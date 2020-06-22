Guotai Junan Securities : Hong Kong Securities Regulator Fines Guotai Junan Unit for Money-Laundering Lapses

By Martin Mou



The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong said it has reprimanded and fined an entity of Guotai Junan Securities Co. for failing to comply with anti-money laundering and other regulatory requirements.

Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd. has been fined 25.2 million Hong Kong dollars (US$3.25 million) for multiple internal control failures and regulatory breaches regarding these requirements, the SFC said Monday in a statement on its website.

Among the lapses found, Guotai Junan failed to install proper safeguards to mitigate the risks of money laundering and terrorist financing in processing third-party deposits or withdrawals for its clients between March 2014 and March 2015, totaling approximately HK$37.5 billion, the regulator said.

Guotai Junan, a major brokerage and investment bank in China, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

