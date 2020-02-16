GWA : FY20 Half Year Results Presentation 0 02/16/2020 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 17 February 2020 ASX On-Line Manager Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Dear Sir Financial Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2019 We enclose the following document for immediate release to the market: Half Year Results Presentation On 17 February 2020 at 10:00am (AEDT), GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY20 half year results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au. This document was authorised for release by the GWA Board. Yours faithfully R J Thornton Executive Director Superior Solutions for Water Results Presentation Half Year ended 31 December 2019 17 February 2020 Disclaimer This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the Group. The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG. Financials have been adjusted for IFRS16 Leases unless otherwise stated. 2 Agenda 01 Overview and key themes 02 Financial results 03 Strategic progress 04 Summary and outlook 05 Appendix 3 01 Overview and key themes 4 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Solid performance given weaker Australian residential housing conditions Group EBIT within guidance Revenue impacted by market conditions in Australia and retailer de-stocking in Q1 and Q2 FY20

de-stocking in Q1 and Q2 FY20 Revenue growth in New Zealand and International markets

EBIT margins in the Australia business (excluding Methven) broadly maintained

Acceleration of cost-out savings and Methven synergies mitigates a significant amount of revenue decline Superior water solutions strategy remains on track, with Methven integration ahead of target Market share maintained in Australia (excluding Methven); overall Australian market share increased due to Methven

Strengthening relationships with merchant partners through joint business planning and core range extension

Increased collaboration with secondary customers capturing segment opportunities (Aged Care, Commercial Renovation & Replacement) with commercial order bank strong and in growth FY20 guidance maintained GWA is positioned to capitalise on anticipated market recovery in early FY21

Continued investment in revenue enhancing and cost-out opportunities (Caroma Smart Command ® , brand initiatives and consolidated distribution centres and offices)

cost-out opportunities (Caroma Smart Command , brand initiatives and consolidated distribution centres and offices) Leveraging Methven improved performance and international capability to further diversify earnings

FY20 normalised¹ EBIT expected to be $80-85m 5 ¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven 02 Financial results 6 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Operational discipline delivers EBIT within guidance range Normalised¹ from continuing operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19 A$m Normalised¹ 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Change Exclud es M et hven Includ es M et hven Revenue 182.6 206.3 12.9% EBITDA 46.1 48.1 4.3% EBIT 39.1 38.1 -2.6% NPAT 26.2 24.0 -8.2% EBIT Margin % 21.4% 18.5% -2.9pp EPS 9.9c 9.1c -0.8c Interim Dividend 9.0c 8.0c -1.0c EBIT of $38.1m within $37-41m guidance range provided at the AGM

$37-41m guidance range provided at the AGM Net profit down (8.2)% on prior year primarily due to increased interest costs on the debt related to the acquisition of Methven

EBITDA up 4.3% due to the inclusion of Methven earnings and depreciation in 1H FY20 and slightly higher depreciation in GWA

Effective tax rate 29.2%

Ongoing robust financial position enables fully-franked interim dividend of 8 cents per share 7 ¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven ² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Operational discipline maintains EBIT margin Normalised¹ from continuing operations² (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19 Pro Forma A$m Normalised¹ 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Change Includ es M et hven Includ es M et hven Revenue 233.1 206.3 -11.5% EBITDA 52.6 48.1 -8.6% EBIT 43.3 38.1 -12.1% NPAT 28.4 24.0 -15.2% EBIT Margin % 18.6% 18.5% -0.1pp ROFE % 19.6% 15.6% -4.0pp EPS 10.7 9.1 -1.6c Interim Dividend 9.0c 8.0c -1.0c Revenue reflects the decline in residential new build and renovation construction activity in Australia coupled with trade destocking and lapping a strong 1H FY19 in Methven Australia due to pipeline fill

Ongoing strength in commercial activity and international growth partially offsets the residential revenue decline in Australia

~$8m of cost management and $1m Methven synergies (both higher than originally targeted) have limited EBIT decline to (12.1)% with continued investment in strategic initiatives

