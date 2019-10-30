Log in
Gurunavi : Supplementary materials on the results for 2Q FY2019 and Medium-term Business Policy

0
10/30/2019

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 Medium-term Business Policy FY2020-FY2022

Gurunavi, Inc. Stock Code: 2440

© 2019 Gurunavi, Inc.

Financial Highlights

  • Financial highlights for the first half of FY2019

Net sales

JPY

15,163 million

(5.3) % YoY

Operating income

JPY

681 million

(33.9) % YoY

Operating income on net sales

4.5 %

(1.9) pp YoY

Net income attributable to owners of parent

JPY

484 million

(28.0) % YoY

Basic earnings per share (EPS)

JPY

10.34

(28.0) % YoY

Number of all paying member restaurants

58,951

(2.8) % YoY

(Including member restaurants with other fee type contract)

(At the end of September 2019)

Number of basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee

56,210

(4.3) % YoY

(At the end of September 2019)

Number of Gurunavi members

17.96 million

10.5 % YoY

(As of October 1, 2019)

© 2019 Gurunavi, Inc.

2

Financial Highlights and Full-year Consolidated Forecasts

  • Half-yearresults : Profits exceeded initial forecasts significantly
    • Net sales exceeded initial forecasts centering online reservation commission fees
    • Cost fell below initial forecasts significantly due to postponed budget execution and advance fixed cost reductions ahead of schedule
  • Full-yearforecasts : Upward revision

Full-year

JPY million

1H

Previous

Results

Change

Previous

Revised

Change

forecast

forecast

forecast

Net Sales

14,400

15,163

+763

30,800

30,800

-

Operating income

(2,000)

681

+2,681

(3,500)

(2,000)

+1,500

Ordinary income

(2,000)

700

+2,700

(3,500)

(2,000)

+1,500

Net income attributable to owners

(2,020)

484

+2,504

(3,550)

(2,050)

+1,500

of parent

Basic earnings per share (JPY)

(43.13)

10.34

+53.47

(75.80)

(43.77)

+32.03

Annual dividends (JPY)

4.00

4.00

-

8.00

8.00

-

© 2019 Gurunavi, Inc.

3

Financial Highlights and Full-year Consolidated Forecasts

  • Changes in operating income from previously announced forecasts

1

2

Operating

income

2.7 billion yen

-2.0 billion yen

  • 0.7 billion yen

Operating

income

-1.2 billion yen

-1.5 billion yen

-2.7 billion yen

Net Sales exceeded initial forecasts centering online reservation commission fees and promotion businesses

Postponement of budget execution for advertising / sales promotion expenses

Cost reduction progressed ahead of schedule to strengthen earnings structure

Continue to promote cost reduction centering on fixed cost

Careful review on expected online reservation commission fee growth

Execution of postponed budget described above

  • Additional expenses for promotion of strengthening measures based on medium-term business policy

Full-year Operating income 1.5 billion yen compared to initial forecast

-3.5 billion yen -2.0 billion yen

© 2019 Gurunavi, Inc.

4

Progress of measures to expand use of online reservations

Main measures for expanding

use of online reservations

Maximize reservations

Expand members

Improve

Enhance vacant

(user identifier tie-ups with Rakuten) ×

user interface

× seat information

Raise awareness and

Improve reservation

Provide seat information in

promote use

conversion rate

line with user needs

© 2019 Gurunavi, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gurunavi Inc. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 07:31:05 UTC
