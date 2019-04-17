Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Gurit Holding AG    GUR   CH0008012236

GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Gurit acquires PET recycling operation in Italy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

Gurit acquires PET recycling operation in Italy

Zurich, Switzerland, April 17, 2019 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) today reports that its newly formed company Gurit Italy PET Recycling S.r.l. has signed an agreement to acquire the PET recycling production facilities from Valplastic S.r.l. in Italy for an undisclosed purchase price. Closing of the transaction is expected at the end of May 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions being fulfilled.

Gurit has and will continue to invest significantly into recycled PET core material production assets globally for Wind and Non-wind industry customers to cope with the material demand. In order to have sufficient feedstock of quality controlled and properly blended PET for the extrusion process, Gurit needs to have good access to this part of the value chain.

Valplastic is specialised in the recycling of PET bottles and the production of recycled PET-flakes and granules later used for extrusion of recycled PET core. The transaction will allow Gurit to secure quality and cost effective raw material supplies for its PET strategy and to link the value chain elements starting from the recycled bottle down to a finished quality core kit for the Wind blade making OEMs.

As part of the asset purchase agreement, Gurit acquires from the Italian company production equipment, working capital and its current staff of approx. 30 FTEs based in Carmignano di Brenta, Province of Padova, Italy.

Gurit will manage all operations under the Gurit brand name and will not acquire the Valplastic brand.

"With this transaction Gurit can connect the value chain from purchased recycled bottles out of the collection network down to a precision core kit for the global Wind OEMs. It allows Gurit to secure feedstock, quality of product through content control and strong cost competitiveness. We welcome the team in Carmignano to Gurit and look forward working all together to grow the recycled PET business as a sustainable product to serve the global Wind Energy Industry on its important mission" says Rudolf Hadorn, CEO of Gurit Group.

About Gurit:

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, related technologies and select finished parts and components. The comprehensive product range comprises fibre reinforced prepregs, structural core products, gel coats, adhesives, resins and consumables. Gurit supplies global growth markets with composite materials on the one hand and composite tooling equipment, core material wind turbine blade kits, structural engineering and select finished parts on the other. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer

Phone: +41 44 316 15 55

E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used ormentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GURIT HOLDING AG
03:20pGurit acquires PET recycling operation in Italy
TE
04/16Gurit announces sponsorship of the EPFLoop team in the 2019 Hyperloop Pod Com..
TE
04/11GURIT HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/09First Quarter 2019 Sales and Annual General Meeting
TE
04/04GURIT HOLDING AG : quaterly sales release
03/14Gurit CFO Angelo Quabba to leave Gurit by September 2019
TE
02/28Gurit Reports Net Sales Growth of 18.0% and an Operating Profit Margin of 6.7..
TE
02/26Gurit nominates candidates for its Board of Directors
TE
02/25GURIT HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
01/31Gurit Reports Strong Net Sales Growth of 18% for 2018
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 531 M
EBIT 2019 47,4 M
Net income 2019 34,4 M
Debt 2019 63,7 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
P/E ratio 2020 13,61
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 468 M
Chart GURIT HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Gurit Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GURIT HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1 100  CHF
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Hadorn Chief Executive Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Angelo Roberto Quabba Chief Financial Officer
Damian Bannister Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG28.49%465
ECOLAB INC.25.80%53 452
GIVAUDAN12.30%23 431
SIKA AG21.51%21 311
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING32.87%14 408
SYMRISE27.60%12 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About