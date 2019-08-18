GWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report 0 08/18/2019 | 06:32pm EDT Send by mail :

19 August 2019 ASX On-Line Manager Company Announcements Australian Securities Exchange Dear Sir Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019 We enclose the following documents for immediate release to the market. Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

Chairman's Review

Managing Director's Review of Operations

Directors' Report (including Remuneration Report)

Annual Financial Report Yours faithfully R J Thornton Executive Director (11.0) 141.6 GWA GROUP LIMITED ABN: 15 055 964 380 Appendix 4E Preliminary final report - 30 June 2019 Results for announcement to the market For the year ended 30 June 2019 2018 Reported Results ($'000) Total Revenue from ordinary activities Down -16% to 381,730 452,512 Total EBIT from ordinary activities Up 44% to 118,704 82,558 Total NPAT from ordinary activities Up 75% to 94,962 54,252 Continuing Operations (Normalised1) ($'000) Revenue from continuing operations Up 6% to 381,730 358,622 EBIT from continuing operations excluding transaction & integration costs Up 1% to 77,381 76,242 NPAT from continuing operations excluding transaction & integration costs Up 3% to 51,757 50,139 Normalised results exclude $8.7m transaction and integration costs incurred during the period in relation to the acquisition of Methven Limited ($7.6m post tax). Gain of control occurred on 10 April 2019. Continuing Operations ($'000) Revenue from continuing operations Up 6% to 381,730 358,622 EBIT from continuing operations Down -10% to 68,644 76,242 NPAT from continuing operations Down -12% to 44,160 50,139 Discontinued Operations2 ($'000) Revenue from discontinued operations Down -100% to - 93,890 EBIT from discontinued operations Up 693% to 50,060 6,316 NPAT from discontinued operations Up 1135% to 50,802 4,113 Discontinued operations include the Door & Access Systems' business (comprising of Gainsborough Hardware Limited and API Services and Solutions Ltd) that was sold with an effective date of 3 July 2018 (date of loss of control). Dividends (cents per share) Final ordinary dividend3 - 100% franked 9.5 9.5 Interim ordinary dividend - 100% franked 9.0 8.5 The record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 27 August 2019 and the dividend is payable on

4 September 2019. Net tangible asset and net asset backing (cents per share) Net tangible asset backing Net asset backing Brief explanation of the figures reported above Refer to the attached Media Release and Managing Director's Review of Operations. The attached Annual Financial Report has been audited by GWA's independent statutory auditors. 17.7 126.3 CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW During the year the Group successfully completed the divestment of its Door & Access Systems' business, acquired Methven Ltd and delivered a solid financial result for shareholders. GWA is singularly focused on driving growth opportunities and sustainable value creation for shareholders over the medium term. The Group continued to grow market share and maintain margins in what was a challenging market. The growth of market share and maintenance of margins reinforces our competitive position. Financial Results Normalised1 Group Net Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations2 was $51.8 million compared to $50.1 million for the prior year. Total Revenue increased by 6.4 per cent to $381.7 million compared to $358.6 million last year with normalised1 Group EBITDA increasing by 2.7 per cent to $82.3 million with normalised1 Group EBIT improving 1.5 per cent to $77.4 million. GWA's reported Net Profit After Tax3 for the period was $95.0 million which includes the $50.8 million after tax profit from the sale of the Door & Access Systems' business which was finalised on 3 July 2018, and $7.6 million in significant items (after tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven. Reported earnings per share were 36.0 cents compared to 20.6 cents in the prior year. An outstanding result by any measure. Dividends and Capital Management The Board resolved to pay a final dividend of 9.5 cents per share, fully franked, bringing the full-year dividend to 18.5 cents per share, compared with 18.0 cents per share for the prior year. The full year dividend represents a normalised dividend payout ratio of 94.3 per cent which is higher than the company's dividend policy. However, the Board believes the level of dividend is appropriate and strikes the right balance between immediate returns to shareholders and investment for future growth, coupled with the expectation that Methven will positively contribute to future earnings growth. Normalised is before $8.7 million in significant items (pre-tax) or $7.6 million (post tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven Continuing Operations include the revenue and earnings contribution from Methven from the effective date of acquisition, 10 April 2019, but exclude the Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018 Reported net profit includes the $50.8 million after tax profit from the sale of the Door & Access

Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018, and $7.6 million in significant items (after tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven 1 During the year, net debt increased to $141.9 million compared to $97.7 million in the prior year which reflects the acquisition of Methven which was funded from GWA's existing debt facilities4. The Group remains in a strong financial position. GWA's financial metrics, including leverage, gearing and interest cover ratios remain consistent with investment grade. Strategy Over the past two years, GWA has articulated that its strategy is to focus on developing and delivering superior solutions for water. In that context we have identified growth opportunities to leverage our market- leading brands in the Bathrooms & Kitchens fixtures sector to maximise value creation for shareholders. The two major transactions completed during the year were key components in delivering this strategy. We successfully divested the Door & Access Systems' business which was considered non-core to this strategy for a multiple of 11.1 times earnings5, realising a profit on sale of $50.8 million. We subsequently acquired Methven Ltd, a leading taps, showers and valves business, which is strongly aligned to our strategic focus on water solutions, for a lower multiple (10.1 times earnings)6. Your Board believes the transactions represent an effective use of shareholder funds in the creation of value over the medium term. Importantly, the acquisition of Methven has strengthened our core business in Australia and New Zealand while also providing us with the opportunity to leverage Methven's presence in international markets to accelerate growth opportunities over the medium term. The Managing Director's Review of Operations provides more detail on the significant progress made on GWA's strategy during the year and I encourage you to read that. Sustainability GWA remains committed to sustainable practices throughout its operations and we continue to work with our key stakeholders and communities. Sustainability is at the core of our business. The net debt position was assisted by the receipt of the net proceeds from the sale of the Door & Access

Systems' business EV/EBITDA EV/FY18 EBITDA excluding synergies. Purchase price of NZ$1.60 per share and Methven net debt, as reported at 30 June 2018, of NZ$22.6m 2 As foreshadowed in last year's Annual Report, GWA has this year introduced a separate Sustainability Report to provide shareholders and other stakeholders with detailed information on our approach to sustainability. The report will include information and data on important sustainability metrics such as workplace health and safety, environment, governance and risk management, community and our people (including diversity, education and training). Across GWA, our approach to sustainability is based around two central objectives: We operate in a sustainable manner across our business by managing our resources as efficiently as possible and act in a socially responsible manner; and

We provide a range of products and systems that set the standard for water sustainability in the built environment. Your company continues to make significant progress in addressing these objectives. Workplace Health and Safety - GWA's safety performance improved in FY19 and the company has robust plans in place for continued improvement this year. The Board and management have a singular focus on initiatives to improve GWA's safety performance and culture, with the aim of achieving and maintaining an injury free workplace. Diversity - GWA is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion through the implementation of employment policies and initiatives to achieve a diverse workforce. GWA's overall workforce has 39 per cent female representation. This increased by two percentage points in this last year. Female representation across all levels of management increased this year with 65 per cent of all promotions being female. The recent appointment of Alison Barrass as a Non-executive Director (see below) increased female representation on GWA's board to 25 per cent. Environment - The launch of our latest innovation, Caroma Smart Command®, an intelligent bathroom system to monitor and manage water in the built environment, further enhances Caroma's reputation and commitment to reducing water usage in the built environment. The system was awarded Best in Class in product design, hardware and building at the Good Design Awards in July 2019 while Caroma's design team was awarded the Design Team of the Year award. Both are outstanding achievements by your company and its employees. The Caroma National Innovation and Distribution Centre in Prestons, NSW was awarded a 5 Star Green Star rating which represents Australian excellence in sustainable design and construction. Yet another outstanding achievement. Shareholders are able to see more details on the initiatives in the Sustainability Report which will be available on the Group's website in September 2019. Executive Remuneration During the year, the Board undertook a review of its executive remuneration structure with the invaluable assistance of an independent remuneration

