GWA : FY19 Half Year Results

Revenue from continuing operations Up 2.6% to Revenue from discontinued operations1 Down -100.0% to Total revenue from ordinary activities Down -19.3% to Earnings before interest and tax ('EBIT') ($'000) EBIT from continuing operations excluding transaction costs2 Up 3.0% to EBIT from continuing operations Down -1.0% to EBIT from discontinuing operations1 Up 1109.8% to Total EBIT from ordinary activities Up 109.0% to Net Profit ($'000) Net profit from continuing operations excluding transaction costs2 Up 7.3% to Net profit from continuing operations Up 1.4% to Net profit from discontinued operations1 Up 1648.2% to Total net profit from ordinary activities Up 174.0% to GWA GROUP LIMITED ABN: 15 055 964 380 Appendix 4D Half Year Report - 31 December 2018 Results for announcement to the market For the half year period ended 31 December 2018 2017 Revenue ($'000) 182,647 178,102 - 48,237 182,647 226,339 38,740 37,627 37,245 37,627 50,060 4,138 87,305 41,765 26,635 24,826 25,185 24,826 50,802 2,906 75,987 27,732 1 Discontinued operations include the Door & Access Systems business (comprising of Gainsborough HardwareLimited and API Services and Solutions Ltd) that was sold with an effective date of 3 July 2018 (date of loss of control). 2 $1.5m transaction costs incurred during the period in relation to the proposed acquisition of Methven Limitedannounced on 14 December 2018. Dividends (cents per share) Interim ordinary dividend3 - 100% franked 3 The record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 22 February 2019 and the dividend is payable on 5 March 2019. Net tangible asset and net asset backing (cents per share) Net tangible asset backing Net asset backing Brief explanation of the figures reported above Refer to the Appendix 4D commentary for the review of operations. 9.0 36.4 144.9 The attached Interim Financial Report has been reviewed by GWA's independent statutory auditors. This Half Year Report should be read in conjunction with the most recent Annual Financial Report. 8.5 - 123.0 18 February 2019 GWA increases net profit by 7%¹ and declares fully-franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share, up 6% Continuing to drive profitable share growth with EBIT margins maintained creates strong platform to continue to deliver through the cycle  Normalised Continuing Operations Net Profit After Tax1 up 7.3% to $26.6 million

 Reported Net Profit of $76.0m (includes the gain on sale of the Door & Access Systems' business)

 Fully-franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share, up 5.9% payable on 5 March 2019

 Group Earnings Before Interest and Tax1 (EBIT) up 3.0% to $38.7 million o Bathrooms & Kitchens EBIT up 2.5% to $45.5 million - continued momentum in driving profitable share growth with EBIT margin maintained at 24.9%

 Share gains from revenue growth ahead of market

 Strong turnaround in cashflow generation - operating cashflow up 31.6%

 Profit on sale of Door & Access Systems - proceeds used to repay debt

 Proposed acquisition of Methven strengthens water solutions strategy - expect transaction to complete mid-April 2019, subject to regulatory/shareholder approvals

 FY19 Outlook - expect 2H FY19 Group EBIT (pre-significant items) to be similar to 1H FY19 (excluding any earnings contribution from Methven). Market conditions GWA estimates that the increase in market activity weighted across its key end markets was flat for the period. While GWA's largest segment, Renovations and Replacements, remains relatively steady, new residential construction activity has reduced but continues to remain at historically high levels with a significant pipeline of work yet to be completed. The Commercial segment continues to grow strongly.  Market activity for home Renovations and Replacements, (approximately 52% of GWA revenue) increased by ~1% per cent.

 Detached house completions (representing approximately 21 per cent of GWA revenue) decreased by ~4% per cent.

 Medium and high-density dwelling completions (approximately 12% of GWA revenue) decreased by ~9% per cent.

