Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd.    002074   CNE000001NY7

GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD.

(002074)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GM to work closely with CATL in its China EV push: executive

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 04:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Buick's electric vehicle(EV) Velite 6 of GM is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh

General Motors will "work very closely" with Chinese electric vehicle battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) as it ramps up electric production in the world's biggest auto market, a senior executive said.

The Detroit automaker said in March it would invest $20 billion by 2025 in electric and automated vehicles as it races to catch up with Elon Musk's Tesla Inc in the sector.

"We have already established a good working relationship and supply agreement with CATL," said Julian Blissett, GM's China president. "We will work very closely with CATL in the future."

"We are not planning on importing any major components for new energy vehicles. The drive units, batteries, motors, etc, will be made locally in China," Blissett told local media on Wednesday, according to the transcript provided by GM.

Co-operation with GM would help cement Ningde-based CATL's dominant position in the Chinese EV battery market, where it competes with smaller players like BYD and Guoxuan High-tech.

The group, which already has supply deals with Tesla and Volkswagen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is the world's biggest market for new energy vehicles, which include battery electric cars as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

In China GM and its partner SAIC Motor sell the electric Velite 6 model under the Buick marque as well as Chevrolet's electric Menlo.

Through another venture, SGMW, GM sells electric Wuling minivans and Baojun E-Series mini cars with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group.

"We are heavily committed to China and we have basically not stopped investing even through COVID-19," Blissett added.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED -0.64% 148.5 End-of-day quote.39.57%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 6.06% 29.07 Delayed Quote.-20.57%
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD. -3.77% 31.1 End-of-day quote.113.75%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 7.48% 441 End-of-day quote.-30.67%
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 3.89% 18.94 End-of-day quote.-20.59%
TESLA, INC. 0.16% 882.96 Delayed Quote.111.07%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.75% 141.94 Delayed Quote.-18.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD
04:53aGM TO WORK CLOSELY WITH CATL IN ITS : executive
RE
05/28Volkswagen becomes biggest shareholder of China's EV battery maker Guoxuan
RE
05/27Volkswagen Seeks to Deepen China Ties But Declines to Comment on Speculation
DJ
05/27Volkswagen Closes in on Deals in China EV Sector, Reuters Reports
DJ
05/27EXCLUSIVE : Volkswagen in final talks to seal biggest M&A deals in China EV sect..
RE
05/25Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO - sou..
RE
05/14Chalco chairman Lu resigns after less than 15 months in role
RE
02/11Barren streets but bustling stock markets in virus-stricken China
RE
01/19Guoxuan says in talks with Volkswagen, hasn't reached binding agreement
RE
01/17Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plan push into Chinese electric car market
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 804 M 815 M 815 M
Net income 2020 555 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net Debt 2020 3 452 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 35 123 M 4 936 M 4 930 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 6,65x
Nbr of Employees 7 947
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guoxuan High-Tech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 20,04 CNY
Last Close Price 31,10 CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target -35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zhen Li Chairman & General Manager
Ming Peng Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ping Jiang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Dong Qiu Director & Deputy General Manager
Jiang Lin Hu Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO., LTD.113.75%4 936
ZHEJIANG CHINT ELECTRICS CO., LTD.-5.67%7 644
LITTELFUSE, INC.-12.71%4 054
SIEYUAN ELECTRIC CO., LTD.35.88%2 032
SHANGHAI LIANGXIN ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.68.57%1 601
POWELL INDUSTRIES, INC.-41.89%310
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group