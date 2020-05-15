GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
05/15/2020 | 04:46pm EDT
DALLAS, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The results reflect consolidated accounting and financial reporting of GWGH and The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (Ben LP) and related entities (collectively, Ben).
Recent Corporate Developments
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the Company continues to raise capital, pay and receive interest income and dividends, receive insurance policy benefits, and otherwise meet its ongoing operating obligations.
On March 30, 2020, the Company filed a registration statement to offer up to $2.0 billion in principal amount of L Bonds on a continuous basis until 2023. These bonds contain terms and features that are substantially consistent with previous L Bond offerings.
On May 15, 2020, Ben and its lender signed a term sheet to amend its senior credit and subordinated credit agreements. Among other changes, the amendment would extend the maturity date of both loans to April 10, 2021, and provides for them to be transferred to GWGH or a subsidiary upon issuance of Ben’s trust company charters by the Texas Department of Banking. The amendments set forth in the term sheet are subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements governing the amendments and the satisfaction of closing conditions.
On March 6, 2020, Ben submitted revised trust charter applications to the Texas Department of Banking which the Department is actively reviewing and considering. In the interim, Ben has closed a limited number of transactions to date, but intends to significantly expand its operations if and when the trust charters are issued.
First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights
Reported first quarter 2020 net loss of $49.4 million, compared to a net loss of $18.9 million in the first quarter of 2019 • GWGH’s investment in Ben was accounted for as an equity method investment prior to the change-of-control on December 31, 2019, and the first quarter of 2020 includes the consolidated results of Ben for the first time. • Recognized $68.9 million of non-cash, equity-based compensation expense during the first quarter of 2020 as a result of grants under Ben’s equity incentive plans, which significantly contributed to the consolidated net loss. The recognition of these Ben expenses is a result of the transactions between Ben and GWGH that created the year-end 2019 gain. The majority of those awards vest over a four-year period beginning on the grantee’s service date to Ben (e.g., hire date for an employee). Because many participants in Ben’s equity incentive plans have been with the company for multiple years, some awards vested up to 100 percent on the grant date and that vesting required recognition of the commensurate equity-based compensation in the first quarter 2020 filing. The grant date value of the awards was based on the recent valuation of Ben completed in conjunction with the change-of-control event on December 31, 2019. Equity-based compensation expense on a quarterly basis going forward is expected to be significantly lower based on the awards outstanding as of March 31, 2020.
Reported total assets of $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2020, compared to $3.6 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Reported continued strong life insurance portfolio performance: • Realized $25.5 million of face amount of policy benefits from 20 life insurance policies during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $30.5 million from 20 life insurance policies during the first quarter of 2019. • Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.0 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,131 policies.
Reported continued success raising capital through the L Bond investment product with $110.8 million of L Bond sales in the first quarter of 2020.
Continued its shift in focus away from new life insurance policy acquisitions and towards its investment in Ben, while managing its existing life insurance policy portfolio. As part of that strategic shift, the Company has ended its Life Care Exchange program for purchasing policies.
Reported total liquidity (cash, restricted cash, policy benefits receivable and fees receivable) increased to $188.7 million at March 31, 2020.
“In this unprecedented time, we are working hard to support our advisors and the clients they serve,” said Murray Holland, GWGH’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe our products are uniquely positioned to provide a combination of yield and stability as advisors and broker-dealers report a need for liquidity at a previously unseen level among our target market of individual and small institutional investors.”
1. Financial & Operating Highlights
($ Thousands except per share information)
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
Revenue
$
33,557
$
25,217
Expenses
124,050
37,904
Income Tax Benefit
14,507
—
Loss from Equity Method Investments
(1,530
)
(1,927
)
Net Loss, including Loss from Equity Method Investment
(77,516
)
(14,614
)
Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests
32,084
—
Preferred Stock Dividends
3,952
4,296
Net Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders
(49,384
)
(18,910
Per Share Data:
Net Loss1
(1.62
)
(0.57
)
Capital Raised from L Bonds
110,825
125,985
Liquidity2
188,661
183,896
Life Insurance Portfolio3
2,000,680
2,098,428
Life Insurance Acquired3
—
80,211
Face Value of Matured Policies
25,502
30,459
TTM Benefits / Premiums4
184.3
%
154.8
%
(1) Per diluted common share outstanding (2) Includes cash, restricted cash, policy benefits receivable and fees receivable as of the end of the period presented (3) Face amount of policy benefits (4) The ratio of policy benefits realized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis
2. Revenue and Expense Discussion
First Quarter 2020 vs. First Quarter 2019:
• Total revenue was $33.6 million in the current period, compared to $25.2 million in the prior period primarily due to:
The Ben consolidation added $9.4 million of interest income from its financing receivables portfolio, after intercompany eliminations, and $5.0 million in trust services and other fee revenue.
