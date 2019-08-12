GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results

13 August 2019
ASX On-Line
Manager Company Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Sir
Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results
GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its full year results for the period ended 30 June 2019 on Monday 19 August 2019.
An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEST) following the release of the full year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.
Yours faithfully
R J Thornton
Executive Director
Disclaimer
