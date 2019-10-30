Log in
Gurunavi : Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY2019

0
10/30/2019 | 03:32am EDT

Translation

October 30, 2019

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Name of the Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

URL:

https://corporate.gnavi.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Akio Sugihara, President

Contact:

Teruhisa Yamada, Senior Managing Executive Officer

TEL: +81-3-3500-9700

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:

October 31, 2019

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 2, 2019

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March

31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2019

15,163

(5.3)

681

(33.9)

700

(32.8)

484

(28.0)

September 30, 2018

16,004

(8.9)

1,030

(63.5)

1,042

(63.2)

672

(65.1)

Note:

Comprehensive income

Six months ended September 30, 2019:

¥382 million

[ (46.8%)]

Six months ended September 30, 2018:

¥718 million

[ (62.8%)]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2019

10.34

10.33

September 30, 2018

14.37

14.35

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30, 2019

23,291

18,955

81.2

403.64

March 31, 2019

23,797

18,704

78.4

398.48

Reference:

Equity

As of September 30, 2019:

¥18,905 million

As of March 31, 2019:

¥18,662 million

- 1 -

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

5.00

-

3.00

8.00

March 31, 2019

Fiscal year ending

-

4.00

March 31, 2020

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2020

-

4.00

8.00

(Forecast)

Note:

Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income

Basic earnings

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

Millions of

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ending

30,800

(5.9)

(2,000)

-

(2,000)

-

(2,050)

-

(43.77)

March 31, 2020

Note:

Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
  5. Number of shares issued (common shares)
    1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019

48,675,100 shares

As of March 31, 2019

48,675,100 shares

  1. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019

1,839,162 shares

As of March 31, 2019

1,839,162 shares

  1. Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2019

46,835,938 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2018

46,787,900 shares

  • Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.

- 2 -

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

(1) Consolidated balance sheet

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31,2019

As of September 30,2019

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

7,630,364

9,009,438

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

4,536,063

4,054,099

Accounts receivable - other

1,636,447

1,496,538

Other

1,099,744

1,339,706

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(298,993)

(216,169)

Total current assets

14,603,626

15,683,614

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

1,163,040

1,027,429

Intangible assets

Software

3,745,185

2,746,110

Other

205,042

99,929

Total intangible assets

3,950,227

2,846,040

Investments and other assets

4,080,913

3,734,675

Total non-current assets

9,194,181

7,608,144

Total assets

23,797,808

23,291,759

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

229,919

151,580

Income taxes payable

168,574

268,839

Provision for bonuses

709,854

599,031

Provision for point card certificates

328,884

243,077

Accounts payable - other

2,416,444

1,989,124

Other

925,868

825,976

Total current liabilities

4,779,545

4,077,629

Non-current liabilities

Asset retirement obligations

313,286

257,324

Other

900

900

Total non-current liabilities

314,186

258,224

Total liabilities

5,093,731

4,335,854

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

2,334,300

2,334,300

Capital surplus

2,884,780

2,884,780

Retained earnings

18,162,181

18,505,766

Treasury shares

(4,863,326)

(4,863,326)

Total shareholders' equity

18,517,935

18,861,521

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

159,910

70,938

securities

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(14,884)

(27,396)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

145,026

43,541

Share acquisition rights

41,113

50,841

Total net assets

18,704,076

18,955,904

Total liabilities and net assets

23,797,808

23,291,759

- 3 -

  1. Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net sales

16,004,335

15,163,680

Cost of sales

4,819,921

5,149,041

Gross profit

11,184,414

10,014,639

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,154,178

9,333,144

Operating income

1,030,235

681,494

Non-operating income

Interest income

3,057

2,184

Dividend income

2,948

2,987

Other

6,691

13,729

Total non-operating income

12,698

18,902

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

595

-

Total non-operating expenses

595

-

Ordinary income

1,042,338

700,396

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

85

-

Total extraordinary income

85

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

29,681

-

Total extraordinary losses

29,681

-

Net income before income taxes

1,012,742

700,396

Income taxes

340,443

216,302

Net income

672,299

484,093

Net income attributable to owners of parent

672,299

484,093

- 4 -

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2018

September 30, 2019

Net income

672,299

484,093

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

56,192

(88,972)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(9,889)

(12,512)

Total other comprehensive income

46,303

(101,485)

Comprehensive income

718,602

382,608

Comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of parent

718,602

382,608

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:31:05 UTC
