GWA GROUP LTD

(GWA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/16
3.34 AUD   -1.47%
GWA : Notification of Dividend / Distribution

08/18/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

GWA GROUP LIMITED.

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

GWA - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday August 19, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.09500000

Ex Date

Monday August 26, 2019

Record Date

Tuesday August 27, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

GWA GROUP LIMITED.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

15055964380

ABN

1.3

ASX issuer code

GWA

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday August 19, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

GWA

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday August 27, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday August 26, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.09500000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment

Plan (DRP)

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution? No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.09500000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.09500000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 385 M
EBIT 2019 78,3 M
Net income 2019 62,0 M
Debt 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 5,34%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,61x
EV / Sales2020 2,16x
Capitalization 882 M
Chart GWA GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
GWA Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWA GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,34  AUD
Last Close Price 3,34  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,78%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tim R. Salt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Darryl Denis McDonough Independent Chairman
Patrick Gibson Chief Financial Officer
Richard James Thornton Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Alan Birtles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWA GROUP LTD20.14%606
ASSA ABLOY36.07%24 408
SAINT-GOBAIN9.39%18 965
MASCO29.96%10 999
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC32.98%6 956
TOTO LTD9.63%6 443
