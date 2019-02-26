Log in
GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/26/2019 | 11:09am EST

- Leerink Partners 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 28, 2019 -
- Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 11, 2019 -

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), the world leader in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Leerink Partners 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 28, 2019 and at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019. 

Conference details:

Leerink Partners 8th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, February 28, 2019
Time: 10:00 AM ET
Location: Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY

Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 11, 2019
Time: 4:10 PM ET
Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through GW’s corporate website in the investor relations section from the investor’s calendar of events page at www.gwpharm.com. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, has received U.S. FDA approval for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older and which is now available by prescription in the U.S. The Company has submitted a regulatory application in Europe for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome. The company continues to evaluate EPIDIOLEX in additional rare epilepsy conditions and currently has an ongoing clinical trial in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the company is now planning a U.S. Phase 3 trial. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, glioblastoma, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.

Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc 
Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations (U.S.)917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570
  

 

GW logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
