GWR : Wiluna West Iron Ore Project Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update

12 November 2019 ASX Announcement Wiluna West Iron Project (WWIOP) Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update Highlights The rise in iron ore prices together with recent changes in port and infrastructure options provided impetus for a strategic review of the Wiluna West Iron Project.

The strategic review has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to initiate mining and unlock asset value in the short term.

C4 contains a combined DSO hematite, Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe.

The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and a geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed over a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO 2 , 0.9% Al 2 O 3 , 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI.

, 0.9% Al O , 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI. C4 forms part of the 130 Mt high grade Wiluna West Iron Ore Project.

It is planned to target the high grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status.

The deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m.

C4 is within a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place with DMIRS. This includes a clearing permit for southern haul road.

An Aboriginal Heritage survey to allow mining was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and the proposed 15.9 km long haul road.

Pit optimisation and mining studies have been initiated targeting a 500 m strike length.

Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated as is the rail network south from Leonora which all currently have capacity.

The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to the point that mining could commence immediately should there be a positive business case for its development.

The C4 proposal could be the second mining project for WWIOP and comes on the heels of the first commercialisation with the mining rights agreement for the mining of up to 3Mt executed on 3 October 2019.

GWR Group has been successfully monetising its assets with the sale of part of its tungsten assets and last month's Wiluna West gold mining and milling agreement with Blackham Resources. GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic review of Wiluna West Iron project and has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to unlock asset value. The deposit is located on Unit C at the northern end of the Wiluna West Iron project (Figure 1). Wiluna West contains a global JORC 2004 DSO hematite Mineral Resource estimate of 131.1 Mt at 60.0% Fe, comprising of 10.1 Mt at 62.5% Fe Measured, 72.0 Mt at 59.9% Fe Indicated and 48.8 Mt @ 59.4% Fe Inferred. (refer Table 1 and to ASX announcements dated 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013). GWR Group Limited's strategy to monetise its assets and progress its transformation from explorer to producer is gaining momentum following the successful part sale of its Hatches Creek Tungsten Project last Quarter and now through the recently announced Mining Rights Agreement over the JWD deposit and the successful completion of a strategic review which has highlighted the C4 deposit. The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and contains a combined DSO hematite, JORC 2004 Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe, comprising 18.5 million tonnes at 61.2% Fe Indicated and 3.1 million tonnes at 58.0% Fe Inferred (refer to ASX announcement 8th July 2011). C4 is upon a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place as is a Mining Agreement with the Wiluna Martu Native title holders. A Project Management Plan ("PMP") is the only regulatory approval not in place and it is planned to lodge a PMP shortly. An Aboriginal Heritage survey to mining level was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and potential areas of disturbance, such as waste dumps and ROM pads etc. The survey also covered a 15.9 km long haul road designed to link the deposit with the Ullalla road to the south. A geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed targeting a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high- grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO2, 0.9% Al2O3, 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI. Table 2 and Figure 2 summarise these results. It is planned to target this high-grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status. The C4 deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m. Figure 3 provides a schematic cross section of the deposit showing the close spaced RC drilling and the broad widths of mineralisation present The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to a point that mining could commence immediately if there is a positive business case. As such pit optimisation and mining studies are currently being undertaken, which will use current mining costs and this should be completed in the next few months. Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated, as is the rail network south from Leonora, which all currently have capacity. Table 2 C4 Rock Chip Sampling Results Sample # North East Width Fe SiO2 Al2O3 P LOI A035526 7045900 792528 2 66.5 1.8 1.1 0.05 1.7 A035527 7045848 792505 4 66.6 1.3 0.5 0.03 2.6 A035528 7045843 792527 GRAB 65.7 2.4 1.8 0.03 1.6 A035529 7045850 792495 GRAB 67.1 1.0 0.5 0.02 2.5 A035530 7045850 792477 GRAB 63.2 2.8 1.6 0.03 4.4 A035531 7045800 792480 GRAB 63.1 2.5 1.6 0.04 5.2 A035532 7045800 792503 4.3 64.5 2.7 0.7 0.04 4.2 A035533 7045793 792518 4.3 67.1 1.5 1.0 0.03 1.3 A035534 7045747 792513 5.5 65.5 2.5 1.2 0.06 2.1 A035535 7045751 792480 GRAB 62.5 3.3 2.0 0.04 4.8 A035536 7045704 792472 GRAB 68.6 0.8 0.3 0.03 0.7 A035537 7045700 792490 GRAB 64.3 3.0 1.3 0.04 3.4 A035538 7045704 792501 3 66.0 1.9 1.1 0.04 2.3 A035539 7045647 792498 5 67.8 1.3 0.7 0.04 0.9 A035540 7045642 792492 4 68.5 0.7 0.4 0.07 0.7 A035541 7045645 792483 GRAB 68.6 0.9 0.4 0.03 0.5 A035542 7045603 792365 GRAB 62.9 2.7 2.2 0.03 5.1 A035543 7045589 792495 GRAB 67.6 1.3 0.5 0.03 1.3 A035544 7045600 792486 3.5 67.8 1.1 0.6 0.04 1.2 A035545 7045551 792489 3.8 68.0 1.1 0.7 0.04 0.8 A035546 7045546 792369 4.5 65.6 1.5 0.8 0.04 3.7 A035547 7045490 792369 5 65.6 2.5 1.4 0.05 1.9 A035548 7045490 792374 5 67.5 1.2 0.7 0.03 1.3 A035549 7045490 792379 5 67.0 1.5 0.9 0.03 1.6 A035550 7045490 792384 5 67.9 1.3 0.6 0.04 0.9 A035551 7045490 792389 5 65.5 1.7 1.0 0.04 3.5 A035552 7045490 792394 5 66.2 2.0 1.2 0.04 2.0 A035553 7045490 792399 5 67.7 1.4 0.5 0.04 1.2 A035554 7045490 792403 3 67.6 1.1 0.5 0.06 1.6 A035555 7045450 792360 5 66.4 3.1 0.6 0.04 1.2 A035556 7045452 792364 5 65.4 4.4 0.7 0.04 1.1 A035557 7045454 792369 5 68.2 1.0 0.4 0.04 0.9 A035558 7045455 792374 5 66.2 3.0 0.6 0.06 1.3 A035559 7045457 792379 5 65.4 4.4 0.6 0.03 1.3 A035560 7045459 792384 5 63.2 7.3 0.9 0.03 1.2 A035561 7045461 792387 5 63.2 5.9 1.2 0.03 2.2 A035562 7045462 792393 5 63.3 4.1 1.4 0.04 3.6 A035563 7045464 792397 5 67.0 1.5 0.9 0.05 1.4 Average 66.1 2.2 0.9 0.04 2.1 Figure 1 - Wiluna West Iron Ore Project Figure 2 - Rock Chip Sampling over C4 Figure 3 - Diagramatic Cross Section Table 1 GWR Group Limited Wiluna West Global Fe Resources Classification Deposit Calc Cut Off Tonnes Fe % SIO2 % Al2O3 % LOI % P % (Mt) JWD Optiro 2013 55 6.40 64.07 2.63 1.51 3.07 0.034 Measured TOTAL Optiro 2011 50 10.10 62.45 4.50 1.87 3.41 0.053 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL 1.20 62.27 6.25 2.74 1.60 0.038 C3 Optiro 2011 50 2.50 58.38 8.46 2.39 5.14 0.107 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 5.90 59.86 7.76 3.44 2.65 0.054 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 13.00 60.50 7.18 2.91 2.89 0.048 Indicated JWD Optiro 2013 55 0.90 63.61 2.76 1.33 3.57 0.030 C3 Optiro 2011 50 30.40 58.47 8.35 2.39 5.22 0.076 JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 3.30 63.61 4.27 2.05 1.83 0.036 C4 Optiro 2010 50 18.53 61.17 8.08 1.97 2.22 0.034 TOTAL 72.03 59.94 7.76 2.43 3.64 0.056 BOWERBIRD NTH NTH GWR 2009 50 2.58 60.84 5.19 2.19 3.64 0.050 BOWERBIRD NTH Snowden 2008 50 3.90 59.70 6.50 3.80 2.60 0.040 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 0.80 58.15 9.48 3.83 2.86 0.045 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 5.20 60.03 8.33 2.42 2.36 0.038 JWD Optiro 2013 55 3.40 63.13 3.23 1.58 3.38 0.029 JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 3.90 62.47 4.81 2.12 2.16 0.057 Inferred C1 Snowden 2007 50 4.20 58.50 7.20 3.30 5.20 0.088 C2 GWR 2009 50 6.76 58.52 6.89 2.86 6.25 0.036 C3 Optiro 2011 50 4.40 56.70 8.97 3.25 6.13 0.069 C4 Optiro 2010 50 3.08 58.00 10.30 2.85 3.60 0.035 C5 Snowden 2007 50 4.40 59.10 8.90 2.10 3.80 0.118 CR Snowden 2007 50 4.00 60.60 9.30 1.40 1.70 0.030 South 2 Snowden 2008 50 2.20 56.20 9.10 2.03 7.80 0.077 TOTAL 48.82 59.45 7.45 2.57 4.03 0.055 BOWERBIRD NTH NTH GWR 2009 50 2.58 60.84 5.19 2.19 