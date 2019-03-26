GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven

27 March 2019

ASX RELEASE

Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven - New Zealand

High Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

GWA Group Limited ("GWA") is pleased to advise that today the High Court of New Zealand has made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to which GWA will acquire all of the shares in Methven Limited (NZX:MVN, "Methven") under a scheme of arrangement for NZ$1.60 cash per share (the "Scheme").

Implementation of the Scheme remains subject to certain conditions set out in the scheme booklet. GWA expects implementation of the Scheme to occur on 10 April 2019.

GWA will continue to keep shareholders updated in relation to material developments relating to the Scheme.