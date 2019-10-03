3 October 2019

ASX Announcement

GWR COMPLETES WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE

MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH GOLD VALLEY

Highlights

The Execution Payment of $250,000 relating to the Mining Rights Agreement for mining of up to 300,000 tonnes of iron ore from JWD Deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project ("WWIOP") has been received

The Mining Rights Agreement with Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Gold Valley") is in two stages:

Stage 1 - small scale mining operation for the mining and trucking of up to 300,000 tonnes Stage 2 - option to mine and truck a further 2,700,000 tonnes from the JWD deposit, with the ability to mine and truck additional tonnes from the JWD deposit beyond this at a flat royalty rate

GWR will receive staged payments totalling up to $1 million for Stage 1 and a further $4.25 million on exercise of the Stage 2 Option. In addition, a production royalty is payable during both stages, which is linked to the iron ore price in the range of $1 to $2 per tonne

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm receipt of the execution payment of $250,000 (ex GST) related to the Mining Rights Agreement for the mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from its John William Doutch ("JWD") deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project by private iron ore development group Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Gold Valley"), following signing of a formal agreement pursuant to the revised term sheet previously announced on 17 September 2019.

About Gold Valley

Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd is part of the Gold Valley Group, a diversified Australian based company with interests in mining agriculture and energy. Gold Valley is currently developing the Yarram iron ore deposit in the Northern Territory and has the right to mine the Ridges iron ore deposit owned by Kimberly Metals Group in Western Australia. Gold Valley plans to develop small to medium scale iron ore deposits to sell into niche markets. It also holds other mineral interests including Mount Holland Mining lithium (Li and Au in WA) and Mount Hampton Pty Ltd (Au in WA). Gold Valley recently acquired the assets of Territory Resources Limited which includes the Francis Creek Iron Project.

About GWR's Wiluna West Iron Ore Project and JWD

The Wiluna West Iron Ore Project, is an exceptional, DSO iron ore development project, which will produce a high grade, low impurity iron ore as metallurgical tests have demonstrated.

The Wiluna West project has a 2004 JORC Code compliant Resource totalling 130.3 million tonnes at an average iron grade of 60% Fe, including 69.2M tonnes of Probable Reserves at 60.3% Fe (refer Annual Resources and Reserves Statement contained in the 2018 Annual Report and as set out below).

Mining approvals are in place for large scale mining operations (up to 7Mtpa) over an initial mine life of 10 years. In April 2012, GWR was granted mining approval for the JWD high grade deposit (refer to ASX announcement 20 April 2012). This Mining Approval allows for the mining of up to one million tonnes per annum for three years for a total of 3 million tonnes of iron ore. The JWD deposit is within the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project tenements and contains a DSO hematite resource of 10.7Mt at a high grade 63.7% Fe, using a cut-off of 55% Fe (Refer Table 1).