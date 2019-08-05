GWG Holdings, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
08/05/2019 | 01:47pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights
Realized a record $30.5 million of face amount of policy benefits from 20 life insurance policies;
Reported additional policy realizations of $30.7 million from 25 policies through July 31, 2019, bringing the 2019 total to $61.2 million from 45 policies. This compares to total policy realizations of $71.1 million from 62 policies for the full year of 2018;
Acquired $80.2 million of face amount of policy benefits;
Ended the quarter with a life insurance portfolio of $2.098 billion in face amount of policy benefits consisting of 1,194 policies; and
Reported total assets of $1.6 billion.
1. Financial & Operating Highlights
($ Thousands except per share information)
Q1 2019
Q1 2018
Revenue
$
25,217,000
$
14,542,000
Expenses
37,904,000
23,720,000
Per Share Data1:
Net Income (Loss)2
(0.57
)
(2.22
)
Capital Raised
125,985,000
87,526,000
Liquidity3,4
183,896,000
141,897,000
Life Insurance Portfolio5
2,098,428,000
1,758,066,000
Life Insurance Acquired5
80,211,000
94,352,000
Face Value of Matured Policies
30,459,000
14,504,000
TTM Benefits / Premiums6
154.8
%
113.3
%
(1) Attributable to common shareholders (2) Per basic and fully diluted share outstanding (3) Includes cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable (4) Cash, restricted cash and policy benefits receivable totaled $51.5 million on July 31, 2019 (5) Face amount of policy benefits (6) The ratio of policy benefits recognized to premiums paid on a trailing twelve month (TTM) basis
2. Revenue and Expense Discussion
First Quarter 2019 vs. First Quarter 2018:
Total revenue was $25.2 million in the current period, compared to $14.5 million in the prior period primarily due to:
Higher gain from policy benefits due to increased realization of policy benefits – $30.5 million of life insurance policy benefits realized in the current period compared to $14.5 million in the prior period.
Total expenses were $37.9 million in the current period, compared to $23.7 million in the prior period primarily due to:
Increased interest expense of $10.9 million; and
Costs of $1.4 million relating to the YouSurance and Life Epigenetics wholly owned insurtech subsidiaries.
3. Life Insurance Portfolio Statistics
Portfolio Summary:
Total life insurance portfolio face value of policy benefits
$
2,098,428,000
Average face value per policy
$
1,757,000
Average face value per insured life
$
1,885,000
Average age of insured (years)
81.7
Average life expectancy estimate (years)
7.6
Total number of policies
1,194
Number of unique lives
1,113
Demographics
78% Male; 22% Female
Number of smokers
53
Largest policy as % of total portfolio face value
0.6
%
Average policy as % of total portfolio
0.1
%
Average annual premium as % of face value
3.0
%
Distribution of Policies and Benefits by Current Age of Insured:
Percentage of Total
Min Age
Max Age
Number of Policies
Policy Benefits
Number of Policies
Policy Benefits
Wtd. Avg. LE (yrs.)
95
100
18
$
29,153,000
1.5
%
1.4
%
2.3
90
94
131
254,273,000
11.0
%
12.1
%
3.5
85
89
252
579,409,000
21.1
%
27.6
%
5.3
80
84
245
430,373,000
20.5
%
20.5
%
7.5
75
79
234
409,470,000
19.6
%
19.5
%
10.4
70
74
227
314,465,000
19.0
%
15.0
%
11.3
60
69
87
81,285,000
7.3
%
3.9
%
11.6
Total
1,194
$
2,098,428,000
100.0
%
100.0
%
7.6
4. Life Insurance Policy Origination
Life Insurance Portfolio Activity:
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
Total policy benefits purchased
$
80,211,000
$
94,352,000
Total life insurance policies purchased
60
59
Average policy benefit purchased
$
1,337,000
$
1,599,000
Direct policy benefits purchased
$
12,337,000
$
5,000,000
Direct insurance policies purchased
16
11
5. Additional Information
Gain (Loss) on Life Insurance Policies:
Three Months Ended March 31,
2019
2018
Change in estimated probabilistic cash flows(1)
$
17,131,000
$
19,005,000
Unrealized gain on acquisitions(2)
4,459,000
6,974,000
Premiums and other annual fees
(15,832,000
)
(12,197,000
)
Change in discount rates(3)
-
-
Change in life expectancy evaluation(4)
-
(4,868,000
)
Face value of matured policies
30,459,000
14,504,000
Fair value of matured policies
(14,721,000
)
(9,549,000
)
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net
$
21,496,000
$
13,869,000
(1) Change in fair value of expected future cash flows from our life insurance policies not specifically attributable to other factors. (2) Gain resulting from fair value in excess of the purchase price for life insurance policies acquired during the reporting period. (3) The discount rate applied to estimate the fair value of the portfolio of life insurance policies we own was 8.25% at both March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, and 10.45% at both March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. See our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we estimate the discount rate for fair value purposes. (4) The change in fair value due to updating life expectancy estimates on certain life insurance policies in our portfolio. See our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on July 9, 2019 for important changes to how we use updated life expectancy reports.
