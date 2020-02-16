GWA : FY20 Half Year Results Presentation

Financial Results Presentation for the Half Year Ended 31 December 2019
Half Year Results Presentation
On 17 February 2020 at 10:00am (AEDT), GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY20 half year results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.
Superior Solutions for Water
Results
Presentation
Half Year ended 31 December 2019
17 February 2020
Disclaimer
This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the Group.
The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.
Financials have been adjusted for IFRS16 Leases unless otherwise stated.
2
Agenda
01 Overview and key themes
02 Financial results
03 Strategic progress
04 Summary and outlook
05 Appendix
3
01 Overview and key themes
4
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Solid performance given weaker Australian residential housing conditions
Group EBIT within guidance
Revenue impacted by market conditions in Australia and retailer de-stocking in Q1 and Q2 FY20
Revenue growth in New Zealand and International markets
EBIT margins in the Australia business (excluding Methven) broadly maintained
Acceleration of cost-out savings and Methven synergies mitigates a significant amount of revenue decline
Superior water solutions strategy remains on track, with Methven integration ahead of target
Market share maintained in Australia (excluding Methven); overall Australian market share increased due to Methven
Strengthening relationships with merchant partners through joint business planning and core range extension
Increased collaboration with secondary customers capturing segment opportunities (Aged Care, Commercial Renovation & Replacement) with commercial order bank strong and in growth
FY20 guidance maintained
GWA is positioned to capitalise on anticipated market recovery in early FY21
Continued investment in revenue enhancing and cost-out opportunities (Caroma Smart Command®, brand initiatives and consolidated distribution centres and offices)
Leveraging Methven improved performance and international capability to further diversify earnings
FY20 normalised¹ EBIT expected to be $80-85m
5
¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs
associated with the acquisition of Methven
02 Financial results
6
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Operational discipline delivers EBIT within guidance range
Normalised¹ from continuing operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19
A$m Normalised¹
1H FY19
1H FY20
% Change
Exclud es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
Revenue
182.6
206.3
12.9%
EBITDA
46.1
48.1
4.3%
EBIT
39.1
38.1
-2.6%
NPAT
26.2
24.0
-8.2%
EBIT Margin %
21.4%
18.5%
-2.9pp
EPS
9.9c
9.1c
-0.8c
Interim Dividend
9.0c
8.0c
-1.0c
EBIT of $38.1m within $37-41m guidance range provided at the AGM
Net profit down (8.2)% on prior year primarily due to increased interest costs on the debt related to the acquisition of Methven
EBITDA up 4.3% due to the inclusion of Methven earnings and depreciation in 1H FY20 and slightly higher depreciation in GWA
Effective tax rate 29.2%
Ongoing robust financial position enables fully-franked interim dividend of 8 cents per share
7
¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated
with the acquisition of Methven
² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Operational discipline maintains EBIT margin
Normalised¹ from continuing operations² (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19
Pro Forma
A$m Normalised¹
1H FY19
1H FY20
% Change
Includ es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
Revenue
233.1
206.3
-11.5%
EBITDA
52.6
48.1
-8.6%
EBIT
43.3
38.1
-12.1%
NPAT
28.4
24.0
-15.2%
EBIT Margin %
18.6%
18.5%
-0.1pp
ROFE %
19.6%
15.6%
-4.0pp
EPS
10.7
9.1
-1.6c
Interim Dividend
9.0c
8.0c
-1.0c
Revenue reflects the decline in residential new build and renovation construction activity in Australia coupled with trade destocking and lapping a strong 1H FY19 in Methven Australia due to pipeline fill
Ongoing strength in commercial activity and international growth partially offsets the residential revenue decline in Australia
~$8m of cost management and $1m Methven synergies (both higher than originally targeted) have limited EBIT decline to (12.1)% with continued investment in strategic initiatives
EBIT margin maintained
Net profit down (15.2)% on prior year primarily due to increased interest costs on the debt related to the acquisition of Methven
ROFE decline reflects a combination of lower earnings and increased goodwill related to the acquisition of Methven
