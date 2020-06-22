Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd    601211   CNE1000022F3

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD

(601211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guotai Junan Securities : Hong Kong Securities Regulator Fines Guotai Junan Unit for Money-Laundering Lapses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 06:23am EDT

By Martin Mou

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong said it has reprimanded and fined an entity of Guotai Junan Securities Co. for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and other regulatory requirements.

Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd. has been fined 25.2 million Hong Kong dollars (US$3.25 million) for multiple internal control failures and regulatory breaches regarding these requirements, the SFC said Monday in a statement on its website.

Among the lapses found, Guotai Junan failed to install proper safeguards to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing in processing third-party deposits or withdrawals for its clients between March 2014 and March 2015, totaling approximately HK$37.5 billion, the regulator said.

Guotai Junan, a major brokerage and investment bank in China, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.01% 1 End-of-day quote.-27.54%
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD 2.38% 16.8 End-of-day quote.-9.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
06:23aGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : Hong Kong Securities Regulator Fines Guotai Junan Unit..
DJ
03/24GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
03/20GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD : annual earnings release
03/18GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
DJ
03/06Riding the 'water buffalo' - China brokerage earnings surge on virus-fighting..
RE
01/22GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
01/10GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : International's Asia High Income Bond Fund Won the Off..
BU
01/06GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : Seeks to Raise Up to CNY4 Billion via Bonds
DJ
2019China Tries a Shot of Liquor to Cure Ailing Province
DJ
2019China money market set to face late-January cash crunch
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 35 709 M 5 047 M 5 047 M
Net income 2020 9 474 M 1 339 M 1 339 M
Net Debt 2020 84 132 M 11 891 M 11 891 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 2,38%
Capitalization 140 B 19 826 M 19 813 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 15 233
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 18,72 CNY
Last Close Price 16,80 CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Vice Chairman & President
Qing He Chairman
Le Bin Xie Chief Financial Officer, GM-Planning & Finance
Yutao Chen Chief Information Officer
Mao Jun Zhong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-9.14%19 826
XP INC.22.59%26 056
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.38.11%20 686
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.31%13 570
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-11.76%11 501
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-12.83%8 470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group