MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Gurit Holding AG    GUR   CH0008012236

GURIT HOLDING AG

(GUR)
Gurit appoints new Chief Executive Officer

08/17/2020 | 12:50am EDT

Media release

Gurit appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Zurich, August 17, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces the appointment of Mitja Schulz as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.

As communicated on April 23, 2020, Gurit has been in the process of recruiting the successor of current Chief Executive Officer Rudolf Hadorn. Today, August 17, 2020, it was announced that Mitja Schulz has been appointed to fill the position.

Prior to joining Gurit, Mitja Schulz was Senior Vice President and CEO of ZF Wind Power Antwerpen NV, part of ZF Friedrichshafen. Before this, he held a number of senior management positions within ZF Friedrichshafen and Porsche where he successfully executed major business transformation and growth programs. Mitja Schulz is a German citizen and holds a degree in Business Administration & Economics from the University of Cooperative Education, Stuttgart. The exact date when Mitja Schulz will take office in Gurit will be announced at a later stage.

"We are pleased to welcome Mitja Schulz to Gurit as our new Chief Executive Officer. With solid leadership skills and extensive experience in global business conduct and execution, he is well equipped to take on the CEO position." says Peter Leupp, Chairman of the Gurit Board of Directors

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50
E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used ormentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials
Sales 2020 588 M 647 M 647 M
Net income 2020 42,1 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
Net Debt 2020 45,4 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 1,63%
Capitalization 762 M 838 M 838 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 990
Free-Float 72,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Rudolf Hadorn Chief Executive Officer
Peter Leupp Chairman
Philippe Wirth Chief Financial Officer
Emiliano Frulloni Chief Technology Officer
Nick Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURIT HOLDING AG8.97%838
ECOLAB INC.0.89%55 567
GIVAUDAN SA23.62%38 035
SIKA AG14.05%32 333
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG24.90%20 452
SYMRISE AG20.36%18 090