3.64 0.050 BOWERBIRD NTH Snowden 2008 50 3.90 59.70 6.50 3.80 2.60 0.040 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 8.00 60.06 7.70 3.38 2.51 0.051 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 18.20 60.37 7.51 2.77 2.74 0.045 JWD Optiro 2013 55 10.70 63.74 2.83 1.52 3.21 0.032 Totals C1 Snowden 2007 50 4.20 58.50 7.20 3.30 5.20 0.088 JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 7.20 62.99 4.57 2.09 2.01 0.047 Deposit C3 Optiro 2011 50 37.30 58.26 8.43 2.49 5.32 0.077 C2 GWR 2009 50 6.76 58.52 6.89 2.86 6.25 0.036 C4 Optiro 2010 50 21.62 60.72 8.39 2.09 2.42 0.034 C5 Snowden 2007 50 4.40 59.10 8.90 2.10 3.80 0.118 CR Snowden 2007 50 4.00 60.60 9.30 1.40 1.70 0.030 South 2 Snowden 2008 50 2.20 56.20 9.10 2.03 7.80 0.077 Grand Total 131.10 60.00 7.40 2.40 3.80 0.060 Note: Differences may occurr due to rounding. Refer to ASX announcements 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013 Competent Persons Statement The information in this report which relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Corporate Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the Director and principal geologist of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears. The Mineral Resource Estimate was first prepared and disclosed under JORC 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. For further information: Adrian Costello General Manager Ph: +61 8 9322 6666 E: adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au David Utting David Utting Corporate Ph: +61 416187462 E: david@davidutting.com Appendix 1 JORC 2012 Table 1 JORC 2012 TABLE 1 Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut Rock chip samples were collected from across outcrops of techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised iron ore. industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. The rock chip samples were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west Include reference to measures taken to ensure direction. sample representivity and the appropriate All samples were submitted to an independent, ISO certified calibration of any measurement tools or systems laboratory for chemical analysis. used No measurement tools or systems were used that required calibration. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done Samples of approximately 0.5 kg to 4 kg weight were this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse collected in pre-numbered and barcoded calico sample bags. circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m The sample was submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to where the following was carried out; produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other • Dried and pulverized cases more explanation may be required, such as • XRF analysis Al2O3, As2O3, BaO, CaO, Cr2O3, CuO, Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, NiO, P2O5, PbO, SO3, where there is coarse gold that has inherent Sb2O3, SiO2, SrO, TiO2, ZnO, ZrO sampling problems. Unusual commodities or • Multistage LOI analysis using TGA mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information Drilling Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open- techniques hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face- sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample Method of recording and assessing core and chip Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. recovery sample recoveries and results assessed Measures taken to maximise sample recovery Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. and ensure representative nature of the samples Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level All samples were geologically logged with lithology and of detail to support appropriate Mineral mineralisation recorded. Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) Logging was qualitative. photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged All the samples were logged. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sub-sampling techniques and If core, whether cut or sawn and whether sample quarter, half or all core taken. preparation Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. All samples were dry For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Samples were submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth where the following sample preparation procedures were carried out; The sample was dried and crushed to -6.3 mm

