GWG HOLDINGS, INC.

(GWGH)
GWG Holdings Hires Michele Drummond as Vice President of National Accounts, Ben Hilgers as Regional Vice President for Florida and Puerto Rico

07/29/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

DALLAS, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, announced today that it has made two key hires for its sales division:

  • Michele Drummond as Vice President of National Accounts responsible for broker-dealers and RIAs in the western half of the U.S., and
  • Ben Hilgers as Regional Vice President for Florida and Puerto Rico.

“We’re pleased to be enhancing our sales team with these experienced executives,” said Merriah Harkins, GWG’s Executive Vice President of Retail Capital Markets. “Michele and Ben bring track records of integrity and a work ethic that will help us continue to provide exceptional service and products to our clients in the key territories they have taken responsibility for.”

Michele Drummond is a seasoned and versatile sales executive with 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. She has held positions of increasing responsibility at Virtua Partners, SC Distributors, Cole Capital, Walton International Group and Deutsche Bank. She holds the Series 7 and 63 licenses.

Ben Hilgers comes to GWG after five years of success as a sales executive with Triloma in Winter Park, FL, and 12 years at CNL Securities in Orlando. He has his CFP® and the Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses.

About GWG Holdings

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH) is an innovative financial services firm based in Dallas, Texas that is a leader in providing investments that are non-correlated to the traded markets, and unique liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid investments. Through its subsidiaries, The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. and GWG Life, LLC, GWGH owns and manages a diverse portfolio of alternative assets that, as of March 31, 2020, included $2 billion in life insurance policy benefits, and exposure to a diversified and growing loan portfolio secured by 118 professionally managed alternative investment funds.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
dcallahan@gwgh.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bcbc092-8b09-4069-9e4f-1e1c17d0f274

Primary Logo

Michele Drummond and Ben Hilgers

GWG Holdings Hires Michele Drummond as Vice President of National Accounts and Ben Hilgers as Regional Vice President for Florida and Puerto Rico

© GlobeNewswire 2020
