Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GWA Group Limited    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LIMITED

(GWA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/07
3.75 AUD   +1.90%
09:03pGWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results
PU
2019GWA : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019GWA : Annual General Meeting Presentation to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 09:03pm EST

10 February 2020

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results

GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2019 on Monday 17 February 2020.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEDT) following the release of the half year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

This document was authorised for release by the Executive Director.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton

Executive Director

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 02:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GWA GROUP LIMITED
09:03pGWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results
PU
2019GWA : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2019GWA : Annual General Meeting Presentation to Shareholders
PU
2019GWA : Refinance of Syndicated Banking Facility
PU
2019GWA : Notice of Meeting
PU
2019GWA : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Statement
PU
2019GWA : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
2019GWA GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GWA : FY19 Results Media Release
PU
2019GWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 441 M
EBIT 2020 80,7 M
Net income 2020 51,9 M
Debt 2020 141 M
Yield 2020 4,89%
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,56x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 990 M
Chart GWA GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,33  AUD
Last Close Price 3,75  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target -11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LIMITED10.84%641
ASSA ABLOY2.92%26 739
SAINT-GOBAIN-3.59%20 832
MASCO CORPORATION3.21%13 477
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC8.28%9 881
AGC INC.-5.11%7 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group