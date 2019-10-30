Gurunavi : Notice regarding Differences between FY2019 Interim Forecast and Financial Results and Revised Full-Year Forecast

For immediate release

Name of Listed Company: Gurunavi, Inc. Listed Stock Exchanges: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock Code: 2440 Representative: Akio Sugihara, President

Notice Regarding Differences between Interim Business Forecast and Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020 and Revised Full-Year Business Forecast

October 30, 2019 ̶ Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") announces differences between interim business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), announced on May 13, 2019 and the financial results announced today.

In addition, the Company announces that it has revised its consolidated full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), in light of recent business performance.

1. Differences between interim forecast and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)