Gurit appoints new General Manager of Business Unit Wind Materials

08/03/2020 | 12:55am EDT

Media release

Gurit appoints new General Manager of Business Unit Wind Materials

Zurich, August 3, 2020 - Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) is announcing the appointment of Dr. Ernst Lutz as General Manager of Business Unit Wind Materials and Member of the Executive Committee, effective September 1, 2020.

Dr. Ernst Lutz brings with him strong technical knowhow and extensive leadership experience from a global business environment. He will report to Rudolf Hadorn, Chief Executive Officer of Gurit.

Ernst Lutz is joining Gurit from Grundfos Holding A/S in Denmark, where he held the position of Group Executive Vice President of Business Development and Chief Technology Officer. Prior to this, he served in several international executive positions at Sulzer Ltd. Switzerland and at the Alcan Group. Ernst Lutz is a Swiss national and holds an Engineering Diploma from ETH Zürich where he graduated in Fluid Dynamics and Composite Mechanics. Moreover, he holds a Ph.D. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics as well as an MBA from the University of Zurich and University of New York at Albany.

"The appointment of Ernst Lutz puts someone with a multinational business background and a solid connection to our Industry in charge of our Wind Materials Business Unit, and it is with great pleasure we welcome him to our team." states Rudolf Hadorn, Chief Executive Officer of Gurit.

About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GUR) are specialized on the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises, structural core materials, fibre reinforced prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives, resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, aerospace, marine, rail and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, Germany, Indonesia, India, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Thomas Nauer
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50
E-mail. thomas.nauer (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time ofpublication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
