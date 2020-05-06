Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GWG Holdings, Inc.    GWGH

GWG HOLDINGS, INC.

(GWGH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GWG Holdings to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

DALLAS, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, today announced it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, May 15, 2020. The Company will host a webcast on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The webcast will give viewers access to audio and PowerPoint slides that illustrate points made by the presenters. To register for the webcast, go to http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcastinvite.

After the webcast is completed, a replay of it may be accessed at http://get.gwgh.com/q12020webcast.

About GWG Holdings, Inc. 

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), a financial services holding company committed to transforming the alternative asset industry through innovative liquidity products and related services for the owners of illiquid alternative investments, is the parent company of GWG Life which owns a portfolio of $2.02 billion in face value of life insurance policy benefits as of December 31, 2019. GWGH has executed a series of strategic transactions with The Beneficient Company Group, L.P., a financial services company providing proprietary liquidity solutions to owners of alternative assets, resulting in the closer alignment of the two companies. 

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
GWG Holdings, Inc.
(612) 787-5744
dcallahan@gwgh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
04:46pGWG Holdings to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
04/29GWG : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
03/31GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
03/31Gwg holdings, inc. reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ended..
GL
03/27GWG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
03/26GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/25GWG Holdings to Conduct Webcast/Conference Call on March 31 to Discuss Full-Y..
GL
03/20GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/18In Light of Dynamic COVID-19 Developments, GWG Holdings, Inc. Expresses Confi..
GL
More news
Chart GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
GWG Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWG HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Murray T. Holland President & Chief Executive Officer
Brad K. Heppner Chairman
Gregg Johnson Chief Operating Officer
Timothy L. Evans Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian Chen Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWG HOLDINGS, INC.-13.24%250
AXA-36.92%42 519
PRUDENTIAL PLC-25.50%34 626
METLIFE, INC.-32.76%31 528
AFLAC INCORPORATED-32.10%26 275
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.-37.33%23 580
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group