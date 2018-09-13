Log in
GVC HOLDINGS
News

GVC : sees more cost savings from Ladbrokes

09/13/2018

(Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc has identified 30 million pounds more in cost savings from its 4-billion-pound acquisition of Ladbrokes Coral, the British gambling firm said on Thursday, while reporting higher first-half gaming revenue.

The savings are in addition to the 130 million pounds identified earlier, the company said, adding that it is "well placed to deliver those savings while driving top line growth".

GVC said total group net gaming revenue rose 8 percent, on a proforma basis, in the six months ended June 30, with the biggest boost coming from online channels, where net gaming revenue rose 18 percent.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 775 M
EBIT 2018 609 M
Net income 2018 69,3 M
Debt 2018 2 024 M
Yield 2018 3,26%
P/E ratio 2018 18,79
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 6 898 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Jack Alexander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lee M. Feldman Non-Executive Chairman
Jim Humberstone Group Head-Trading & Operations
Shay Segev Chief Operating Officer
John Paul Maurice Bowtell Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GVC HOLDINGS14.81%8 018
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-11.87%48 257
SANDS CHINA LTD.-20.05%32 635
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-25.20%25 155
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL-18.36%14 663
WYNN RESORTS-19.96%14 660
