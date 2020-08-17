Gurit appoints new Chief Executive Officer

Zurich, August 17, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) announces the appointment of Mitja Schulz as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee.

As communicated on April 23, 2020, Gurit has been in the process of recruiting the successor of current Chief Executive Officer Rudolf Hadorn. Today, August 17, 2020, it was announced that Mitja Schulz has been appointed to fill the position.

Prior to joining Gurit, Mitja Schulz was Senior Vice President and CEO of ZF Wind Power Antwerpen NV, part of ZF Friedrichshafen. Before this, he held a number of senior management positions within ZF Friedrichshafen and Porsche where he successfully executed major business transformation and growth programs. Mitja Schulz is a German citizen and holds a degree in Business Administration & Economics from the University of Cooperative Education, Stuttgart. The exact date when Mitja Schulz will take office in Gurit will be announced at a later stage.

"We are pleased to welcome Mitja Schulz to Gurit as our new Chief Executive Officer. With solid leadership skills and extensive experience in global business conduct and execution, he is well equipped to take on the CEO position." says Peter Leupp, Chairman of the Gurit Board of Directors