Interest income of $1.1 million on the LiquidTrusts promissory note.
These increases were partially offset by $7.0 million of lower gains on life insurance policies primarily due to slightly lower average face value of matured policies and no gains on acquisitions.
• Total expenses were $124.1 million in the current period, compared to $37.9 million in the prior period primarily due to:
Employee compensation and benefits increased by $72.6 million for this period primarily due to the inclusion of Ben’s operations, which included the recognition of $68.9 million of non-cash, equity-based compensation expense under Ben’s equity incentive plans.
Interest and fees increased by $8.9 million due to $6.1 million of additional interest expense on L Bonds as a result of increased amounts outstanding, increased interest expense of $2.3 million from the consolidation of Ben related to its borrowings, and increased interest expense of $0.5 million on GWGH’s senior credit facility.
Legal and professional fees increased by $3.2 million primarily due to additional legal and consulting fees recognized with the full consolidation of Ben’s operations beginning in the first quarter of 2020.
3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020
Portfolio Summary:
Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits (in thousands)
$
2,000,680
Average face value per policy (in thousands)
$
1,769
Average face value per insured life (in thousands)
$
1,900
Weighted average age of insured (years)
82.6
Weighted average life expectancy estimate (years)
7.2
Total number of policies
1,131
Number of unique lives
1,053
Demographics
74% Males; 26% Females
Number of smokers
47
Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value
0.7
%
Average policy as % of total portfolio
0.1
%
Average annual premium as % of face value
3.5
%
Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:
Percentage of Total
Min Age
Max Age
Number of Policies
Policy Benefits
Number of Policies
Policy Benefits
Wtd. Avg. LE (yrs.)
95
101
20
$
42,602
1.7
%
2.1
%
2.1
90
94
147
289,269
13.0
%
14.5
%
3.2
85
89
232
544,264
20.5
%
27.2
%
5.0
80
84
247
439,948
21.9
%
22.0
%
7.2
75
79
223
369,024
19.7
%
18.4
%
9.9
70
74
199
247,346
17.6
%
12.4
%
11.1
60
69
63
68,227
5.6
%
3.4
%
11.3
Total
1,131
$
2,000,680
100.0
%
100.0
%
7.2
4. Ben’s Collateral Portfolio Information As of March 31, 2020, Beneficient’s loan portfolio had exposure to 118 professionally managed alternative investment funds, comprised of 350 underlying investments, and approximately 92 percent of Beneficient’s loan portfolio was collateralized by investments in private companies. Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification spans across these industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types:
Assets in the collateral portfolio consist primarily of interests in alternative investment vehicles (also referred to as funds) that are managed by a group of U.S. and non-U.S. based alternative asset management firms that invest in a variety of financial markets and utilize a variety of investment strategies. The vintages of the funds in the collateral portfolio as of December 31, 2019 ranged from 1998 to 2011.
5. Additional Information Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies (in thousands):
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1)
$
17,851
$
17,131
Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2)
—
4,459
Premiums and other annual fees
(17,199
)
(15,832
)
Face value of matured policies
25,502
30,459
Fair value of matured policies
(11,709
)
(14,721
)
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net
$
14,445
$
21,496
(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows relating to the investment in life insurance policies that are not specifically attributable to changes in life expectancy, discount rate changes or policy maturity events. (2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.
Policy Benefits Realized and Premiums Paid (TTM):
Quarter End Date
Portfolio Face Amount (in thousands)
12-Month Trailing Benefits Realized (in thousands)
12-Month Trailing Premiums Paid (in thousands)
12-Month Trailing Benefits/Premium Coverage Ratio
March 31, 2016
1,027,821
21,845
28,771
75.9
%
June 30, 2016
1,154,798
30,924
31,891
97.0
%
September 30, 2016
1,272,078
35,867
37,055
96.8
%
December 31, 2016
1,361,675
48,452
40,239
120.4
%
March 31, 2017
1,447,558
48,189
42,753
112.7
%
June 30, 2017
1,525,363
49,295
45,414
108.5
%
September 30, 2017
1,622,627
53,742
46,559
115.4
%
December 31, 2017
1,676,148
64,719
52,263
123.8
%
March 31, 2018
1,758,066
60,248
53,169
113.3
%
June 30, 2018
1,849,079
76,936
53,886
142.8
%
September 30, 2018
1,961,598
75,161
55,365
135.8
%
December 31, 2018
2,047,992
71,090
52,675
135.0
%
March 31, 2019
2,098,428
87,045
56,227
154.8
%
June 30, 2019
2,088,445
82,421
59,454
138.6
%
September 30, 2019
2,064,156
101,918
61,805
164.9
%
December 31, 2019
2,020,973
125,148
63,851
196.0
%
March 31, 2020
2,000,680
120,191
65,224
184.3
%
Webcast Details
GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, is the parent company of GWG Life, LLC, which owns a portfolio of $2.0 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits as of March 31, 2020. GWGH has executed a series of strategic transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets, resulting in the closer alignment of the two companies.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 15, 2020, and our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the SEC. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2020 (unaudited)
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
116,432
$
79,073
Restricted cash
26,446
20,258
Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value
802,181
796,039
Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net
15,330
23,031
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
219,296
232,344
Allowance for loan losses
(700
)
—
Loans receivable, net
218,596
232,344
Fees receivable
30,453
29,168
Financing receivables from affiliates
68,290
67,153
Other assets
33,906
30,135
Goodwill
2,372,595
2,358,005
TOTAL ASSETS
$
3,684,229
$
3,635,206
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation
$
188,793
$
174,390
L Bonds
1,009,781
926,638
Seller Trust L Bonds
366,892
366,892
Other borrowings
152,597
153,086
Interest and dividends payable
22,403
16,516
Deferred revenue
39,651
41,444
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
21,139
27,836
Deferred tax liability, net
40,206
57,923
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,841,462
1,764,725
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
1,241,641
1,269,654
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 69,756 and 84,636; liquidation preference of $70,163 and $85,130 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
59,142
74,023
SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 146,812 and 147,164; liquidation preference of $147,668 and $148,023 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
127,516
127,868
COMMON STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 30,535,249 and 30,533,793 as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)
33
33
Common stock in treasury, at cost (2,500,000 shares as of both March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019)
(24,550
)
(24,550
)
Additional paid-in capital
229,207
233,106
Accumulated deficit
(121,933
)
(76,501
)
TOTAL GWG HOLDINGS STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
269,415
333,979
Noncontrolling interests
331,711
266,848
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
601,126
600,827
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
3,684,229
$
3,635,206
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
REVENUE
Gain on life insurance policies, net
$
14,445
$
21,496
Interest and other income
19,112
3,721
TOTAL REVENUE
33,557
25,217
EXPENSES
Interest expense
35,871
26,975
Employee compensation and benefits
77,704
5,154
Legal and professional fees
6,163
2,947
Provision for loan losses
700
—
Other expenses
3,612
2,828
TOTAL EXPENSES
124,050
37,904
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(90,493
)
(12,687
)
INCOME TAX BENEFIT
(14,507
)
—
NET LOSS BEFORE LOSS FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
(75,986
)
(12,687
)
Loss from equity method investment
(1,530
)
(1,927
)
NET LOSS
(77,516
)
(14,614
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
32,084
—
Less: Preferred stock dividends
3,952
4,296
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$
(49,384
)
$
(18,910
)
NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE
Basic
$
(1.62
)
$
(0.57
)
Diluted
$
(1.62
)
$
(0.57
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
30,534,977
32,984,741
Diluted
30,534,977
32,984,741
Beneficient's Loan Portfolio
Beneficient’s loan portfolio diversification spans across these industry sectors, geographic regions and exposure types