GWA Group Ltd    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LTD

(GWA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/12
3.39 AUD   +1.80%
GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results

08/12/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

13 August 2019

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results

GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its full year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Monday 19 August 2019.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEST) following the release of the full year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton

Executive Director

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 23:51:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 5,27%
P/E ratio 2019 14,5x
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,65x
EV / Sales2020 2,19x
Capitalization 895 M
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD19.78%598
ASSA ABLOY35.88%25 026
SAINT-GOBAIN12.48%19 994
MASCO33.93%11 335
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC36.51%7 254
TOTO LTD8.28%6 407
