GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC
GW Pharmaceuticals plc to Report Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Period Ending June 30, 2019 and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2019

07/23/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

LONDON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: GWPH, “GW” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, will announce on August 6, 2019 its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. GW will also host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Conference call information will be provided in the financial results press release. A replay of the call will also be available through the Company's website (www.gwpharm.com) shortly after the call.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, has received U.S. FDA approval for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older and which is now available by prescription in the U.S. The Company has submitted a regulatory application in Europe for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome. The company continues to evaluate EPIDIOLEX in additional rare epilepsy conditions including Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and Rett syndrome. GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the company is now planning a U.S. Phase 3 trial. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, glioblastoma, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc 
Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (U.S.)917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
