GVC Holdings    GVC   IM00B5VQMV65

GVC HOLDINGS (GVC)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 10/18 10:04:59 am
952.5 GBp   +2.47%
09:36aEx-Ladbrokes CFO leaves GVC months after merger
RE
10/09GVC : Ireland to double betting tax to 2 percent
RE
10/08GVC : MGM Resorts-GVC Joint Venture Partner With United Auburn India..
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ex-Ladbrokes CFO leaves GVC months after merger

10/18/2018 | 09:36am CEST

(Reuters) - GVC Holdings Chief Financial Officer Paul Bowtell will leave the gambling firm to join a private equity investor just a year after taking the role as part of its takeover of British high-street brand Ladbrokes, the company said on Thursday.

In results reporting a 14 percent jump in quarterly net gaming revenue thanks to the soccer World Cup and gains in its online business, the company said Rob Wood has been appointed as deputy CFO and will take over from Bowtell in March.

Bowtell, previously Ladbrokes finance chief moved to GVC as part of its 4 billion pound purchase of Ladbrokes in March of this year. Wood is currently CFO of the Ladbrokes Coral UK Retail business, GVC's largest division after the merger.

"After seven years as CFO of first Gala Coral, then Ladbrokes Coral plc and now GVC, Paul Bowtell has decided to leave the company in order to take up a role with Alchemy Partners, the private equity firm," GVC said in a statement.

GVC reported a 28 percent jump in online net gaming revenue in the third quarter thanks to the soccer World Cup, and Chief Executive Kenny Alexander said he was confident of meeting the company's expectations for the year.

GVC, which has expanded rapidly through acquisitions and joined London's FTSE 100 bluechip index in June, said growth in Ladbrokes Coral brands was strong during the quarter.

Investec analysts said in a note on Thursday the company was continuing to take market share from competitors and upgraded its revenue estimates for full-year online revenue.

GVC, which has gaming sites in 21 languages and accepts bets in 19 currencies, said it had launched a mobile app in New Jersey with its joint venture partner MGM Resorts during the quarter, another step in the gradual opening up of U.S. betting markets after a Supreme Court decision in May.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GVC HOLDINGS 0.38% 935.5 Delayed Quote.1.35%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 1.12% 27.92 Delayed Quote.-20.78%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 802 M
EBIT 2018 650 M
Net income 2018 302 M
Debt 2018 2 060 M
Yield 2018 3,55%
P/E ratio 2018 13,16
P/E ratio 2019 12,04
EV / Sales 2018 2,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capitalization 6 198 M
Chart GVC HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
GVC Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVC HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 14,5 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Jack Alexander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee M. Feldman Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Humberstone Group Head-Trading & Operations
Shay Segev Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Maurice Bowtell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GVC HOLDINGS1.35%7 125
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-19.67%44 246
SANDS CHINA LTD.-16.02%34 912
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-26.51%24 560
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-20.78%14 228
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED17.76%12 696
