Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd    601211   CNE1000022F3

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD

(601211)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/24
16.32 CNY   +2.97%
09:23pGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
03/20GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : annual earnings release
03/18GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guotai Junan Securities : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 09:23pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Guotai Junan Securities Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 29% on stronger performance across its financial services segments.

Net profit rose to 8.64 billion yuan ($1.22 billion) from a year earlier, as revenue grew 25% to CNY39.05 billion, the company said late Tuesday.

Guotai Junan, a major Chinese securities brokerage and investment bank, reported higher revenue from business segments including institutional investor services and personal finance.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
09:23pGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
03/20GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : annual earnings release
03/18GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
DJ
03/06Riding the 'water buffalo' - China brokerage earnings surge on virus-fighting..
RE
01/22GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
01/10GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : International's Asia High Income Bond Fund Won the Off..
BU
01/06GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : Seeks to Raise Up to CNY4 Billion via Bonds
DJ
2019China Tries a Shot of Liquor to Cure Ailing Province
DJ
2019China money market set to face late-January cash crunch
RE
2019GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : International Received Multiple Awards from Local and ..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 29 566 M
EBIT 2019 12 459 M
Net income 2019 8 597 M
Debt 2019 63 955 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 16,7x
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 7,16x
Capitalization 136 B
Chart GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 18,98  CNY
Last Close Price 16,32  CNY
Spread / Highest target 63,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Vice Chairman & President
Qing He Chairman
Le Bin Xie Chief Financial Officer, GM-Planning & Finance
Yutao Chen Chief Information Officer
Mao Jun Zhong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-14.28%18 650
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.1.52%15 183
XP INC.-55.97%14 458
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.74%12 863
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.2.56%10 184
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-15.24%8 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group