8
¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated
with the acquisition of Methven
² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Market share growth in Australia including Methven
Market Data¹
Market Segment
1H FY20 vs
C hange vs prio r co rrespo nding perio d
1H FY19
Residential detached housing
-12%
Multi-Residential
-14%
Commercial (new build)
2%
Rennovation & Replacement
-5%
(commercial and residential)
Total addressable market
-6%
Market share maintained on a sales-out basis2
23.2
2.4
20.7
20.8
20.8
20.3
19.6
Trading conditions deteriorated in 1H FY20 predominantly in detached and multi-residential housing
Residential renovation decreased due to the significant decline in existing housing turnover (refer slide 31)
Commercial activity (new build / R&R) remains solid, particularly across the eastern seaboard, but did not fully offset declines in the other segments
GWA Australia (ex Methven) has held market share on a sales-out basis²
Overall market share, including Methven's contribution, has increased to 23.2% of the addressable Australian market
Dec 15
Dec 16
Dec 17
Dec 18
Dec 19
9
Methven
GWA (ex Methven)
¹ Source: BIS Oxford Economics and GWA estimates Australia market
² GWA Australia (ex Methven) revenue on a 'sales out' basis (i.e. adjusted for customer destocking)
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
New Zealand performance improving and growth in International continues
Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19
Pro Forma
A$m Revenue
1H FY19
1H FY20
% Change
Includ es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
Australia
191.2
162.8
-14.8%
New Zealand
27.2
27.5
0.7%
International
14.7
16.0
9.1%
Continuing operations
233.1
206.3
-11.5%
Australia revenue impacted by weak market partially offset by improved mix
New Zealand revenue increase reflects a solid performance across both Methven and GWA's existing business. Methven now in growth after going backwards for three consecutive years
International increased solidly across both the United Kingdom and Asia, up ~7% and ~26% respectively with continued focus on customer development opportunities
10
¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Strong cost management and Methven synergies
Normalised¹ continuing operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19
Volume/Mix: impacted in Australia by weak market and trade destocking, slightly offset by improved mix
Price: Price increase in November 2019 will impact more in 2H FY20
FX: Weaker AUD on product purchases mostly mitigated through forward contracts
Net cost changes: higher savings through ongoing SG&A cost discipline and higher than originally targeted savings from optimisation of supply chain have more than offset input cost inflation. These have enabled increased investment in growth initiatives, such as: marketing spend; Caroma Smart Command® and warehouse and office consolidation costs
Methven: improved significantly on 2H FY19. Includes ~$1m of synergies and $(0.4)m adverse Methven related fx impact
11
¹ Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated
with the acquisition of Methven
² Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Good progress on Methven integration
Earnings improving (up 50% on 2H FY19)
Methven now in growth in New Zealand following three years of decline
International growing strongly; UK business growing market share
Methven Australia impacted by weak conditions and lapping significant NPD1 pipeline fill in 1H FY19
Executing increased Methven product ranging in Australia
Full bathroom offering commenced in Asia but delayed in the United Kingdom due to new regulatory requirements
Cost synergies ahead of target - $1m in 1H FY20 and now expect at least NZ$6m by FY21
Integrated sales' structures in Australia and New Zealand supported by
Group functions
12
¹ New product development
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Cash generation remains strong
Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19
Pro Forma
Cash flow from Continuing
1H FY19
1H FY20
Operations A$M
Includ es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
EBITDA
52.6
48.1
Net movement in Working Capital
7.3
(4.1)
Other
(3.3)
(1.8)
Cash Flow from Operations
56.6
42.2
Capital Expenditure
(3.9)
(8.2)
Restructuring / Other costs
(2.0)
(0.7)
Net Interest Paid
(3.2)
(4.4)
Tax Paid
(14.2)
(10.4)
Free Cash Flow
33.3
18.5
Discontinued Operations
99.3
0.0
Group Free Cash Flow
132.6
18.5
Working capital adverse due to higher inventory relating to stock builds associated with the timing of Chinese New Year and the lead up to warehouse consolidations in Australia, and reduced debtors and payables
