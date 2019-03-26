Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/26
3.25 AUD   +0.62%
03/26GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
03/12GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
02/25GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven
PU
GWA : Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven

03/26/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

27 March 2019

ASX RELEASE

Update on Proposed Acquisition of Methven - New Zealand

High Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

GWA Group Limited ("GWA") is pleased to advise that today the High Court of New Zealand has made orders approving the Scheme of Arrangement pursuant to which GWA will acquire all of the shares in Methven Limited (NZX:MVN, "Methven") under a scheme of arrangement for NZ$1.60 cash per share (the "Scheme").

Implementation of the Scheme remains subject to certain conditions set out in the scheme booklet. GWA expects implementation of the Scheme to occur on 10 April 2019.

GWA will continue to keep shareholders updated in relation to material developments relating to the Scheme.

For further information call:

Martin Cole

Patrick Gibson

Capital Markets Communications

GWA Group Ltd

+61 (0)403 332 977

+61 (0)2 8825 4403

Disclaimer

GWA Group Limited published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 03:49:08 UTC
