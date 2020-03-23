GWA : COVID-19 and Earnings guidance

Log in
GWA GROUP LIMITED    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LIMITED

(GWA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/23
2.53 AUD   -13.65%
02/20GWA GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/18GWA : Appendix 3G - Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity securities
PU
02/16GWA : FY20 Half Year Results
PU
03/23/2020 | 09:09pm EDT

24 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

COVID-19 and Earnings guidance

Due to the increasing levels of economic uncertainty as a result of Covid-19, GWA has determined it should withdraw its FY20 earnings guidance.

This decision is taken even though:

  • trading to date for 2H FY20 is in line with our expectations and better than the trend we experienced in 1H FY20; and
  • we have seen nothing to date in our business that indicates the guidance will not be achieved.

However, because of the uncertainty that lies ahead the Board of Directors have decided that the guidance should be withdrawn.

GWA's CEO and Managing Director, Tim Salt said:

"GWA is well positioned to manage through these unprecedented events and we continue to take decisive action to proactively manage the business through this period.

"Our primary focus is to ensure the health and safety of our employees. We have implemented business continuity plans internally and with our suppliers to minimise disruption to the business and our customers.

We are in a strong supply position with ample inventory to supply all key products to customers.

"We continue our strong cost management, delivery of Methven integration savings, and cash flow disciplines across all elements of our business.

"GWA is in a strong financial position with a single three-year multicurrency revolving facility of $210 million which matures in October 2022; we also have a $40 million revolving bilateral facility which matures in October 2020.

"Approximately 75% of imported purchases are hedged for the next 13 months at A$/US$ 0.68c."

This announcement has been authorised for release to the ASX by the GWA Board of Directors.

For further information call:

Martin Cole

Patrick Gibson

Capital Markets Communications

GWA Group Ltd

+61 (0)403 332 977

+61 (0)2 8825 4615

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 01:07:15 UTC