Cash conversion ratio from Continuing Operations of 88%²
Capital expenditure due to: warehouse and office consolidation with Methven; Caroma Smart Command® and IT investment
FY20 cash restructuring / other costs relate primarily to Methven integration costs
Discontinued operations include the proceeds on sale from the divestment of the Door & Access Systems' business
Tax payments have reduced due to a top up payment made 1H FY19
13
¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
² Cash Flow from Operations divided by normalised EBITDA
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Strong financial position maintained
Continuing operations¹ includes Methven from 30 June 2019 but notin prior periods
Metrics²
30 June
30 June
31 Dec
30 June
31 Dec
2017
2018
2018
2019
2019
Exclud es M et hven
Exclud es M et hven
Exclud es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
Includ es M et hven
Net Debt
79.8
97.7
(7.1)
141.9
156.6
Leverage Ratio
Net Debt / EBITDA
0.9
1.1
(0.1)
1.6
1.9
Interest Cover
EBITDA / Net Interest
17.1
19.6
26.1
23.5
15.4
Gearing
Net Debt / (Net Debt + Equity)
19.9%
22.7%
-1.9%
27.5%
29.9%
Net Debt
Borrowings
112.0
125.0
25.0
177.8
185.5
Bank Guarantees
4.1
1.8
0.8
3.8
4.9
Cash
(36.4)
(27.9)
(32.9)
(39.6)
(33.8)
Held for sale cash
-
(1.2)
-
-
-
79.8
97.7
(7.1)
141.9
156.6
GWA remains in a strong financial position
Increased net debt due primarily to the acquisition of Methven in FY19 and in FY20 lower revenue in Australia and higher investment in capex to support growth
Substantial headroom maintained within $250m banking facility
Facilities were refinanced in 1H FY20 with a $210m 3-year facility and a $40m 1-year facility, providing improved flexibility
Credit metrics remain strong
¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
² Metrics calculated as required for reporting to GWA's syndicated banking group and have not
14
been adjusted for the impact of IFRS 16 Leases. Leverage Ratio is calculated using twelve
months pro forma Methven results and Interest Cover is calculated using Methven results from
the acquisition date (10 April 2019)
03 Strategic progress
15
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
GWA strategy for growth
Corporate
Priorities
Drivers
Growth
We make life better with superior solutions for water
Build GWA as the most trusted and respected water solutions company
Maximise shareholder value creation - NPAT growth, ROFE, TSR
CUSTOMER FOCUSED
CONSUMER DRIVEN
Add value to customers through superior execution,
Deliver experiences to excite
insights, analytics and processes
consumers and drive revenue
and market share growth
BUSINESS EFFICIENCY : Simple, effective processes and plans delight consumers and customers
BEST COST : Continuous improvement to support profitability and fund selective reinvestment
GREAT PEOPLE : Continue to build "fit for future" culture, engagement and capability
Strong customer engagement in multiple commercial segments
Caroma Smart Command® installed in 36 sites across Australia and New Zealand, with solid bank of additional projects in the pipeline for 2H FY20
16 sites migrated to the cloud solution. Further migrations planned for 2H FY20. Creates a platform for fee-for-service solution
Intelligent Shower and Eco Valve on track for launch in Q4 FY20 - completes whole of bathroom solution
NPD¹ pipeline based on segment and customer needs
Leveraging Methven geographic footprint for international expansion - China and South East Asia in premium commercial
Broadening global exposure as naming rights sponsor of the World Plumbing conference in 2019 and Dubai 2020 World Expo
Leveraging Austrade and NZTE² for lead generation and international support
17
¹ New product development
2 New Zealand Trade and Enterprise
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
We continue to invest behind our core brands
Continued investment in our core brands enhances our engagement with consumers:
Launched Caroma Elvire premium range
Extensive media across outdoor, online and TVC¹
Continued momentum in Flagship Stores. Increased foot traffic and conversion through targeted events
Launched Methven Turoa coloured tapware
Launched Nefa II and Fast Flow II valves
Launched new shower and tapware ranges in both the UK and Asia; launched sanitaryware in Asia
18
¹ Television commercials
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Investment in new distribution network enables integration of Methven portfolio, improved customer service and network efficiencies
‒ Consolidated distribution network to four key Distribution Centres in NSW, QLD, VIC and WA