EBIT margin maintained

Net profit down (15.2)% on prior year primarily due to increased interest costs on the debt related to the acquisition of Methven

ROFE decline reflects a combination of lower earnings and increased goodwill related to the acquisition of Methven 8 ¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven ² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Market share growth in Australia including Methven Market Data¹ Market Segment 1H FY20 vs C hange vs prio r co rrespo nding perio d 1H FY19 Residential detached housing -12% Multi-Residential -14% Commercial (new build) 2% Rennovation & Replacement -5% (commercial and residential) Total addressable market -6% Market share maintained on a sales-out basis2 23.2 2.4 20.7 20.8 20.8 20.3 19.6 Trading conditions deteriorated in 1H FY20 predominantly in detached and multi-residential housing

multi-residential housing Residential renovation decreased due to the significant decline in existing housing turnover (refer slide 31)

Commercial activity (new build / R&R) remains solid, particularly across the eastern seaboard, but did not fully offset declines in the other segments

GWA Australia (ex Methven) has held market share on a sales-out basis²

sales-out basis² Overall market share, including Methven's contribution, has increased to 23.2% of the addressable Australian market Dec 15 Dec 16 Dec 17 Dec 18 Dec 19 9 Methven GWA (ex Methven) ¹ Source: BIS Oxford Economics and GWA estimates Australia market ² GWA Australia (ex Methven) revenue on a 'sales out' basis (i.e. adjusted for customer destocking) Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix New Zealand performance improving and growth in International continues Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19 Pro Forma A$m Revenue 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Change Includ es M et hven Includ es M et hven Australia 191.2 162.8 -14.8% New Zealand 27.2 27.5 0.7% International 14.7 16.0 9.1% Continuing operations 233.1 206.3 -11.5% Australia revenue impacted by weak market partially offset by improved mix

revenue impacted by weak market partially offset by improved mix New Zealand revenue increase reflects a solid performance across both Methven and GWA's existing business. Methven now in growth after going backwards for three consecutive years

revenue increase reflects a solid performance across both Methven and GWA's existing business. Methven now in growth after going backwards for three consecutive years International increased solidly across both the United Kingdom and Asia, up ~7% and ~26% respectively with continued focus on customer development opportunities 10 ¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Strong cost management and Methven synergies Normalised¹ continuing operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19 A$M 45 40 35 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Normalised¹ Continuing Operations EBIT Bridge (A$m) (11.9) 3.8 8.0 1.0 (1.9) 39.1 38.1 1H FY19 Volume/Mix Price FX Net cost Methven 1H FY20 changes contribution Volume/Mix : impacted in Australia by weak market and trade destocking, slightly offset by improved mix

: impacted in Australia by weak market and trade destocking, slightly offset by improved mix Price : Price increase in November 2019 will impact more in 2H FY20

: Price increase in November 2019 will impact more in 2H FY20 FX : Weaker AUD on product purchases mostly mitigated through forward contracts

: Weaker AUD on product purchases mostly mitigated through forward contracts Net cost changes : higher savings through ongoing SG&A cost discipline and higher than originally targeted savings from optimisation of supply chain have more than offset input cost inflation. These have enabled increased investment in growth initiatives, such as: marketing spend; Caroma Smart Command ® and warehouse and office consolidation costs

: higher savings through ongoing SG&A cost discipline and higher than originally targeted savings from optimisation of supply chain have more than offset input cost inflation. These have enabled increased investment in growth initiatives, such as: marketing spend; Caroma Smart Command and warehouse and office consolidation costs Methven : improved significantly on 2H FY19. Includes ~$1m of synergies and $(0.4)m adverse Methven related fx impact 11 ¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven ² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Good progress on Methven integration Earnings improving (up 50% on 2H FY19)

Methven now in growth in New Zealand following three years of decline International growing strongly; UK business growing market share Methven Australia impacted by weak conditions and lapping significant NPD 1 pipeline fill in 1H FY19

Executing increased Methven product ranging in Australia

Full bathroom offering commenced in Asia but delayed in the United Kingdom due to new regulatory requirements