-6.3 mm Samples in excess of 2.5 kg are riffle split

Pulverized to 80% passing 75µm These sample preparation procedures followed by the laboratory meet industry standards and are appropriate for the sample type and mineralisation being analysed. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. No field duplicates were collected Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the The sample size is considered appropriate to the grain size grain size of the material being sampled. of the material being sampled. Quality of assay XRF has proven to be a very accurate analytical technique data and for a wide range of base metals, trace elements and major laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the constituents found in rocks and mineral materials. Glass assaying and laboratory procedures used and fusion XRF is utilised for assaying, since it provides good whether the technique is considered partial or accuracy and precision; it is suitable for analysis from very total. low levels up to very high levels. The assaying techniques used are total analyses. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Since this equipment was not used, this section is not applicable. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision havebeen established. No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures. Verification of The verification of significant intersections by sampling and either independent or alternative company No verification procedures were carried out. assaying personnel. The use of twinned holes. Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. Documentation of primary data, data entry All field data was recorded on log sheets as per GWR procedures, data verification, data storage operating procedures. (physical and electronic) protocols. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Discuss any adjustment to assay data. No adjustments to the assay data were made. Location of data Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate The rock chip sample locations were obtained using a hand points drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys), held GPS which is estimated to have an accuracy of ±5 m. trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used. The grid system is MGA GDA94 Zone 50. Quality and adequacy of topographic control. High resolution aerial photogrammetry for the entire project area is held. The area is relatively flat. Data spacing and Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Samples were not collected on a regularised grid. distribution Results. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological Rock chip samples taken cannot be used to infer grade and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral continuity. Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. No compositing has been applied to assay results. Orientation of Whether the orientation of sampling achieves The rock chip samples were collected across the outcrop data in relation to unbiased sampling of possible structures and the approximately perpendicular to the strike. geological extent to which this is known, considering the structure deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples were collected in calico sample bags, then placed in a polyweave bag and the bag sealed with a cable tie. The individual bags were then placed on a pallet and transported by trucking contractors to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling Assay data was not subjected to audit or review., techniques and data. Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement The Wiluna West project is located in Western Australia and land tenure approximately 45 km south east of the township of Wiluna status The tenements comprising the project are listed below; Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. Tenement Holder Expiry Area (Ha) M53/971 GWR 100% 24/01/2023 9.71 M53/972 GWR 100% 24/01/2023 9.71 M53/1016 GWR 100% 29/01/2027 617.45 M53/1017 GWR 100% 29/01/2027 808.70 M53/1018 GWR 100% 29/01/2027 593.65 M53/1078 GWR 80%, 31/01/2028 745.65 Jindalee Resources 20% M53/1087 GWR 100% 22/09/2031 10837.00 M53/1096 GWR 100% 12/04/2037 200.00 All tenement with the exception of M53/1078 are 100% owned by GWR Group Limited. Jindalee Resources Limited hold a 20% free carried interest in M53/1078. The rock chip samples within this report were collected from M53/1087. All tenements are covered by the granted Wiluna Native Title Claim (WCD2013/004) and are subject to a Mining Agreement with the Native Title Holders. All tenements are subject to a royalty payment to the Native Title holders. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments The tenements are in good standing. to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration done The Wiluna West Project has been explored for gold since by other parties approximately 1920 and evidence of historical mine workings and prospecting pits are found in more than 20 separate locations over a distance of 15 km confined to the better exposed portions of the Joyners Find Greenstone Belt. Gold exploration has been carried out within the project area since 1980 with a peak between 1984 and 1990. In Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration total, approximately 23,000 metres of reverse circulation and 15,000 metres of rotary air blast drilling was by other parties. completed. Detailed and regional geological mapping was also undertaken along with aeromagnetic and aerial photography surveys. The ground has been held by GWR Group Limited since 2004 where the primary focus has been iron ore exploration and more recently also gold. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of DSO iron ore mineralisation hosted by banded iron formation ("BIF"). mineralisation. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Drill hole A summary of all information material to the Information understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar Not applicable - no drilling undertaken. • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length. Data aggregation In reporting Exploration Results, weighting methods averaging techniques, maximum and/or Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high reported. grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results such aggregation should be stated and some reported. typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. No metal equivalents were calculated. Relationship These relationships are particularly important between in the reporting of Exploration Results. mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results intercept lengths nature should be reported. reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. A plan showing the location and Fe intercepts is provided in the body of the report. Balanced Where comprehensive reporting of all reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high All rock chip sampling results are provided in the body of grades and/or widths should be practiced to the report. avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other substantive Other exploration data, if meaningful and exploration data material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. GWR has undertaken extensive work including a pre- feasibility study, refer to previous ASX releases by the Company. Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). Future work may include updated Resource modelling and Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of feasibility studies . possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive Attachments Original document

