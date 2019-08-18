Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GWA Group Ltd    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LTD

(GWA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
3.34 AUD   -1.47%
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Media Release
PU
06:32pGWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

19 August 2019

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Financial Results for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

We enclose the following documents for immediate release to the market.

  • Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report
  • Chairman's Review
  • Managing Director's Review of Operations
  • Directors' Report (including Remuneration Report)
  • Annual Financial Report

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton

Executive Director

(11.0)
141.6

GWA GROUP LIMITED

ABN: 15 055 964 380

Appendix 4E

Preliminary final report - 30 June 2019

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 30 June

2019

2018

Reported Results ($'000)

Total Revenue from ordinary activities

Down

-16%

to

381,730

452,512

Total EBIT from ordinary activities

Up

44%

to

118,704

82,558

Total NPAT from ordinary activities

Up

75%

to

94,962

54,252

Continuing Operations (Normalised1) ($'000)

Revenue from continuing operations

Up

6%

to

381,730

358,622

EBIT from continuing operations excluding transaction &

integration costs

Up

1%

to

77,381

76,242

NPAT from continuing operations excluding transaction &

integration costs

Up

3%

to

51,757

50,139

  • Normalised results exclude $8.7m transaction and integration costs incurred during the period in relation to the acquisition of Methven Limited ($7.6m post tax). Gain of control occurred on 10 April 2019.

Continuing Operations ($'000)

Revenue from continuing operations

Up

6%

to

381,730

358,622

EBIT from continuing operations

Down

-10%

to

68,644

76,242

NPAT from continuing operations

Down

-12%

to

44,160

50,139

Discontinued Operations2 ($'000)

Revenue from discontinued operations

Down

-100%

to

-

93,890

EBIT from discontinued operations

Up

693%

to

50,060

6,316

NPAT from discontinued operations

Up

1135%

to

50,802

4,113

  • Discontinued operations include the Door & Access Systems' business (comprising of Gainsborough Hardware

Limited and API Services and Solutions Ltd) that was sold with an effective date of 3 July 2018 (date of loss of control). Dividends (cents per share)

Final ordinary dividend3 - 100% franked

9.5

9.5

Interim ordinary dividend - 100% franked

9.0

8.5

  • The record date for determining entitlements to the dividend is 27 August 2019 and the dividend is payable on
    4 September 2019.

Net tangible asset and net asset backing (cents per share)

Net tangible asset backing

Net asset backing

Brief explanation of the figures reported above

Refer to the attached Media Release and Managing Director's Review of Operations.

The attached Annual Financial Report has been audited by GWA's independent statutory auditors.

17.7

126.3

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

During the year the Group successfully completed the divestment of its Door & Access Systems' business, acquired Methven Ltd and delivered a solid financial result for shareholders.

GWA is singularly focused on driving growth opportunities and sustainable value creation for shareholders over the medium term.

The Group continued to grow market share and maintain margins in what was a challenging market. The growth of market share and maintenance of margins reinforces our competitive position.

Financial Results

Normalised1 Group Net Profit After Tax from Continuing Operations2 was $51.8 million compared to $50.1 million for the prior year.

Total Revenue increased by 6.4 per cent to $381.7 million compared to $358.6 million last year with normalised1 Group EBITDA increasing by 2.7 per cent to $82.3 million with normalised1 Group EBIT improving 1.5 per cent to $77.4 million.

GWA's reported Net Profit After Tax3 for the period was $95.0 million which includes the $50.8 million after tax profit from the sale of the Door & Access Systems' business which was finalised on 3 July 2018, and $7.6 million in significant items (after tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven.

Reported earnings per share were 36.0 cents compared to 20.6 cents in the prior year. An outstanding result by any measure.

Dividends and Capital Management

The Board resolved to pay a final dividend of 9.5 cents per share, fully franked, bringing the full-year dividend to 18.5 cents per share, compared with 18.0 cents per share for the prior year.

The full year dividend represents a normalised dividend payout ratio of 94.3 per cent which is higher than the company's dividend policy. However, the Board believes the level of dividend is appropriate and strikes the right balance between immediate returns to shareholders and investment for future growth, coupled with the expectation that Methven will positively contribute to future earnings growth.

  1. Normalised is before $8.7 million in significant items (pre-tax) or $7.6 million (post tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven
  2. Continuing Operations include the revenue and earnings contribution from Methven from the effective date of acquisition, 10 April 2019, but excludethe Door & Access Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018
  3. Reported net profit includes the $50.8 million after tax profit from the sale of the Door & Access
    Systems' business which was sold on 3 July 2018, and $7.6 million in significant items (after tax) relating to transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Methven

1

During the year, net debt increased to $141.9 million compared to $97.7 million in the prior year which reflects the acquisition of Methven which was funded from GWA's existing debt facilities4.

