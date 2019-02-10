Log in
GWA GROUP LTD (GWA)
GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results

02/10/2019 | 07:15pm EST

11 February 2019

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Advance Notice - FY19 Half Year Results

GWA Group Limited (GWA) confirms that it will release its half year results for the period ended 31 December 2018 on Monday 18 February 2019.

An analyst briefing will be held at 10:00am (AEDT) following the release of the half year results. The briefing will be webcast and accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton Executive Director

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 00:14:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 377 M
EBIT 2019 77,1 M
Net income 2019 67,3 M
Finance 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 5,62%
P/E ratio 2019 12,88
P/E ratio 2020 14,65
EV / Sales 2019 2,00x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 805 M
Chart GWA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,36  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD9.71%571
ASSA ABLOY19.19%21 447
SAINT-GOBAIN5.88%19 108
MASCO22.78%10 967
AGC INC11.76%7 778
TOTO LTD15.33%6 850