‒ The new network enables one order / single invoicing across the combined portfolio and improved customer service
‒ Distribution footprint decreases while capacity increases by ~10k pallets
‒ Provides the base for improvement in operating efficiencies in FY21 and beyond
19
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Strategic initiatives focus on generating medium-term revenue growth underpinned by operational discipline
Corporate priority
CUSTOMER FOCUSED
Add value to customers through superior execution, insights, analytics and processes
CONSUMER DRIVEN
Deliver experiences to excite consumers and
drive revenue and market share growth
EFFICIENCY/BEST COST/PEOPLE Simple, effective processes to delight consumers and customers with continuous improvement and great people
Progress made
Continue to:
strengthen merchant customer relationships via joint business planning and core range extension
increase collaboration with secondary customers capturing Commercial segment opportunities (Aged Care, Commercial R&R)
grow Methven in Australia leveraging GWA scale and customer relationships
convert the pipeline for Caroma Smart Command®
drive growth in International markets
Leverage increased investment in Caroma brand initiatives
Premium product range Caroma Elvire performing ahead of expectations. Drive growth in 2H FY20
Continue Caroma Cleanflush momentum - 1H FY20 sales up 11% vs pcp
Continue performance improvement in flagship stores (Sydney, Adelaide)
Continue to accelerate our $9-12m cost out programme FY19-FY21 in 2H FY20. $3m delivered in 1H FY20 (ahead of target)
Maintain over delivery of Methven cost synergies - $1m in 1H FY20 and now expect at least NZ$6m by FY21
Optimise new distribution centres (VIC, QLD, WA) to enhance customer service and improve operating efficiencies in FY21 and beyond
20
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Continuing to strengthen Water Solutions over the medium-term
A$m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18¹
FY19¹ ²
Water Solutions³
Revenue
330.0
342.0
350.4
358.6
381.7
Normalised EBIT
65.5
70.9
74.3
76.2
78.1
EBIT Margin % (Water Solutions)
19.8%
20.7%
21.2%
21.3%
20.5%
1H FY19¹ ² 1H FY20¹ ²
206.3
38.1
21.4% 18.5%
¹ Restatement of Net Sales to comply with IFRS 15. Periods before this are not restated
21
2
Restatement of EBIT to include IFRS 16 impact FY19 onwards
3
Water Solutions includes the former B&K business, former Corporate, and Methven since purchased
on 10 April 2019
04 Summary and outlook
22
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
FY20 outlook - Guidance maintained: Normalised¹ EBIT $80-85m
Key area
Market Activity
GWA well positioned to deliver revenue and earnings growth as market recovers
FY20 earnings weighted to 2H -
FY20 guidance maintained
FY20 commentary
Trading conditions to remain challenging in the short term, however forward indicators moving back into balance will provide a solid platform for growth
Recent capital city house price increases, improving existing housing turnover and early signs of improving housing construction activity support anticipated improvement in residential market conditions in early FY21
Commercial activity (new build, R&R) expected to remain solid across the eastern seaboard - order book remains strong and in growth
Enhanced revenue opportunities as market recovers:
Caroma Smart Command®
Growth in core Commercial Segments (Aged Care, Commercial R&R)
Broader Methven ranging in merchants
New Product Development targeting Residential R&R and Aged Care
Further growth in international markets (Asia, UK), leveraging Methven's presence
Further scope for cost savings / Methven synergies supports margin maintenance and capacity for continued investment in growth initiatives
Realigned cost base and network efficiencies provide increased operating leverage and enable continued investment in growth initiatives through the cycle
Earnings in 2H FY20 expected to be higher than 1H FY20:
No material impact expected in FY20 from Coronavirus
Price increases implemented 1 November 2019 will benefit in 2H FY20
Acceleration of Methven cost synergies, expecting $3m in FY20
Acceleration of supply chain and SG&A savings, expecting $3m in 2H FY20
Group Normalised¹ FY20 EBIT expected to be within range of $80-85m
23
¹ Normalised EBIT is excluding Significant items
Superior Solutions for Water
Results
Presentation
Half Year ended 31 December 2019
17 February 2020
05 Appendix
25
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
FY20 Key Assumptions
D&A (depreciation and amortisation) is expected to be ~$7-8m excluding the impact of IFRS
