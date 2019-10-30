Gurunavi : Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY2019

Scheduled date to submit Quarterly Securities Report:
October 31, 2019
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 2, 2019
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March
31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30, 2019
15,163
(5.3)
681
(33.9)
700
(32.8)
484
(28.0)
September 30, 2018
16,004
(8.9)
1,030
(63.5)
1,042
(63.2)
672
(65.1)
Note:
Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2019:
¥382 million
[ (46.8%)]
Six months ended September 30, 2018:
¥718 million
[ (62.8%)]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30, 2019
10.34
10.33
September 30, 2018
14.37
14.35
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30, 2019
23,291
18,955
81.2
403.64
March 31, 2019
23,797
18,704
78.4
398.48
Reference:
Equity
As of September 30, 2019:
¥18,905 million
As of March 31, 2019:
¥18,662 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
5.00
-
3.00
8.00
March 31, 2019
Fiscal year ending
-
4.00
March 31, 2020
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2020
-
4.00
8.00
(Forecast)
Note:
Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net income
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
Millions of
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
yen
%
Yen
Fiscal year ending
30,800
(5.9)
(2,000)
-
(2,000)
-
(2,050)
-
(43.77)
March 31, 2020
Note:
Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None
Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None
Number of shares issued (common shares)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2019
48,675,100 shares
As of March 31, 2019
48,675,100 shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2019
1,839,162 shares
As of March 31, 2019
1,839,162 shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2019
46,835,938 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2018
46,787,900 shares
Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
(1) Consolidated balance sheet
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31,2019
As of September 30,2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
7,630,364
9,009,438
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
4,536,063
4,054,099
Accounts receivable - other
1,636,447
1,496,538
Other
1,099,744
1,339,706
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(298,993)
(216,169)
Total current assets
14,603,626
15,683,614
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
1,163,040
1,027,429
Intangible assets
Software
3,745,185
2,746,110
Other
205,042
99,929
Total intangible assets
3,950,227
2,846,040
Investments and other assets
4,080,913
3,734,675
Total non-current assets
9,194,181
7,608,144
Total assets
23,797,808
23,291,759
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
229,919
151,580
Income taxes payable
168,574
268,839
Provision for bonuses
709,854
599,031
Provision for point card certificates
328,884
243,077
Accounts payable - other
2,416,444
1,989,124
Other
925,868
825,976
Total current liabilities
4,779,545
4,077,629
Non-current liabilities
Asset retirement obligations
313,286
257,324
Other
900
900
Total non-current liabilities
314,186
258,224
Total liabilities
5,093,731
4,335,854
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
2,334,300
2,334,300
Capital surplus
2,884,780
2,884,780
Retained earnings
18,162,181
18,505,766
Treasury shares
(4,863,326)
(4,863,326)
Total shareholders' equity
18,517,935
18,861,521
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
159,910
70,938
securities
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(14,884)
(27,396)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
145,026
43,541
Share acquisition rights
41,113
50,841
Total net assets
18,704,076
18,955,904
Total liabilities and net assets
23,797,808
23,291,759
Consolidated statement of income and consolidated statement of comprehensive income Consolidated statement of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Net sales
16,004,335
15,163,680
Cost of sales
4,819,921
5,149,041
Gross profit
11,184,414
10,014,639
Selling, general and administrative expenses
10,154,178
9,333,144
Operating income
1,030,235
681,494
Non-operating income
Interest income
3,057
2,184
Dividend income
2,948
2,987
Other
6,691
13,729
Total non-operating income
12,698
18,902
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
595
-
Total non-operating expenses
595
-
Ordinary income
1,042,338
700,396
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
85
-
Total extraordinary income
85
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
29,681
-
Total extraordinary losses
29,681
-
Net income before income taxes
1,012,742
700,396
Income taxes
340,443
216,302
Net income
672,299
484,093
Net income attributable to owners of parent
672,299
484,093
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2018
September 30, 2019
Net income
672,299
484,093
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
56,192
(88,972)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(9,889)
(12,512)
Total other comprehensive income
46,303
(101,485)
Comprehensive income
718,602
382,608
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of parent
718,602
382,608
