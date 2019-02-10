GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results

11 February 2019

Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results

GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2018 on Monday 18 February 2019.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEDT) following the release of the half year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

R J Thornton Executive Director