Including the impact of IFRS 16 D&A is expected to be ~$20-21m. (refer slide 27 for reconciliation)
Interest costs expected to be ~$6-7m excluding lease interest. Including the impact of IFRS
lease costs are expected to be ~$8-9m. (refer slide 27 for reconciliation)
~$5m F/X on-costs expected to be offset by cost savings and price
Tax rate on continuing normalised business of ~29-30%
Working capital to remain broadly similar to FY19 proforma (including Methven)
Capex of ~$12-14m due to: investment in Caroma Smart Command®; investment in NPD; cost out initiatives; warehouse racking and office fit-outs
$6m savings in FY20 from the $9-12m cost out programme by FY21
$3m savings from integration of Methven in FY20
26
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
IFRS 16 Leases - impact on key metrics
Continuing operations¹ (pro forma) includes Methven in 1H FY20 and1H FY19
1H FY19
1H FY20
A$m
Includes M ethven
Includes M ethven
Previously
Restated
IFRS 16
Pre IFRS 16
Post IFRS 16
IFRS 16
disclosed
Adjustment
Adjustment
Adjustment
Adjustment
Revenue
233.1
233.1
0.0
206.3
206.3
0.0
EBIT (Normalised²)
42.8
43.3
0.6
37.5
38.1
0.6
EBIT Margin %
18.3%
18.6%
0.2pcp
18.2%
18.5%
0.3pcp
Depreciation & amortisation
3.7
9.2
5.6
3.6
10.0
6.4
EBITDA (Normalised²)
46.4
52.6
6.1
41.1
48.1
7.0
Net Interest expense
1.8
3.0
1.2
2.9
4.2
1.2
NPAT
78.1
77.7
(0.4)
24.0
23.6
(0.4)
NPAT (Normalised²)
28.8
28.4
(0.4)
24.4
24.0
(0.4)
Operating Cash Flow
51.5
57.6
6.1
35.2
42.2
7.0
ROFE %
19.3%
19.4%
0.1pcp
15.3%
15.6%
0.3pcp
¹ Continuing Operations excludes the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
27² Normalised is before $(0.4)m in significant items (after tax) relating to integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Reconciliation - Reported NPAT to Normalised¹ NPAT
Continuing Operations² includes Methven in 1H FY20 but not1H FY19
1H FY19
1H FY20
A$m
Excludes M ethven
Includes M ethven
Continuing
Discont'd
Group
Continuing
Discont'd
Group
Operations²
Operations
Total³
Operations²
Operations
Total³
Normalised¹
REVENUE
182.6
0.0
182.6
206.3
0.0
206.3
EBITDA
46.1
0.0
46.1
48.1
0.0
48.1
EBIT
39.1
0.0
39.1
38.1
0.0
38.1
NPAT
26.2
0.0
26.2
24.0
0.0
24.0
EPS (cents)
9.4
19.3
28.6
9.1
0.0
9.1
Significant Items
Pre Tax
(1.5)
50.1
48.6
(0.6)
0.0
(0.6)
Post Tax
(1.5)
50.8
49.3
(0.4)
0.0
(0.4)
Reported
REVENUE
182.6
0.0
182.6
206.3
0.0
206.3
EBITDA
44.6
50.1
94.7
47.4
0.0
47.4
EBIT
37.6
50.1
87.7
37.5
0.0
37.5
NPAT
24.7
50.8
75.5
23.6
0.0
23.6
EPS (cents)
9.4
19.3
28.6
8.9
0.0
8.9
Normalised is before Significant items. Significant items relate to profit on sale of the Door & Access Systems business and the transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven
² Continuing operations exclude the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
³ Group Normalised NPAT, Reported EBIT and Reported NPAT will not, in all cases, add across the page due to rounding. The Group results are consistent with the 4D and Financial Report
28
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Increased presence in R&R segment and improved geographic diversification provide resilience through the cycle
Segment
Resi
Category
Valves
18%
Basins, Sinks,
1%
Tubs & Baths
18%
Resi
Multi-Resi
Sanitary
R&R
10%
ware
43%
R&R
59%
Comm
Commercial
Taps &
R&R²
13%
Showers
38%
Geography
Brand
United Kingdom
Asia
Other
7%
1%
18%
New Zealand
13%
Dorf
3%
Methven
13%Caroma
59%
Australia
Clark
7%
79%
29
¹ Percentages are of total GWA revenue and assume 12 months Methven contribution
² Commercial R&R in Australia only
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Solid history of increasing dividends paid to shareholders
Historical dividends paid (cents)
20.0
18.0
16.0
1.0
14.0
9.5
9.5
12.0
8.0
9.0
10.0
8.0
6.0
8.5
9.0
4.0
7.0
7.5
8.0
5.5
6.0
2.0
-
-
-
FY14
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
Special
Final ordinary
Interim ordinary
30
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Existing housing turnover has declined significantly in FY19 but is beginning to show signs of recovery
70
60
50
month
40
'000s per
30
20
10
0
95
97
99
01
03
05
07
09
11
13
15
17
19
Number of dwelling sales, Australia
Linear (Number of dwelling sales, Australia)
31
Source: ANZ
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Number of loans for construction and purchase of new dwellings
Number of loans, per month
8,500
8,000
7,500
7,000
6,500
6,000
5,500
5,000
32
Source: ABS
Overview
Financial results
Strategic progress
Outlook
Appendix
Annual net overseas migration & Australian population growth
Annual net overseas migration & Australian population growth
