Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GWG Holdings, Inc.    GWGH

GWG HOLDINGS, INC.

(GWGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GWG Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes in its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced that in preparing for the future following the finalization of a number of initiatives between The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben) and GWGH, it has made a decision to reduce the size of the GWG Board.

The complicated process of working toward a closer strategic relationship between GWG and Ben has been accomplished through the extraordinary efforts of the staffs of both companies and a remarkable contribution of the highly respected, and highly valued leaders it has attracted to both boards. Over the past year, GWGH expanded the size of its board to meet the demands of this process. This group of directors has put in an outsized amount of time and energy to create the platform for the future growth, diversification and enhanced financial strength of the Company. The Company is very thankful for that effort and everything the group has done.

As GWGH works to ensure its board composition is in line with best practices and in order to make itself a more nimble and action-oriented organization, the board has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to reduce the GWGH board membership from fourteen members to ten. In this regard, after contributing long hours and tremendous energy to help get the Company to where it is today, David Glaser, Sheldon Stein and Bruce Zimmerman have resigned from the boards of GWGH and Ben and Richard Fisher has resigned from the board of GWGH. Mr. Fisher will continue as a Senior Partner Director and Member of the Board of Directors of Ben.

The Company is grateful for the important contributions made by each of these directors, and is thankful for their energy and wise counsel through this important period of rapid change.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 
GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $568 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of June 30, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 746-1935
dcallahan@gwgh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
04:31pGWG Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes in its Board of Directors
GL
09/05GWG Holdings to Conduct Its Q2 2019 Earnings Webcast/Conference Call on Wedne..
GL
09/03GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
09/03GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 201..
GL
09/03GWG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
08/19GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listi..
AQ
08/19GWG Holdings Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule..
GL
08/16GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Di..
AQ
08/16GWG Holdings, Inc. Prereleases Selected Preliminary Financial Results for the..
GL
08/08GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 300 M
Chart GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GWG Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray T. Holland President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad K. Heppner Chairman
Gregg Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Evans Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Chen Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWG HOLDINGS, INC.2.72%300
AXA26.90%63 587
PRUDENTIAL PLC7.42%50 176
METLIFE, INC.12.27%43 170
AFLAC15.69%39 026
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC9.98%36 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group