Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  GWG Holdings Inc    GWGH

GWG HOLDINGS INC

(GWGH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Life Epigenetics CEO Jon Sabes to Present at ReFocus Conference 2019 on March 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 04:56pm EST

MINNEAPOLIS, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Epigenetics, a biotechnology company that discovers, quantifies and commercializes epigenetic signatures for use in the longevity, clinical research, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical markets, announced that its Chief Executive Officer Jon Sabes will present at ReFocus Conference 2019 in Las Vegas on Monday, March 11.

Jon Sabes
Life Epigenetics CEO Jon Sabes


Life Epigenetics
Life Epigenetics


Sabes will be on a panel of experts at the global reinsurance conference that is sponsored by the American Council of Life Insurers and the Society of Actuaries. The panel, called “Maximizing the Value of Your Inforce Block,” explores the use of new processes and technologies in the longevity market that includes life insurance, annuities and pensions. The panel will be held from 2:00 to 3:15 p.m. PDT.

In October 2018, Life Epigenetics initiated a research study that included gathering biological samples, prescription data and medical histories from 1,300 individuals to build machine-learned epigenetic signatures of aging, wellness, mortality, clinical chemistries, chronic disease states, and the use of tobacco, alcohol, drugs of abuse, and underwriting risk classifications. The company expects to complete its study in the second quarter.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to present how we are creating a more precise method of underwriting longevity products,” Sabes said. “Our research is giving us insights into the epigenetic signatures that will enable consumers to enhance their well-being and better plan for their financial future.”

To view Sabes’ presentation, go to page 21 at the panel’s webpage.

About Life Epigenetics and GWG Holdings, Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWGH), the parent company of GWG Life, Life Epigenetics and YouSurance, is a leading investor in longevity insurance assets. GWG Life provides value to owners of illiquid life insurance products across America, delivering more than $564 million to consumers since 2006. GWG Life owns longevity risk alternative assets in the form of a portfolio of life insurance policies with $1.96 billion in face value of benefits as of September 30, 2018. Life Epigenetics is commercializing epigenetic technology for the longevity industry and beyond. YouSurance is working to offer consumers  access to advanced epigenetic technology to reduce the cost of life insurance.

For more information about GWG Holdings, email info@gwgh.com or visit www.gwgh.com.

For more information about Life Epigenetics visit www.lifeegx.com.

For more information about YouSurance visit www.yousurance.com.

Media Contact:
Dan Callahan
Director of Communication
Life Epigenetics
(612) 746-1935
dcallahan@LifeEGX.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4adcb5f3-75ff-4040-9017-a7165b220063.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GWG HOLDINGS INC
04:56pLife Epigenetics CEO Jon Sabes to Present at ReFocus Conference 2019 on March..
GL
01/24GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
2018GWG Holdings and The Beneficient Company Complete Their Transaction
GL
2018GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal ..
AQ
2018GWG Holdings Endorses Federal Legislation Allowing Seniors to Use Life Insura..
GL
2018GWG Holdings Clears Final Regulatory Hurdle for Transaction with The Benefici..
GL
2018GWG Holdings Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2018
GL
2018GWG HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
2018GWG Holdings Reschedules Third Quarter 2018 Filing, Earnings Release and Webc..
GL
2018GWG : Announces New Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80,3 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -39,1 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 67,7 M
Chart GWG HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
GWG Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GWG HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jon R. Sabes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William B. Acheson Chief Financial Officer
Brian Chen Chief Science Officer
Steven F. Sabes Director, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. McGregor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GWG HOLDINGS INC27.52%68
AXA18.54%61 290
PRUDENTIAL PLC14.62%54 897
METLIFE9.45%43 020
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL17.11%39 060
AFLAC7.88%36 729
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.