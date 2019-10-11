GWA : Refinance of Syndicated Banking Facility

11 October 2019

Refinance of Syndicated Banking Facility

We are pleased to advise that GWA has successfully completed the refinance of its syndicated banking facility. The facility now comprises a single three year multicurrency revolving facility of A$210 million which matures in October 2022.

GWA acknowledges the ongoing support of its banking group, comprising Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ("ANZ"), Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA") and HSBC Bank Australia ("HSBC").

In order to provide more operational flexibility to manage short term working capital requirements, GWA has also put in place a one year multicurrency revolving bilateral facility with the CBA of A$40 million which matures in October 2020.

