Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GWG Holdings Inc    GWGH

GWG HOLDINGS INC

(GWGH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Realized a record $30.5 million of face amount of policy benefits from 20 life insurance policies;
  • Reported additional policy realizations of $30.7 million from 25 policies through July 31, 2019, bringing the 2019 total to $61.2 million from 45 policies.  This compares to total policy realizations of $71.1 million from 62 policies for the full year of 2018;
  • Acquired $80.2 million of face amount of policy benefits;
  • Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.098 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,194 policies; and
  • Reported total assets of $1.6 billion.

1. Financial & Operating Highlights

($ Thousands except per share information) Q1 2019 Q1 2018
Revenue $25,217,000  $14,542,000 
Expenses  37,904,000   23,720,000 
Per Share Data1:        
Net Income (Loss)2  (0.57)  (2.22)
Capital Raised  125,985,000   87,526,000 
Liquidity3,4  183,896,000   141,897,000 
Life Insurance Portfolio5  2,098,428,000   1,758,066,000 
Life Insurance Acquired5  80,211,000   94,352,000 
Face Value of Matured Policies  30,459,000   14,504,000 
TTM Benefits / Premiums6  154.8%  113.3%

(1) Attributable to common shareholders
(2) Per basic and fully diluted share outstanding
(3) Includes cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable
(4) Cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable totaled $51.5 million on July 31, 2019
(5) Face amount of policy benefits
(6) The ratio of policy benefits recognized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis

2. Revenue and Expense Discussion

First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018:

  • Total revenue was $25.2 million in the current period, compared to $14.5 million in the prior period primarily due to:
    • Higher gain from policy benefits due to increased realization of policy benefits – $30.5 million of life insurance policy benefits realized in the current period compared to $14.5 million in the prior period.
  • Total expenses were $37.9 million in the current period, compared to $23.7 million in the prior period primarily due to:
    • Increased interest expense of $10.9 million; and
    • Costs of $1.4 million relating to the YouSurance and Life Epigenetics wholly owned insurtech subsidiaries.

3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Summary:

Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits $2,098,428,000 
Average face value per policy $1,757,000 
Average face value per insured life $1,885,000 
Average age of insured (years)  81.7 
Average life expectancy estimate (years)  7.6 
Total number of policies  1,194 
Number of unique lives  1,113 
Demographics  78% Male; 22% Female 
Number of smokers  53 
Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value  0.6%
Average policy as % of total portfolio  0.1%
Average annual premium as % of face value  3.0%

Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:

          Percentage of Total   
Min Age Max Age Number
of
Policies		  Policy
Benefits		  Number
of
Policies		  Policy
Benefits		  Wtd. Avg.
LE (yrs.)
95 100  18  $29,153,000   1.5%  1.4%  2.3
90 94  131   254,273,000   11.0%  12.1%  3.5
85 89  252   579,409,000   21.1%  27.6%  5.3
80 84  245   430,373,000   20.5%  20.5%  7.5
75 79  234   409,470,000   19.6%  19.5%  10.4
70 74  227   314,465,000   19.0%  15.0%  11.3
60 69  87   81,285,000   7.3%  3.9%  11.6
Total    1,194  $2,098,428,000   100.0%  100.0%  7.6
                      
                      

4. Life Insurance Policy Origination

Life Insurance Portfolio Activity:

   Three Months Ended
   March 31, 2019  March 31, 2018
       
Total policy benefits purchased $80,211,000 $94,352,000
Total life insurance policies purchased  60  59
Average policy benefit purchased $1,337,000 $1,599,000
Direct policy benefits purchased $12,337,000 $5,000,000
Direct insurance policies purchased  16  11

5. Additional Information     

Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies:

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2019  2018 
Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1) $17,131,000  $19,005,000 
Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2)  4,459,000   6,974,000 
Premiums and other annual fees  (15,832,000)  (12,197,000)
Change in discount rates(3)  -   - 
Change in life expectancy evaluation(4)  -   (4,868,000)
Face value of matured policies  30,459,000   14,504,000 
Fair value of matured policies  (14,721,000)  (9,549,000)
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $21,496,000  $13,869,000 

(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows from our life insurance policies not specifically attributable to other factors.
(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.
(3) The discount rate applied to estimate the fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies we own was 8.25% at both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and 10.45% at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. See our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we estimate the discount rate for fair value purposes.
(4) The change in fair value due to updating life expectancy estimates on certain life insurance policies in our portfolio. See our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we use updated life expectancy reports.