 On a value of work done basis, Commercial building activity (approximately 15% of GWA revenue) increased by ~7% per cent. 1 From Continuing Operations and before Significant Items. Continuing Operations exclude the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018. Significant Items of $1.5m pre‐tax relate to costs associated with the proposed acquisition of Methven Ltd. Against that background GWA recorded revenue growth of 2.6 per cent in the period. Commentary on Result Managing Director, Tim Salt, said GWA had delivered another solid result, continuing the strong momentum in building a more competitive and sustainable platform through the cycle. "We are continuing to grow the top line ahead of the market through profitable share gains in our core segments of Renovations and Replacements, Commercial and Detached housing. "Importantly, we are also maintaining EBIT margins, through a consistent focus on sales in higher value categories and cost management. "We continue to improve our customer engagement resulting in enhanced ranging of existing products and listing of new products in showrooms and trade counters. "We are working more collaboratively with customers on programs to target specific growth segments such as Aged Care and Commercial Renovation and Replacement opportunities. "At the same time, we are investing for future growth. "We have re-aligned our brand portfolio to target distinct consumer groups with brand relaunches of Caroma and Clark, supported by increased investment in marketing and media to improve consumer engagement. "Our two flagship stores in Adelaide and Sydney provide a strong physical brand and product experience for our customers and consumers alike. "Meanwhile, GWA has now successfully launched Caroma Smart Command® to the market. This is an intelligent bathroom system which includes a set of Bluetooth-enabled, touchless bathroom products that integrate into commercial building management systems to enable monitoring use and management of water. "The system is now installed in thirteen commercial R&R locations and test sites with further installations planned for Q3 FY19. "I am pleased with the continuing progress we're making in our strategy to deliver superior water solutions. "That progress will be accelerated through the proposed acquisition of Methven, which we expect to complete in mid-April, subject to all conditions being satisfied. "The acquisition of Methven strengthens GWA's core Australasian business and enhances the regional diversity of our revenue and earnings through leveraging Methven's presence in international markets to accelerate growth opportunities aligned to our core focus on water solutions. "The acquisition will also increase our exposure to the more resilient Renovations and Replacements segment. Post transaction, GWA's exposure to the Renovations and Replacements segment in Australia will increase from 52 per cent currently to 57 per cent, while globally our exposure to this segment will be around 60 per cent," he said. Group Results - Continuing Operations Before Significant Items1 A$ million (unless specified) 1HFY18 1HFY19 % change Sales Revenue 178.1 182.6 +2.6% EBITDA 39.3 41.0 +4.2% EBIT 37.6 38.7 +3.0% EBIT Margin 21.1% 21.2% +0.1ppts NPAT 24.8 26.6 +7.3% Return on Funds Employed 21.7% 20.6% (1.1)ppts GWA Group Limited, a leading supplier of water solutions in residential and commercial premises across Australia / New Zealand, today announced a 7.3 per cent increase in net profit after tax1 to $26.6 million for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. The strong increase in net profit after tax, reflects the increase in Group EBIT, together with lower net interest expense compared to the prior corresponding period. Group EBITDA1 increased by 4.2 per cent to $41.0 million while Group EBIT1 increased by 3.0 per cent to $38.7 million. GWA's earnings per share1 of 10.1 cents improved by 7.3 per cent on the prior year. GWA continues to focus on higher value product categories and cost management, resulting in Group EBIT margin1 increasing by 0.1 percentage points to 21.2 per cent. Group Return on Funds Employed1 (ROFE) was 1.1 percentage points lower on the prior corresponding period at 20.6 per cent. This reflects an increase in funds employed from higher capital expenditure focused on growth initiatives over the past 12 months and an increase in inventory to support the transition to the new Innovation and Distribution Centre in 2H FY18. Reported Results - Continuing and Discontinued2 Operations A$ million (unless specified) 1HFY18 1HFY19 % change Sales Revenue 226.3 182.6 (19.3)% EBITDA 44.2 89.5 +102.5% EBIT 41.8 87.3 +108.9% NPAT 27.7 76.0 +174.4% Earnings Per Share (cents) 10.5 28.8 +174.4% GWA's reported net profit after tax for the period was $76.0 million. Reported net profit includes the $50.8 million3 after tax profit for the period on sale of the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018, and $(1.5) million in 2 Discontinued Operations include the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018.

3 Divestment of Door & Access Systems' had a total gain on sale of $49.1m. Attachments Original document

