Gurunavi : Consolidated Financial Results for 2Q FY2019

1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March

(Millions of yen with fractional amounts discarded, unless otherwise noted.)

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Name of the Listed Company:

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended - 5.00 - 3.00 8.00 March 31, 2019 Fiscal year ending - 4.00 March 31, 2020 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 - 4.00 8.00 (Forecast) Note: Revisions to the cash dividend forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net income Basic earnings Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Millions of Millions of Millions of Millions of yen % yen % yen % yen % Yen Fiscal year ending 30,800 (5.9) (2,000) - (2,000) - (2,050) - (43.77) March 31, 2020 Note: Revisions to the consolidated earnings forecasts most recently announced: Yes

* Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the six months under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation): None Application of special accounting for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Restatement of prior period financial statements after error corrections: None Number of shares issued (common shares) Total number of shares issued at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2019 48,675,100 shares As of March 31, 2019 48,675,100 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2019 1,839,162 shares As of March 31, 2019 1,839,162 shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2019 46,835,938 shares Six months ended September 30, 2018 46,787,900 shares

Quarterly financial results are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

Forward-looking statements, including the consolidated forecasts stated in these materials, are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Consequently, any statements herein do not constitute assurances regarding actual results by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ materially due to various factors.

