GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven

27 March 2019
ASX RELEASE
Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven - New Zealand
High Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement
GWA Group Limited ("GWA") is pleased to advise that today the High Court of New Zealand has made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to which GWA will acquire all of the shares in Methven Limited (NZX:MVN, "Methven") under a scheme of arrangement for NZ$1.60 cash per share (the "Scheme").
Implementation of the Scheme remains subject to certain conditions set out in the scheme booklet. GWA expects implementation of the Scheme to occur on 10 April 2019.
GWA will continue to keep shareholders updated in relation to material developments relating to the Scheme.
For further information call:
Martin Cole
Patrick Gibson
Capital Markets Communications
GWA Group Ltd
+61 (0)403 332 977
+61 (0)2 8825 4403
Disclaimer
GWA Group Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:49:08 UTC