Cost synergies ahead of target - $1m in 1H FY20 and now expect at least NZ$6m by FY21

Integrated sales' structures in Australia and New Zealand supported by

Group functions 12 ¹ New product development Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Cash generation remains strong Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19 Pro Forma Cash flow from Continuing 1H FY19 1H FY20 Operations A$M Includ es M et hven Includ es M et hven EBITDA 52.6 48.1 Net movement in Working Capital 7.3 (4.1) Other (3.3) (1.8) Cash Flow from Operations 56.6 42.2 Capital Expenditure (3.9) (8.2) Restructuring / Other costs (2.0) (0.7) Net Interest Paid (3.2) (4.4) Tax Paid (14.2) (10.4) Free Cash Flow 33.3 18.5 Discontinued Operations 99.3 0.0 Group Free Cash Flow 132.6 18.5 Working capital adverse due to higher inventory relating to stock builds associated with the timing of Chinese New Year and the lead up to warehouse consolidations in Australia, and reduced debtors and payables

Cash conversion ratio from Continuing Operations of 88%²

Capital expenditure due to: warehouse and office consolidation with Methven; Caroma Smart Command ® and IT investment

and IT investment FY20 cash restructuring / other costs relate primarily to Methven integration costs

Discontinued operations include the proceeds on sale from the divestment of the Door & Access Systems' business

Tax payments have reduced due to a top up payment made 1H FY19 13 ¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 ² Cash Flow from Operations divided by normalised EBITDA Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Strong financial position maintained Continuing operations¹ includes Methven from 30 June 2019 but notin prior periods Metrics² 30 June 30 June 31 Dec 30 June 31 Dec 2017 2018 2018 2019 2019 Exclud es M et hven Exclud es M et hven Exclud es M et hven Includ es M et hven Includ es M et hven Net Debt 79.8 97.7 (7.1) 141.9 156.6 Leverage Ratio Net Debt / EBITDA 0.9 1.1 (0.1) 1.6 1.9 Interest Cover EBITDA / Net Interest 17.1 19.6 26.1 23.5 15.4 Gearing Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity) 19.9% 22.7% -1.9% 27.5% 29.9% Net Debt Borrowings 112.0 125.0 25.0 177.8 185.5 Bank Guarantees 4.1 1.8 0.8 3.8 4.9 Cash (36.4) (27.9) (32.9) (39.6) (33.8) Held for sale cash - (1.2) - - - 79.8 97.7 (7.1) 141.9 156.6 GWA remains in a strong financial position

Increased net debt due primarily to the acquisition of Methven in FY19 and in FY20 lower revenue in Australia and higher investment in capex to support growth

Substantial headroom maintained within $250m banking facility

Facilities were refinanced in 1H FY20 with a $210m 3-year facility and a $40m 1-year facility, providing improved flexibility

Credit metrics remain strong ¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 ² Metrics calculated as required for reporting to GWA's syndicated banking group and have not 14 been adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases. Leverage Ratio is calculated using twelve months pro forma Methven results and Interest Cover is calculated using Methven results from the acquisition date (10 April 2019) 03 Strategic progress 15 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix GWA strategy for growth Corporate Priorities Drivers Growth We make life better with superior solutions for water Build GWA as the most trusted and respected water solutions company Maximise shareholder value creation - NPAT growth, ROFE, TSR CUSTOMER FOCUSED CONSUMER DRIVEN Add value to customers through superior execution, Deliver experiences to excite insights, analytics and processes consumers and drive revenue and market share growth BUSINESS EFFICIENCY : Simple, effective processes and plans delight consumers and customers BEST COST : Continuous improvement to support profitability and fund selective reinvestment GREAT PEOPLE : Continue to build "fit for future" culture, engagement and capability GWA Operational Measures Market share, NSV, EBIT, ROFE, DIFOT, NPS, Safety, Engagement SEGMENTS CATEGORIES BRANDS SOLUTIONS Build on Commercial Leverage sanitary to win all of Deliver the best water Lead "smart water leadership and grow in R&R bathrooms and kitchens experiences management" 16 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Caroma Smart Command® generating positive market engagement Progress Strong customer engagement in multiple commercial segments

