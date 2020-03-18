Guotai Junan Securities : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds

By Yifan Wang



Guotai Junan Securities Co. said it will issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($567.6 million) of corporate bonds in the next few days.

The issuance will consist of three-year and five-year bonds, the Chinese brokerage said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday.

The bonds will be issued to all qualified investors and the firm expects to complete the issuance by next Monday.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to replenish its working capital in order to fulfill operational needs and increase its competitiveness.

