|
Gurunavi : Supplementary materials on the results for 2Q FY2019 and Medium-term Business Policy
10/30/2019 | 03:32am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year 2019 Medium-term Business Policy FY2020-FY2022
Gurunavi, Inc. （Stock Code: 2440）
Financial Highlights
-
Financial highlights for the first half of FY2019
|
|
Net sales
|
JPY
|
15,163 million
|
(5.3) % YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
JPY
|
681 million
|
(33.9) % YoY
|
|
|
|
Operating income on net sales
|
|
4.5 %
|
(1.9) pp YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
JPY
|
484 million
|
(28.0) % YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (EPS)
|
JPY
|
10.34
|
(28.0) % YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of all paying member restaurants
|
58,951
|
(2.8) % YoY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Including member restaurants with other fee type contract)
|
(At the end of September 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of basic member restaurants with annual fixed fee
|
56,210
|
(4.3) % YoY
|
|
|
|
(At the end of September 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Gurunavi members
|
17.96 million
|
10.5 % YoY
|
|
|
|
(As of October 1, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights and Full-year Consolidated Forecasts ①
-
Half-yearresults : Profits exceeded initial forecasts significantly
-
-
Net sales exceeded initial forecasts centering online reservation commission fees
-
Cost fell below initial forecasts significantly due to postponed budget execution and advance fixed cost reductions ahead of schedule
-
Full-yearforecasts : Upward revision
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year
|
|
（JPY million）
|
|
1H
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous
|
Results
|
Change
|
Previous
|
Revised
|
Change
|
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Sales
|
14,400
|
15,163
|
+763
|
30,800
|
30,800
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
(2,000)
|
681
|
+2,681
|
(3,500)
|
(2,000)
|
+1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
(2,000)
|
700
|
+2,700
|
(3,500)
|
(2,000)
|
+1,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to owners
|
(2,020)
|
484
|
+2,504
|
(3,550)
|
(2,050)
|
+1,500
|
of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (JPY)
|
(43.13)
|
10.34
|
+53.47
|
(75.80)
|
(43.77)
|
+32.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual dividends (JPY)
|
4.00
|
4.00
|
-
|
8.00
|
8.00
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights and Full-year Consolidated Forecasts ②
-
Changes in operating income from previously announced forecasts
Operating
income
＋2.7 billion yen
-2.0 billion yen
Operating
income
-1.2 billion yen
-1.5 billion yen
⇒ -2.7 billion yen
Net Sales exceeded initial forecasts centering online reservation commission fees and promotion businesses
Postponement of budget execution for advertising / sales promotion expenses
Cost reduction progressed ahead of schedule to strengthen earnings structure
Continue to promote cost reduction centering on fixed cost
Careful review on expected online reservation commission fee growth
Execution of postponed budget described above
-
Additional expenses for promotion of strengthening measures based on medium-term business policy
Full-year Operating income ＋1.5 billion yen compared to initial forecast
（-3.5 billion yen ⇒ -2.0 billion yen）
Progress of measures to expand use of online reservations ①
Main measures for expanding
use of online reservations
Maximize reservations
|
Expand members
|
Improve
|
Enhance vacant
|
(user identifier tie-ups with Rakuten) ×
|
user interface
|
× seat information
|
Raise awareness and
|
Improve reservation
|
Provide seat information in
|
promote use
|
conversion rate
|
line with user needs
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
|