Caroma Smart Command ® installed in 36 sites across Australia and New Zealand, with solid bank of additional projects in the pipeline for 2H FY20

installed in 36 sites across Australia and New Zealand, with solid bank of additional projects in the pipeline for 2H FY20 16 sites migrated to the cloud solution. Further migrations planned for 2H FY20. Creates a platform for fee-for-service solution

fee-for-service solution Intelligent Shower and Eco Valve on track for launch in Q4 FY20 - completes whole of bathroom solution

NPD¹ pipeline based on segment and customer needs

Leveraging Methven geographic footprint for international expansion - China and South East Asia in premium commercial

Broadening global exposure as naming rights sponsor of the World Plumbing conference in 2019 and Dubai 2020 World Expo

Leveraging Austrade and NZTE² for lead generation and international support 17 ¹ New product development 2 New Zealand Trade and Enterprise Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix We continue to invest behind our core brands Continued investment in our core brands enhances our engagement with consumers:

Launched Caroma Elvire premium range Extensive media across outdoor, online and TVC¹ Continued momentum in Flagship Stores. Increased foot traffic and conversion through targeted events Launched Methven Turoa coloured tapware Launched Nefa II and Fast Flow II valves Launched new shower and tapware ranges in both the UK and Asia; launched sanitaryware in Asia

18 ¹ Television commercials Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Investment in new distribution network enables integration of Methven portfolio, improved customer service and network efficiencies ‒ Consolidated distribution network to four key Distribution Centres in NSW, QLD, VIC and WA ‒ The new network enables one order / single invoicing across the combined portfolio and improved customer service ‒ Distribution footprint decreases while capacity increases by ~10k pallets ‒ Provides the base for improvement in operating efficiencies in FY21 and beyond 19 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Strategic initiatives focus on generating medium-term revenue growth underpinned by operational discipline Corporate priority CUSTOMER FOCUSED Add value to customers through superior execution, insights, analytics and processes CONSUMER DRIVEN Deliver experiences to excite consumers and drive revenue and market share growth EFFICIENCY/BEST COST/PEOPLE Simple, effective processes to delight consumers and customers with continuous improvement and great people Progress made Continue to: strengthen merchant customer relationships via joint business planning and core range extension

increase collaboration with secondary customers capturing Commercial segment opportunities (Aged Care, Commercial R&R)

grow Methven in Australia leveraging GWA scale and customer relationships

convert the pipeline for Caroma Smart Command ®

drive growth in International markets

Leverage increased investment in Caroma brand initiatives

Premium product range Caroma Elvire performing ahead of expectations. Drive growth in 2H FY20

Continue Caroma Cleanflush momentum - 1H FY20 sales up 11% vs pcp

Continue performance improvement in flagship stores (Sydney, Adelaide)

Continue to accelerate our $9-12m cost out programme FY19-FY21 in 2H FY20. $3m delivered in 1H FY20 (ahead of target)

$9-12m cost out programme FY19-FY21 in 2H FY20. $3m delivered in 1H FY20 (ahead of target) Maintain over delivery of Methven cost synergies - $1m in 1H FY20 and now expect at least NZ$6m by FY21

Optimise new distribution centres (VIC, QLD, WA) to enhance customer service and improve operating efficiencies in FY21 and beyond 20 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Continuing to strengthen Water Solutions over the medium-term A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18¹ FY19¹ ² Water Solutions³ Revenue 330.0 342.0 350.4 358.6 381.7 Normalised EBIT 65.5 70.9 74.3 76.2 78.1 EBIT Margin % (Water Solutions) 19.8% 20.7% 21.2% 21.3% 20.5% 1H FY19¹ ² 1H FY20¹ ² 206.3 38.1 21.4% 18.5% ¹ Restatement of Net Sales to comply with IFRS 15. Periods before this are not restated 21 2 Restatement of EBIT to include IFRS 16 impact FY19 onwards 3 Water Solutions includes the former B&K business, former Corporate, and Methven since purchased on 10 April 2019 04 Summary and outlook 22 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix FY20 outlook - Guidance maintained: Normalised¹ EBIT $80-85m Key area Market Activity GWA well positioned to deliver revenue and earnings growth as market recovers FY20 earnings weighted to 2H - FY20 guidance maintained FY20 commentary Trading conditions to remain challenging in the short term, however forward indicators moving back into balance will provide a solid platform for growth

