GWA : FY19 Results Presentation

19 August 2019
ASX On-Line
Manager Company Announcements
Australian Securities Exchange
Dear Sir
Annual Results Presentation for the Year Ended 30 June 2019
We enclose the following document for immediate release to the market.
-
Annual Results Presentation
On 19 August 2019 at 10:00am, GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY19 results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.
Yours faithfully
R J Thornton
Executive Director
Results Presentation
Year ended 30 June 2019
19 August 2019
Disclaimer
This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the Group.
The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.
Agenda
01 Overview and key themes
02 Financial results
03 Summary and outlook
04 Appendix
01 Overview and key themes
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
GWA Group Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 22:31:08 UTC