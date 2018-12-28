GWG Holdings and The Beneficient Company Complete Their Transaction

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH ) reported today that it has completed its strategic transaction with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (BEN) and other parties.

As a result of the final closing, GWGH holds 40,505,279 common units of BEN and a $193 million aggregate principal amount commercial loan to BEN, and GWGH issued 27,013,516 shares of its common stock at a valuation of $10 a share (inclusive of five million shares of common stock issued upon the conversion of GWGH’s Series B Preferred Stock) and Seller Trust L Bonds having an aggregate principal amount of $367 million.

Final details of the transaction’s finances will be released in an 8-K that GWGH will file on or about January 4, 2019.

About GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading provider of liquidity to consumers and investors across the U.S. GWG Life provides value to consumers owning illiquid life insurance products, delivering them more than $564 million for their policies since 2006. GWG Life owns a life insurance policy portfolio of $1.96 billion in face value of policy benefits as of September 30, 2018. Life Epigenetics is commercializing epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry and beyond. YouSurance , a digital life insurance agency, is working to embed epigenetic testing into life insurance products to provide consumers a value-added ecosystem that supports their health and wellness while reducing the cost of their insurance.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com .

About The Beneficient Company Group, L.P. (BEN)

Based in Dallas, BEN offers an array of lending and liquidity products and services focused on providing liquidity from alternative assets to mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-mid-size institutional investors that have historically had few attractive liquidity options. For more information about BEN, visit www.trustben.com .