Recent capital city house price increases, improving existing housing turnover and early signs of improving housing construction activity support anticipated improvement in residential market conditions in early FY21

Commercial activity (new build, R&R) expected to remain solid across the eastern seaboard - order book remains strong and in growth

Enhanced revenue opportunities as market recovers:

Caroma Smart Command ® Growth in core Commercial Segments (Aged Care, Commercial R&R) Broader Methven ranging in merchants New Product Development targeting Residential R&R and Aged Care

Further growth in international markets (Asia, UK), leveraging Methven's presence

Further scope for cost savings / Methven synergies supports margin maintenance and capacity for continued investment in growth initiatives

Realigned cost base and network efficiencies provide increased operating leverage and enable continued investment in growth initiatives through the cycle

Earnings in 2H FY20 expected to be higher than 1H FY20:

No material impact expected in FY20 from Coronavirus Price increases implemented 1 November 2019 will benefit in 2H FY20 Acceleration of Methven cost synergies, expecting $3m in FY20 Acceleration of supply chain and SG&A savings, expecting $3m in 2H FY20 Group Normalised¹ FY20 EBIT expected to be within range of $80-85m

23 ¹ Normalised EBIT is excluding Significant items Superior Solutions for Water Results Presentation Half Year ended 31 December 2019 17 February 2020 05 Appendix 25 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix FY20 Key Assumptions D&A (depreciation and amortisation) is expected to be ~$7-8m excluding the impact of IFRS

~$7-8m excluding the impact of IFRS Including the impact of IFRS 16 D&A is expected to be ~$20-21m. (refer slide 27 for reconciliation)

Interest costs expected to be ~$6-7m excluding lease interest. Including the impact of IFRS

~$6-7m excluding lease interest. Including the impact of IFRS lease costs are expected to be ~$8-9m. (refer slide 27 for reconciliation)

~$5m F/X on-costs expected to be offset by cost savings and price

on-costs expected to be offset by cost savings and price Tax rate on continuing normalised business of ~29-30%

~29-30% Working capital to remain broadly similar to FY19 proforma (including Methven)

Capex of ~$12-14m due to: investment in Caroma Smart Command ® ; investment in NPD; cost out initiatives; warehouse racking and office fit-outs

~$12-14m due to: investment in Caroma Smart Command ; investment in NPD; cost out initiatives; warehouse racking and office fit-outs $6m savings in FY20 from the $9-12m cost out programme by FY21