The Group remains in a strong financial position.

GWA's financial metrics, including leverage, gearing and interest cover ratios remain consistent with investment grade.

Strategy

Over the past two years, GWA has articulated that its strategy is to focus on developing and delivering superior solutions for water.

In that context we have identified growth opportunities to leverage our market- leading brands in the Bathrooms & Kitchens fixtures sector to maximise value creation for shareholders.

The two major transactions completed during the year were key components in delivering this strategy.

We successfully divested the Door & Access Systems' business which was considered non-core to this strategy for a multiple of 11.1 times earnings5, realising a profit on sale of $50.8 million.

We subsequently acquired Methven Ltd, a leading taps, showers and valves business, which is strongly aligned to our strategic focus on water solutions, for a lower multiple (10.1 times earnings)6.

Your Board believes the transactions represent an effective use of shareholder funds in the creation of value over the medium term.

Importantly, the acquisition of Methven has strengthened our core business in Australia and New Zealand while also providing us with the opportunity to leverage Methven's presence in international markets to accelerate growth opportunities over the medium term.

The Managing Director's Review of Operations provides more detail on the significant progress made on GWA's strategy during the year and I encourage you to read that.

Sustainability

GWA remains committed to sustainable practices throughout its operations and we continue to work with our key stakeholders and communities.

Sustainability is at the core of our business.

  1. The net debt position was assisted by the receipt of the net proceeds from the sale of the Door & Access
    Systems' business
  2. EV/EBITDA
  3. EV/FY18 EBITDA excluding synergies. Purchase price of NZ$1.60 per share and Methven net debt, as reported at 30 June 2018, of NZ$22.6m

2

As foreshadowed in last year's Annual Report, GWA has this year introduced a separate Sustainability Report to provide shareholders and other stakeholders with detailed information on our approach to sustainability.

The report will include information and data on important sustainability metrics such as workplace health and safety, environment, governance and risk management, community and our people (including diversity, education and training).

Across GWA, our approach to sustainability is based around two central objectives:

  • We operate in a sustainable manner across our business by managing our resources as efficiently as possible and act in a socially responsible manner; and
  • We provide a range of products and systems that set the standard for water sustainability in the built environment.

Your company continues to make significant progress in addressing these objectives.

Workplace Health and Safety - GWA's safety performance improved in FY19 and the company has robust plans in place for continued improvement this year.

The Board and management have a singular focus on initiatives to improve GWA's safety performance and culture, with the aim of achieving and maintaining an injury free workplace.

Diversity - GWA is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion through the implementation of employment policies and initiatives to achieve a diverse workforce. GWA's overall workforce has 39 per cent female representation. This increased by two percentage points in this last year. Female representation across all levels of management increased this year with 65 per cent of all promotions being female.

The recent appointment of Alison Barrass as a Non-executive Director (see below) increased female representation on GWA's board to 25 per cent.

Environment - The launch of our latest innovation, Caroma Smart Command®, an intelligent bathroom system to monitor and manage water in the built environment, further enhances Caroma's reputation and commitment to reducing water usage in the built environment.

The system was awarded Best in Class in product design, hardware and building at the Good Design Awards in July 2019 while Caroma's design team was awarded the Design Team of the Year award. Both are outstanding achievements by your company and its employees.

The Caroma National Innovation and Distribution Centre in Prestons, NSW was awarded a 5 Star Green Star rating which represents Australian excellence in sustainable design and construction. Yet another outstanding achievement.

Shareholders are able to see more details on the initiatives in the Sustainability Report which will be available on the Group's website in September 2019.

Executive Remuneration

During the year, the Board undertook a review of its executive remuneration structure with the invaluable assistance of an independent remuneration

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 22:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GWA GROUP LTD
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Media Release
PU
06:32pGWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
08/12GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results
PU
05/02GWA : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
PU
04/10GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven - Scheme of Arrangement Complete..
PU
03/26GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
03/12GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
02/25GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 882 M
Chart GWA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,34  AUD
Last Close Price 3,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,78%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD20.14%606
ASSA ABLOY36.07%24 408
SAINT-GOBAIN9.39%18 965
MASCO29.96%10 999
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC32.98%6 956
TOTO LTD9.63%6 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group