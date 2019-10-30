Log in
GURUNAVI, INC.

(2440)
Gurunavi : Notice regarding Differences between FY2019 Interim Forecast and Financial Results and Revised Full-Year Forecast

10/30/2019 | 03:32am EDT

For immediate release

Name of Listed Company:

Gurunavi, Inc.

Listed Stock Exchanges:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

2440

Representative:

Akio Sugihara, President

Notice Regarding Differences between Interim Business Forecast and Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2020 and Revised Full-Year Business Forecast

October 30, 2019 ̶ Gurunavi, Inc. (the "Company") announces differences between interim business forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019), announced on May 13, 2019 and the financial results announced today.

In addition, the Company announces that it has revised its consolidated full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), in light of recent business performance.

1. Differences between interim forecast and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

Net income

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net sales

earnings per

income

income

to owners of

parent

share

Forecast previously

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

yen

announced (A)

14,400

(2,000)

(2,000)

(2,020)

(43.13)

Financial results (B)

15,163

681

700

484

10.34

Change (B-A)

763

2,681

2,700

2,504

Rate of change (%)

5.3

(Reference)

Interim results for the

16,004

1,030

1,042

672

14.37

fiscal year ended March

31, 2019

1

2. Revised consolidated full-year forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Net income

Basic

Operating

Ordinary

attributable

Net sales

earnings per

income

income

to owners of

parent

share

Forecast previously

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

yen

announced (A)

30,800

(3,500)

(3,500)

(3,550)

(75.80)

Revised forecast (B)

30,800

(2,000)

(2,000)

(2,050)

(43.77)

Change (B-A)

1,500

1,500

1,500

Rate of change (%)

(Reference)

Results for the fiscal

32,728

1,216

1,289

581

12.42

year ended March 31,

2019

3. Reasons for differences and revision

＜Interim results for the fiscal year＞

Online reservation commission fees and promotion business sales exceeded initial forecasts. Costs fell below initial forecasts significantly due to postponed execution of budget for advertising / sales promotional expenses to the second half and the advance fixed cost reduction ahead of schedule. As a result, each of profits turned into surplus from the initial deficit forecast.

＜Full-year forecast＞

Regarding net sales, no revision of the previously announced forecast shall be made after a careful review on the first half sales result and expected online reservation commission fee growth. In terms of costs, reduction of costs centering on fixed costs will be continued, but in addition to executing the budget postponed from the first half, additional costs are planned to invest with the aim of promoting strengthening measures based on the medium-term business policy. Considering these factors, each of profit forecasts shall be revised as shown in 2 above.

Important note

The above forecast is based on information available at the time of this announcement and is subject to a number of uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from this forecast due to changes in business conditions and other factors.

2

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:31:05 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 31 160 M
EBIT 2020 -2 190 M
Net income 2020 -1 072 M
Finance 2020 6 223 M
Yield 2020 0,99%
P/E ratio 2020 -18,3x
P/E ratio 2021 87,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
EV / Sales2021 1,02x
Capitalization 37 890 M
Technical analysis trends GURUNAVI, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 660,00  JPY
Last Close Price 809,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -1,11%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Sugihara President & Representative Director
Hisao Taki Chairman
Naoki Koshikawa Manager-Information Systems
Koichi Tsukihara Independent Outside Director
Miho Saito Director & Deputy General Manager-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GURUNAVI, INC.21.29%348
ALPHABET20.64%871 673
BAIDU, INC.-35.12%35 865
NAVER CORP--.--%19 066
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION25.19%14 655
YANDEX23.07%11 057
