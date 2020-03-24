Guotai Junan Securities : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%

By Martin Mou



Guotai Junan Securities Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 29% on stronger performance across its financial services segments.

Net profit rose to 8.64 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) from a year earlier, as revenue grew 25% to CNY39.05 billion, the company said late Tuesday.

Guotai Junan, a major Chinese securities brokerage and investment bank, reported higher revenue from business segments including institutional investor services and personal finance.

