Life Epigenetics CEO Jon Sabes to Present at ReFocus Conference 2019 on March 11

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Epigenetics , a biotechnology company that discovers, quantifies and commercializes epigenetic signatures for use in the longevity, clinical research, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical markets, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Sabes will present at ReFocus Conference 2019 in Las Vegas on Monday, March 11.



Sabes will be on a panel of experts at the global reinsurance conference that is sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers and the Society of Actuaries. The panel, called “Maximizing the Value of Your Inforce Block,” explores the use of new processes and technologies in the longevity market that includes life insurance, annuities and pensions. The panel will be held from 2:00 to 3:15 p.m. PDT.

In October 2018, Life Epigenetics initiated a research study that included gathering biological samples, prescription data and medical histories from 1,300 individuals to build machine-learned epigenetic signatures of aging, wellness, mortality, clinical chemistries, chronic disease states, and the use of tobacco, alcohol, drugs of abuse, and underwriting risk classifications. The company expects to complete its study in the second quarter.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present how we are creating a more precise method of underwriting longevity products,” Sabes said. “Our research is giving us insights into the epigenetic signatures that will enable consumers to enhance their well-being and better plan for their financial future.”