$9-12m cost out programme by FY21 $3m savings from integration of Methven in FY20 26 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix IFRS 16 Leases - impact on key metrics Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 A$m Includes M ethven Includes M ethven Previously Restated IFRS 16 Pre IFRS 16 Post IFRS 16 IFRS 16 disclosed Adjustment Adjustment Adjustment Adjustment Revenue 233.1 233.1 0.0 206.3 206.3 0.0 EBIT (Normalised²) 42.8 43.3 0.6 37.5 38.1 0.6 EBIT Margin % 18.3% 18.6% 0.2pcp 18.2% 18.5% 0.3pcp Depreciation & amortisation 3.7 9.2 5.6 3.6 10.0 6.4 EBITDA (Normalised²) 46.4 52.6 6.1 41.1 48.1 7.0 Net Interest expense 1.8 3.0 1.2 2.9 4.2 1.2 NPAT 78.1 77.7 (0.4) 24.0 23.6 (0.4) NPAT (Normalised²) 28.8 28.4 (0.4) 24.4 24.0 (0.4) Operating Cash Flow 51.5 57.6 6.1 35.2 42.2 7.0 ROFE % 19.3% 19.4% 0.1pcp 15.3% 15.6% 0.3pcp ¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 27² Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Reconciliation - Reported NPAT to Normalised¹ NPAT Continuing Operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 A$m Excludes M ethven Includes M ethven Continuing Discont'd Group Continuing Discont'd Group Operations² Operations Total³ Operations² Operations Total³ Normalised¹ REVENUE 182.6 0.0 182.6 206.3 0.0 206.3 EBITDA 46.1 0.0 46.1 48.1 0.0 48.1 EBIT 39.1 0.0 39.1 38.1 0.0 38.1 NPAT 26.2 0.0 26.2 24.0 0.0 24.0 EPS (cents) 9.4 19.3 28.6 9.1 0.0 9.1 Significant Items Pre Tax (1.5) 50.1 48.6 (0.6) 0.0 (0.6) Post Tax (1.5) 50.8 49.3 (0.4) 0.0 (0.4) Reported REVENUE 182.6 0.0 182.6 206.3 0.0 206.3 EBITDA 44.6 50.1 94.7 47.4 0.0 47.4 EBIT 37.6 50.1 87.7 37.5 0.0 37.5 NPAT 24.7 50.8 75.5 23.6 0.0 23.6 EPS (cents) 9.4 19.3 28.6 8.9 0.0 8.9 Normalised is before Significant items. Significant items relate to profit on sale of the Door & Access Systems business and the transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven

² Continuing operations exclude the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018

³ Group Normalised NPAT, Reported EBIT and Reported NPAT will not, in all cases, add across the page due to rounding. The Group results are consistent with the 4D and Financial Report 28 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Increased presence in R&R segment and improved geographic diversification provide resilience through the cycle Segment Resi Category Valves 18% Basins, Sinks, 1% Tubs & Baths 18% Resi Multi-Resi Sanitary R&R 10% ware 43% R&R 59% Comm Commercial Taps & R&R² 13% Showers 38% Geography Brand United Kingdom Asia Other 7% 1% 18% New Zealand 13% Dorf 3% Methven 13%Caroma 59% Australia Clark 7% 79% 29 ¹ Percentages are of total GWA revenue and assume 12 months Methven contribution ² Commercial R&R in Australia only Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Solid history of increasing dividends paid to shareholders Historical dividends paid (cents) 20.0 18.0 16.0 1.0 14.0 9.5 9.5 12.0 8.0 9.0 10.0 8.0 6.0 8.5 9.0 4.0 7.0 7.5 8.0 5.5 6.0 2.0 - - - FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 Special Final ordinary Interim ordinary 30 Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Existing housing turnover has declined significantly in FY19 but is beginning to show signs of recovery 70 60 50 month 40 '000s per 30 20 10 0 95 97 99 01 03 05 07 09 11 13 15 17 19 Number of dwelling sales, Australia Linear (Number of dwelling sales, Australia) 31 Source: ANZ Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Number of loans for construction and purchase of new dwellings Number of loans, per month 8,500 8,000 7,500 7,000 6,500 6,000 5,500 5,000 32 Source: ABS Overview Financial results Strategic progress Outlook Appendix Annual net overseas migration & Australian population growth Annual net overseas migration & Australian population growth 350.0 2.5 300.0 2.0 250.0 200.0 1.5 150.0 1.0 100.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 Annual net overseas migration ('000s) Australian population growth (%) Linear (Annual net overseas migration ('000s)) 33 Source: ABS Superior Solutions for Water Results Presentation Half Year ended 31 December 2019 17 February 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GWA Group Limited published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 21:45:59 UTC 0 Latest news on GWA GROUP LIMITED 02/12 GWA GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release 02/09 GWA : Advance Notice - FY20 Half Year Results PU 2019 GWA : Results of Annual General Meeting PU 2019 GWA : Annual General Meeting Presentation to Shareholders PU 2019 GWA : Refinance of Syndicated Banking Facility PU 2019 GWA : Notice of Meeting PU 2019 GWA : Appendix 4G Corporate Governance Statement PU 2019 GWA : Sustainability Report 2019 PU 2019 GWA GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 GWA : FY19 Results Media Release PU