Gurunavi : Supplementary materials on the results for 2Q FY2019 and Medium-term Business Policy

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 31 160 M EBIT 2020 -2 190 M Net income 2020 -1 072 M Finance 2020 6 223 M Yield 2020 0,99% P/E ratio 2020 -18,3x P/E ratio 2021 87,9x EV / Sales2020 1,02x EV / Sales2021 1,02x Capitalization 37 890 M Technical analysis trends GURUNAVI, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 660,00 JPY Last Close Price 809,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -1,11% Spread / Average Target -18,4% Spread / Lowest Target -34,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akio Sugihara President & Representative Director Hisao Taki Chairman Naoki Koshikawa Manager-Information Systems Koichi Tsukihara Independent Outside Director Miho Saito Director & Deputy General Manager-Sales Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) GURUNAVI, INC. 21.29% 348 ALPHABET 20.64% 871 673 BAIDU, INC. -35.12% 35 865 NAVER CORP --.--% 19 066 Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 25.19% 14 655 YANDEX 23.07% 11 057