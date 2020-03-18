Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd    601211   CNE1000022F3

GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD

(601211)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guotai Junan Securities : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 08:59pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Guotai Junan Securities Co. said it will issue up to 4.0 billion yuan ($567.6 million) of corporate bonds in the next few days.

The issuance will consist of three-year and five-year bonds, the Chinese brokerage said in a stock exchange filing late Wednesday.

The bonds will be issued to all qualified investors and the firm expects to complete the issuance by next Monday.

The company said it intends to use the proceeds to replenish its working capital in order to fulfill operational needs and increase its competitiveness.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
08:59pGUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : to Sell Up to CNY4.0 Billion of Bonds
DJ
03/06Riding the 'water buffalo' - China brokerage earnings surge on virus-fighting..
RE
01/22GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 29%
DJ
01/10GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : International's Asia High Income Bond Fund Won the Off..
BU
01/06GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : Seeks to Raise Up to CNY4 Billion via Bonds
DJ
2019China Tries a Shot of Liquor to Cure Ailing Province
DJ
2019China money market set to face late-January cash crunch
RE
2019GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : International Received Multiple Awards from Local and ..
BU
2019Postal Savings Bank of China Shares Tick Up in Shanghai Debut
DJ
2019GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES : China takes over brokerage arm of troubled energy cong..
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 31 354 M
EBIT 2020 13 999 M
Net income 2020 9 970 M
Debt 2020 84 132 M
Yield 2020 2,57%
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2020 7,00x
EV / Sales2021 6,86x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,03  CNY
Last Close Price 16,10  CNY
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Song Wang Vice Chairman & President
Qing He Chairman
Le Bin Xie Chief Financial Officer, GM-Planning & Finance
Yutao Chen Chief Information Officer
Mao Jun Zhong Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-10.98%19 710
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-4.38%16 082
XP INC.-48.29%16 054
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.15%13 567
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-3.90%11 186
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-10.22%8 765
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group