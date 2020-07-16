London stocks track declines in Asia; Ladbrokes owner slides

Log in
07/16/2020 | 03:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London

The FTSE 100 slipped from three-week highs on Thursday as U.S.-China tensions and the surge in global coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, while Ladbrokes owner GVC tumbled after it said its long-time chief executive officer would step down. GVC Holdings fell 5.8% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it said Kenny Alexander was retiring after 13 years at the helm during which he built the company into one of the world's biggest gambling businesses.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were both down 0.4%, tracking declines across Europe and Asia a day after sentiment was lifted by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Personal goods firms <.FTNMX3760>, miners <.FTNMX1770> and homebuilders <.FTNMX3720> were among the biggest decliners in early trading.

Recruiter Hays slipped 2.6% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 as it warned of lower annual profit amid a slump in fee income.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GVC HOLDINGS PLC -5.34% 866.6 Delayed Quote.3.30%
HAYS PLC -4.58% 120.8 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 106 M 3 898 M 3 898 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
Net Debt 2020 1 940 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2020 202x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 5 330 M 6 718 M 6 689 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 980
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart GVC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
GVC Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GVC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 010,64 GBX
Last Close Price 913,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 35,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth Jack Alexander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Michael Barry Gibson Non-Executive Chairman
Shay Segev Co-Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Hedley Hornby Co-Chief Operating Officer
Robert Matthew Wood Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GVC HOLDINGS PLC3.30%6 718
SANDS CHINA LTD.-23.89%33 762
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.57%30 175
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC14.67%21 525
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB141.21%13 512
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-22.07%11 157
