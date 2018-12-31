Log in
News Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/31/2018

LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW, the Company or the Group), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, announced that Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will present a company update at the J.P. Morgan 2019 Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. PST (10:30 a.m. EST), followed by a Q&A session.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through GW’s corporate website in the investor relations section from the investor’s calendar of events page at www.gwpharm.com. A replay will be available soon after the live presentation.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. GW, along with its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences, has received U.S. FDA approval for EPIDIOLEX (cannabidiol) oral solution for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older and which is now available by prescription in the U.S. The Company has submitted a regulatory application in Europe for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with LGS and Dravet syndrome. The company continues to evaluate EPIDIOLEX in additional rare epilepsy conditions and currently has an ongoing clinical trial in tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). GW commercialized the world’s first plant-derived cannabinoid prescription drug, Sativex® (nabiximols), which is approved for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis in numerous countries outside the United States and for which the company is now planning a U.S. Phase 3 trial. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates which includes compounds in Phase 1 and 2 trials for epilepsy, glioblastoma, and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com.


Enquiries:

GW Pharmaceuticals plc 
Stephen Schultz, VP Investor Relations917 280 2424 / 401 500 6570
   

 

© GlobeNewswire 2018