Policy Benefits Recognized and Premiums Paid (TTM):  

Quarter End Date Portfolio
Face Amount ($)		 12-Month
Trailing
Benefits
Realized
($)		 12-Month
Trailing
Premiums
Paid ($)		 12-Month
Trailing
Benefits/Premium
Coverage
Ratio
June 30, 2015 806,274,000 47,125,000 24,348,000 193.5%
September 30, 2015 878,882,000 44,482,000 25,313,000 175.7%
December 31, 2015 944,844,000 31,232,000 26,650,000 117.2%
March 31, 2016 1,027,821,000 21,845,000 28,771,000 75.9%
June 30, 2016 1,154,798,000 30,924,000 31,891,000 97.0%
September 30, 2016 1,272,078,000 35,867,000 37,055,000 96.8%
December 31, 2016 1,361,675,000 48,452,000 40,239,000 120.4%
March 31, 2017 1,447,558,000 48,189,000 42,753,000 112.7%
June 30, 2017 1,525,363,000 49,295,000 45,414,000 108.5%
September 30, 2017 1,622,627,000 53,742,000 46,559,000 115.4%
December 31, 2017 1,676,148,000 64,719,000 52,263,000 123.8%
March 31, 2018 1,758,066,000 60,248,000 53,169,000 113.3%
June 30, 2018 1,849,079,000 76,936,000 53,886,000 142.8%
September 30, 2018 1,961,598,000 75,161,000 55,365,000 135.8%
December 31, 2018 2,047,992,000 71,090,000 52,675,000 135.0%
March 31, 2019 2,098,428,000 87,045,000 56,227,000 154.8%
          

Earnings Webcast Details

Information will be forthcoming about an earnings webcast to discuss GWGH’s financial results.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $565 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of March 31, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 746-1935
dcallahan@gwgh.com

  
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
  
  March 31,
2019
(unaudited)		  December 31,
2018		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $154,384,426  $114,587,084 
Restricted cash  20,311,646   10,849,126 
Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value  782,184,731   747,922,465 
Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net  9,200,000   16,460,687 
Financing receivable from affiliate  186,738,243   184,768,874 
Equity method investment  359,096,434   360,841,651 
Other assets  50,116,768   45,437,164 
TOTAL ASSETS $1,562,032,248  $1,480,867,051 
         
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
LIABILITIES        
Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation $146,868,215  $148,977,596 
L Bonds  756,397,420   651,402,663 
Seller Trust L Bonds  366,891,940   366,891,940 
Accounts payable  6,079,306   9,276,507 
Interest and dividends payable  18,506,588   18,555,293 
Other accrued expenses  6,030,841   4,705,170 
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,300,774,310   1,199,809,169 
         
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK        
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 96,954 and
97,524; liquidation preference of $97,520,000 and $98,093,000 as of March
31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)		  86,340,335   86,910,335 
SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK        
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 148,110 and
148,359; liquidation preference of $148,974,000 and $149,225,000 as of
March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)		  128,813,787   129,062,704 
COMMON STOCK        
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding
32,992,606 as of March 31, 2019 and 33,018,161 as of December 31, 2018)		  32,993   33,018 
Additional paid-in capital  245,294,858   249,662,168 
Accumulated deficit  (199,224,035)  (184,610,343)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  261,257,938   281,057,882 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $1,562,032,248  $1,480,867,051 
         
         


GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
(unaudited) 
 
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31,
2019		  March 31,
2018		 
REVENUE      
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $21,496,390  $13,868,745 
Interest and other income  3,720,550   672,927 
TOTAL REVENUE  25,216,940   14,541,672 
         
EXPENSES        
Interest expense  26,974,988   16,063,337 
Employee compensation and benefits  5,153,984   3,742,669 
Legal and professional fees  2,947,196   1,173,629 
Other expenses  2,827,721   2,740,577 
TOTAL EXPENSES  37,903,889   23,720,212 
         
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (12,686,949)  (9,178,540)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)  -   - 
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT  (12,686,949)  (9,178,540)
         
Earnings (loss) from equity method investment  (1,926,743)  - 
         
NET INCOME (LOSS)  (14,613,692)  (9,178,540)
         
Preferred stock dividends  4,296,314   3,704,484 
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $(18,910,006) $(12,883,024)
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE        
Basic $(0.57) $(2.22)
Diluted $(0.57) $(2.22)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING        
Basic  32,984,741   5,813,555 
Diluted  32,984,741   5,813,555 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GWG HOLDINGS INC
02:00pGWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01:51pGWG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
01:47pGWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 201..
GL
07/17GWG Holdings Added to the Russell 2000 Index
GL
07/09GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended..
GL
07/09GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/09GWG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
06/19Jenniffer Daigle Joins GWG Holdings as Senior Vice President of Business Deve..
GL
06/15GWG : Adds Three New Directors to its Deeply Experienced Board
AQ
06/12GWG Holdings Adds Three New Directors to its Deeply Experienced Board
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2018 84,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -34,7 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -1,81x
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 4,19x
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 354 M
Chart GWG HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
GWG Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,00  $
Last Close Price 10,71  $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon R. Sabes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William B. Acheson Chief Financial Officer
Brian Chen Chief Science Officer
Steven F. Sabes Director, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. McGregor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWG HOLDINGS INC21.29%354
AXA18.25%59 082
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.16%50 220
METLIFE15.17%44 259
AFLAC15.30%38 892
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL8.60%35 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group