GWR : Completes Wiluna West High Grade Iron Ore Mining Rights Agreement with Gold Valley

10/03/2019 | 12:39am EDT

3 October 2019

ASX Announcement

GWR COMPLETES WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE

MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH GOLD VALLEY

Highlights

  • The Execution Payment of $250,000 relating to the Mining Rights Agreement for mining of up to 300,000 tonnes of iron ore from JWD Deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project ("WWIOP") has been received
  • The Mining Rights Agreement with Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Gold Valley") is in two stages:
    • Stage 1 - small scale mining operation for the mining and trucking of up to 300,000 tonnes
    • Stage 2 - option to mine and truck a further 2,700,000 tonnes from the JWD deposit, with the ability to mine and truck additional tonnes from the JWD deposit beyond this at a flat royalty rate
  • GWR will receive staged payments totalling up to $1 million for Stage 1 and a further $4.25 million on exercise of the Stage 2 Option. In addition, a production royalty is payable during both stages, which is linked to the iron ore price in the range of $1 to $2 per tonne

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm receipt of the execution payment of $250,000 (ex GST) related to the Mining Rights Agreement for the mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from its John William Doutch ("JWD") deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project by private iron ore development group Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Gold Valley"), following signing of a formal agreement pursuant to the revised term sheet previously announced on 17 September 2019.

About Gold Valley

Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd is part of the Gold Valley Group, a diversified Australian based company with interests in mining agriculture and energy. Gold Valley is currently developing the Yarram iron ore deposit in the Northern Territory and has the right to mine the Ridges iron ore deposit owned by Kimberly Metals Group in Western Australia. Gold Valley plans to develop small to medium scale iron ore deposits to sell into niche markets. It also holds other mineral interests including Mount Holland Mining lithium (Li and Au in WA) and Mount Hampton Pty Ltd (Au in WA). Gold Valley recently acquired the assets of Territory Resources Limited which includes the Francis Creek Iron Project.

About GWR's Wiluna West Iron Ore Project and JWD

The Wiluna West Iron Ore Project, is an exceptional, DSO iron ore development project, which will produce a high grade, low impurity iron ore as metallurgical tests have demonstrated.

The Wiluna West project has a 2004 JORC Code compliant Resource totalling 130.3 million tonnes at an average iron grade of 60% Fe, including 69.2M tonnes of Probable Reserves at 60.3% Fe (refer Annual Resources and Reserves Statement contained in the 2018 Annual Report and as set out below).

Mining approvals are in place for large scale mining operations (up to 7Mtpa) over an initial mine life of 10 years. In April 2012, GWR was granted mining approval for the JWD high grade deposit (refer to ASX announcement 20 April 2012). This Mining Approval allows for the mining of up to one million tonnes per annum for three years for a total of 3 million tonnes of iron ore. The JWD deposit is within the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project tenements and contains a DSO hematite resource of 10.7Mt at a high grade 63.7% Fe, using a cut-off of 55% Fe (Refer Table 1).

GWR Group Ltd

97 Outram Street

PO Box 517

T +61 8 9322 6666

E admin@gwrgroup.com.au

ABN 54 102 622 051

West Perth WA 6005

West Perth WA 6872

F +61 8 9322 2370

W www.gwrgroup.com.au

For further information:

Adrian Costello

General Manager

Ph: +61 8 9322 6666

E: adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au

David Utting

David Utting Corporate

Ph: +61 416187462

E: david@davidutting.com

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the principal of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.

GWR Group Limited

Wiluna West Global Fe Resources

Classification

Deposit

Calc

Cut Off

Tonnes

Fe %

SIO2 %

Al2O3 %

LOI %

P %

(Mt)

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

6.40

64.07

2.63

1.51

3.07

0.034

Measured

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

1.20

62.27

6.25

2.74

1.60

0.038

C3

Optiro 2011

50

2.50

58.38

8.46

2.39

5.14

0.107

TOTAL

10.10

62.45

4.50

1.87

3.41

0.053

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

5.90

59.86

7.76

3.44

2.65

0.054

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

13.00

60.50

7.18

2.91

2.89

0.048

Indicated

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

0.90

63.61

2.76

1.33

3.57

0.030

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.30

63.61

4.27

2.05

1.83

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

30.40

58.47

8.35

2.39

5.22

0.076

C4

Optiro 2010

50

18.53

61.17

8.08

1.97

2.22

0.034

TOTAL

72.03

59.94

7.76

2.43

3.64

0.056

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

0.80

58.15

9.48

3.83

2.86

0.045

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

5.20

60.03

8.33

2.42

2.36

0.038

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

3.40

63.13

3.23

1.58

3.38

0.029

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.90

62.47

4.81

2.12

2.16

0.057

Inferred

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

4.40

56.70

8.97

3.25

6.13

0.069

C4

Optiro 2010

50

3.08

58.00

10.30

2.85

3.60

0.035

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

TOTAL

48.82

59.45

7.45

2.57

4.03

0.055

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

8.00

60.06

7.70

3.38

2.51

0.051

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

18.20

60.37

7.51

2.77

2.74

0.045

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

10.70

63.74

2.83

1.52

3.21

0.032

Totals

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

7.20

62.99

4.57

2.09

2.01

0.047

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

Deposit

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

37.30

58.26

8.43

2.49

5.32

0.077

C4

Optiro 2010

50

21.62

60.72

8.39

2.09

2.42

0.034

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

Grand Total

131.10

60.00

7.40

2.40

3.80

0.060

Table 1 Wiluna West Iron Ore Project JORC 2004 Mineral Resource Estimate

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 04:38:01 UTC
