GWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results

10 February 2020
ASX On-Line
Manager Company Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Sir
Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results
GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2019 on Monday 17 February 2020.
An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEDT) following the release of the half year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.
This document was authorised for release by the Executive Director.
Yours faithfully
R J Thornton
Executive Director
Disclaimer
GWA Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 02:02:09 UTC