GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Realized a record $30.5 million of face amount of policy benefits from 20 life insurance policies;

Reported additional policy realizations of $30.7 million from 25 policies through July 31, 2019, bringing the 2019 total to $61.2 million from 45 policies. This compares to total policy realizations of $71.1 million from 62 policies for the full year of 2018;

Acquired $80.2 million of face amount of policy benefits;

Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.098 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,194 policies; and

Reported total assets of $1.6 billion.



1. Financial & Operating Highlights

($ Thousands except per share information) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Revenue $ 25,217,000 $ 14,542,000 Expenses 37,904,000 23,720,000 Per Share Data1: Net Income (Loss)2 (0.57 ) (2.22 ) Capital Raised 125,985,000 87,526,000 Liquidity3,4 183,896,000 141,897,000 Life Insurance Portfolio5 2,098,428,000 1,758,066,000 Life Insurance Acquired5 80,211,000 94,352,000 Face Value of Matured Policies 30,459,000 14,504,000 TTM Benefits / Premiums6 154.8 % 113.3 %

(1) Attributable to common shareholders

(2) Per basic and fully diluted share outstanding

(3) Includes cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable

(4) Cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable totaled $51.5 million on July 31, 2019

(5) Face amount of policy benefits

(6) The ratio of policy benefits recognized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis

2. Revenue and Expense Discussion



First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018:

Total revenue was $25.2 million in the current period, compared to $14.5 million in the prior period primarily due to: Higher gain from policy benefits due to increased realization of policy benefits – $30.5 million of life insurance policy benefits realized in the current period compared to $14.5 million in the prior period.

Total expenses were $37.9 million in the current period, compared to $23.7 million in the prior period primarily due to: Increased interest expense of $10.9 million; and Costs of $1.4 million relating to the YouSurance and Life Epigenetics wholly owned insurtech subsidiaries.





3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics

Portfolio Summary:

Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits $ 2,098,428,000 Average face value per policy $ 1,757,000 Average face value per insured life $ 1,885,000 Average age of insured (years) 81.7 Average life expectancy estimate (years) 7.6 Total number of policies 1,194 Number of unique lives 1,113 Demographics 78% Male; 22% Female Number of smokers 53 Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value 0.6 % Average policy as % of total portfolio 0.1 % Average annual premium as % of face value 3.0 %

Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:

Percentage of Total Min Age Max Age Number

of

Policies Policy

Benefits Number

of

Policies Policy

Benefits Wtd. Avg.

LE (yrs.) 95 100 18 $ 29,153,000 1.5 % 1.4 % 2.3 90 94 131 254,273,000 11.0 % 12.1 % 3.5 85 89 252 579,409,000 21.1 % 27.6 % 5.3 80 84 245 430,373,000 20.5 % 20.5 % 7.5 75 79 234 409,470,000 19.6 % 19.5 % 10.4 70 74 227 314,465,000 19.0 % 15.0 % 11.3 60 69 87 81,285,000 7.3 % 3.9 % 11.6 Total 1,194 $ 2,098,428,000 100.0 % 100.0 % 7.6

4. Life Insurance Policy Origination

Life Insurance Portfolio Activity:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 Total policy benefits purchased $ 80,211,000 $ 94,352,000 Total life insurance policies purchased 60 59 Average policy benefit purchased $ 1,337,000 $ 1,599,000 Direct policy benefits purchased $ 12,337,000 $ 5,000,000 Direct insurance policies purchased 16 11

5. Additional Information

Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies:

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1) $ 17,131,000 $ 19,005,000 Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2) 4,459,000 6,974,000 Premiums and other annual fees (15,832,000 ) (12,197,000 ) Change in discount rates(3) - - Change in life expectancy evaluation(4) - (4,868,000 ) Face value of matured policies 30,459,000 14,504,000 Fair value of matured policies (14,721,000 ) (9,549,000 ) Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net $ 21,496,000 $ 13,869,000

(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows from our life insurance policies not specifically attributable to other factors.

(2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period.

(3) The discount rate applied to estimate the fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies we own was 8.25% at both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and 10.45% at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. See our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we estimate the discount rate for fair value purposes.

(4) The change in fair value due to updating life expectancy estimates on certain life insurance policies in our portfolio. See our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we use updated life expectancy reports.

Policy Benefits Recognized and Premiums Paid (TTM):

Quarter End Date Portfolio

Face Amount ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits

Realized

($) 12-Month

Trailing

Premiums

Paid ($) 12-Month

Trailing

Benefits/Premium

Coverage

Ratio June 30, 2015 806,274,000 47,125,000 24,348,000 193.5 % September 30, 2015 878,882,000 44,482,000 25,313,000 175.7 % December 31, 2015 944,844,000 31,232,000 26,650,000 117.2 % March 31, 2016 1,027,821,000 21,845,000 28,771,000 75.9 % June 30, 2016 1,154,798,000 30,924,000 31,891,000 97.0 % September 30, 2016 1,272,078,000 35,867,000 37,055,000 96.8 % December 31, 2016 1,361,675,000 48,452,000 40,239,000 120.4 % March 31, 2017 1,447,558,000 48,189,000 42,753,000 112.7 % June 30, 2017 1,525,363,000 49,295,000 45,414,000 108.5 % September 30, 2017 1,622,627,000 53,742,000 46,559,000 115.4 % December 31, 2017 1,676,148,000 64,719,000 52,263,000 123.8 % March 31, 2018 1,758,066,000 60,248,000 53,169,000 113.3 % June 30, 2018 1,849,079,000 76,936,000 53,886,000 142.8 % September 30, 2018 1,961,598,000 75,161,000 55,365,000 135.8 % December 31, 2018 2,047,992,000 71,090,000 52,675,000 135.0 % March 31, 2019 2,098,428,000 87,045,000 56,227,000 154.8 %

Earnings Webcast Details



Information will be forthcoming about an earnings webcast to discuss GWGH’s financial results.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $565 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of March 31, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance , a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.

GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,384,426 $ 114,587,084 Restricted cash 20,311,646 10,849,126 Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value 782,184,731 747,922,465 Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net 9,200,000 16,460,687 Financing receivable from affiliate 186,738,243 184,768,874 Equity method investment 359,096,434 360,841,651 Other assets 50,116,768 45,437,164 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,562,032,248 $ 1,480,867,051 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation $ 146,868,215 $ 148,977,596 L Bonds 756,397,420 651,402,663 Seller Trust L Bonds 366,891,940 366,891,940 Accounts payable 6,079,306 9,276,507 Interest and dividends payable 18,506,588 18,555,293 Other accrued expenses 6,030,841 4,705,170 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,300,774,310 1,199,809,169 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 96,954 and

97,524; liquidation preference of $97,520,000 and $98,093,000 as of March

31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 86,340,335 86,910,335 SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 148,110 and

148,359; liquidation preference of $148,974,000 and $149,225,000 as of

March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 128,813,787 129,062,704 COMMON STOCK (par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding

32,992,606 as of March 31, 2019 and 33,018,161 as of December 31, 2018) 32,993 33,018 Additional paid-in capital 245,294,858 249,662,168 Accumulated deficit (199,224,035 ) (184,610,343 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 261,257,938 281,057,882 TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY $ 1,562,032,248 $ 1,480,867,051