Policy Benefits Recognized and Premiums Paid (TTM):
Quarter End Date
Portfolio Face Amount ($)
12-Month Trailing Benefits Realized ($)
12-Month Trailing Premiums Paid ($)
12-Month Trailing Benefits/Premium Coverage Ratio
June 30, 2015
806,274,000
47,125,000
24,348,000
193.5
%
September 30, 2015
878,882,000
44,482,000
25,313,000
175.7
%
December 31, 2015
944,844,000
31,232,000
26,650,000
117.2
%
March 31, 2016
1,027,821,000
21,845,000
28,771,000
75.9
%
June 30, 2016
1,154,798,000
30,924,000
31,891,000
97.0
%
September 30, 2016
1,272,078,000
35,867,000
37,055,000
96.8
%
December 31, 2016
1,361,675,000
48,452,000
40,239,000
120.4
%
March 31, 2017
1,447,558,000
48,189,000
42,753,000
112.7
%
June 30, 2017
1,525,363,000
49,295,000
45,414,000
108.5
%
September 30, 2017
1,622,627,000
53,742,000
46,559,000
115.4
%
December 31, 2017
1,676,148,000
64,719,000
52,263,000
123.8
%
March 31, 2018
1,758,066,000
60,248,000
53,169,000
113.3
%
June 30, 2018
1,849,079,000
76,936,000
53,886,000
142.8
%
September 30, 2018
1,961,598,000
75,161,000
55,365,000
135.8
%
December 31, 2018
2,047,992,000
71,090,000
52,675,000
135.0
%
March 31, 2019
2,098,428,000
87,045,000
56,227,000
154.8
%
Earnings Webcast Details
Information will be forthcoming about an earnings webcast to discuss GWGH’s financial results.
About GWG Holdings, Inc.
GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers owning life insurance policies, an owner of a portfolio of alternative assets, and the developer of epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering $565 million more for their policies since 2006 than the cash surrender value on those policies. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $2.1 billion in face value of policy benefits as of March 31, 2019. Life Epigenetics is working to commercialize epigenetic technology for the life insurance and related industries. YouSurance, a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance purchasing to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance. GWGH also has a strategic investment in The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "would," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about our estimates regarding future revenue and financial performance. We may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that we make. More information about potential factors that could affect our business and financial results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in our future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no duty, to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein.
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2019 (unaudited)
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,384,426
$
114,587,084
Restricted cash
20,311,646
10,849,126
Investment in life insurance policies, at fair value
782,184,731
747,922,465
Life insurance policy benefits receivable, net
9,200,000
16,460,687
Financing receivable from affiliate
186,738,243
184,768,874
Equity method investment
359,096,434
360,841,651
Other assets
50,116,768
45,437,164
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,562,032,248
$
1,480,867,051
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Senior credit facility with LNV Corporation
$
146,868,215
$
148,977,596
L Bonds
756,397,420
651,402,663
Seller Trust L Bonds
366,891,940
366,891,940
Accounts payable
6,079,306
9,276,507
Interest and dividends payable
18,506,588
18,555,293
Other accrued expenses
6,030,841
4,705,170
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,300,774,310
1,199,809,169
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 100,000; shares outstanding 96,954 and 97,524; liquidation preference of $97,520,000 and $98,093,000 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
86,340,335
86,910,335
SERIES 2 REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 150,000; shares outstanding 148,110 and 148,359; liquidation preference of $148,974,000 and $149,225,000 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively)
128,813,787
129,062,704
COMMON STOCK
(par value $0.001; shares authorized 210,000,000; shares issued and outstanding 32,992,606 as of March 31, 2019 and 33,018,161 as of December 31, 2018)
32,993
33,018
Additional paid-in capital
245,294,858
249,662,168
Accumulated deficit
(199,224,035
)
(184,610,343
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
261,257,938
281,057,882
TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY
$
1,562,032,248
$
1,480,867,051
GWG HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2018
REVENUE
Gain (loss) on life insurance policies, net
$
21,496,390
$
13,868,745
Interest and other income
3,720,550
672,927
TOTAL REVENUE
25,216,940
14,541,672
EXPENSES
Interest expense
26,974,988
16,063,337
Employee compensation and benefits
5,153,984
3,742,669
Legal and professional fees
2,947,196
1,173,629
Other expenses
2,827,721
2,740,577
TOTAL EXPENSES
37,903,889
23,720,212
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(12,686,949
)
(9,178,540
)
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT)
-
-
NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT
(12,686,949
)
(9,178,540
)
Earnings (loss) from equity method investment
(1,926,743
)
-
NET INCOME (LOSS)
(14,613,692
)
(9,178,540
)
Preferred stock dividends
4,296,314
3,704,484
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS