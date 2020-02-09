GWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results

10 February 2020

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results

GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2019 on Monday 17 February 2020.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEDT) following the release of the half year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

This document was authorised for release by the Executive Director.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton

Executive Director