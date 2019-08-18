Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  GWA Group Ltd    GWA   AU000000GWA4

GWA GROUP LTD

(GWA)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
3.34 AUD   -1.47%
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Media Release
PU
06:32pGWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GWA : FY19 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

19 August 2019

ASX On-Line

Manager Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange

Dear Sir

Annual Results Presentation for the Year Ended 30 June 2019

We enclose the following document for immediate release to the market.

  • Annual Results Presentation

On 19 August 2019 at 10:00am, GWA will be hosting a webcast of its FY19 results briefing. The webcast is accessible via the GWA website at www.gwagroup.com.au.

Yours faithfully

R J Thornton

Executive Director

Results Presentation

Year ended 30 June 2019

19 August 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation contains non-IFRS financial measures to assist users to assess the underlying financial performance of the Group.

The non-IFRS financial measures in this presentation were not the subject of a review or audit by KPMG.

2

Agenda

01 Overview and key themes

02 Financial results

03 Summary and outlook

04 Appendix

3

01 Overview and key themes

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2019 22:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GWA GROUP LTD
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Media Release
PU
06:32pGWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Preliminary Final Report
PU
06:32pGWA : FY19 Results Presentation
PU
08/12GWA : Advance Notice - FY19 Full Year Results
PU
05/02GWA : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
PU
04/10GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven - Scheme of Arrangement Complete..
PU
03/26GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
03/12GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
02/25GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 882 M
Chart GWA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,34  AUD
Last Close Price 3,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,78%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD20.14%606
ASSA ABLOY36.07%24 408
SAINT-GOBAIN9.39%18 965
MASCO29.96%10 999
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC32.98%6 956
TOTO LTD9.63%6 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group