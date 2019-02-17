Log in
GWA GROUP LTD

(GWA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/15
3.2 AUD   --.--%
05:17pGWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
05:07pGWA : FY19 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
04:47pGWA : FY19 Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

GWA : FY19 Half Year Results Presentation

02/17/2019 | 05:07pm EST

Superior solutions for water

Disclaimer

This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the Group.

The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.

Overview and key themes

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 18 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2019 22:06:02 UTC
Latest news on GWA GROUP LTD
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 377 M
EBIT 2019 77,1 M
Net income 2019 72,1 M
Finance 2019 50,1 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 13,02
P/E ratio 2020 15,48
EV / Sales 2019 2,11x
EV / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 845 M
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,36  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD15.11%603
ASSA ABLOY19.48%21 468
SAINT-GOBAIN12.02%20 168
MASCO28.11%11 032
AGC INC15.18%7 967
TOTO LTD14.79%6 776
