Gurunavi : Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)

Name of Listed Company: Gurunavi, Inc. Listed Stock Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 2440 Representative: Akio Sugihara, President

Notice regarding Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Company Split)

October 30, 2019 ̶ At the meeting of the board of directors held today, Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") resolved to transfer its business regarding food delivery service for corporations (the "Business") to OMOTENASHI Co., Ltd. which is wholly owned subsidiary of STAR FESTIVAL INC. through an absorption-type company split under the simple method (the "Company Split").

Since the change in total assets of the Company is expected to be less than 10% of net assets as of the end of the most recent business year and the change in net sales is expected to be less than 3% of net sales in the most recent business year due to the Company Split, part of the disclosure is omitted in this announcement.

1. Purpose of the Company Split

In the "Medium-term Business Policy (FY2020-FY2022)", the Company has been working to regain trustworthiness from our customers in restaurant sales promotion support business which is our core business and reinforce earning structure by reducing fixed costs etc., positioning the period up to FY2022 as the foundation construction period for improving long- term corporate value. In this context, while considering reorganization of businesses and services other than restaurant sales promotion support business, the Company received a proposal regarding the transfer of the Business from STAR FESTIVAL INC. who is operating a website "Gochikuru" etc., a food delivery service of lunch boxes and catering.

The Company has been operating the Business as a service that contributes to the expansion of restaurant sales through business diversification, and at the same time a service that contributes to improving the operational efficiency of corporations.

The Company decided to carry out the Company Split, taking into consideration that transferring the Business to STAR FESTIVAL INC. could strengthen the Business itself and expand the value provided to restaurants and corporations as STAR FESTIVAL INC. has business knowhow from product development to sales promotion, logistics and settlement in the lunch box delivery and catering business, and could also promote mid-term business policy and improve the corporate value of the Company in the medium to long term.