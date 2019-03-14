Log in
GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
Gurit CFO Angelo Quabba to leave Gurit by September 2019

0
03/14/2019

Zurich, March 14, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) a worldwide leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composites and technologies today announces Angelo Quabba will leave Gurit by September 2019

Angelo Quabba joined Gurit in 2015 as a CFO and has contributed significantly to the development of Gurit over the past 4 years.

By the end of September 2019 Angelo will leave Gurit in best mutual consent and pursue another professional opportunity.

Gurit has initiated a search for the successor and will communicate the succession in due time.

The CEO Rudolf Hadorn and the Board of Directors thank Angelo Quabba for his strong dedication, cooperation and his valuable contributions. We regret his decision and wish him all the very best for his future.

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Tel: +41 44 316 15 55

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.




