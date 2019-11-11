GWR : Wiluna West Iron Ore Project Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update
Wiluna West Iron Project (WWIOP)
Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update
Highlights
The rise in iron ore prices together with recent changes in port and infrastructure options provided impetus for a strategic review of the Wiluna West Iron Project.
The strategic review has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to initiate mining and unlock asset value in the short term.
C4 contains a combined DSO hematite, Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe.
The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and a geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed over a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO2, 0.9% Al2O3, 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI.
C4 forms part of the 130 Mt high grade Wiluna West Iron Ore Project.
It is planned to target the high grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status.
The deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m.
C4 is within a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place with DMIRS. This includes a clearing permit for southern haul road.
An Aboriginal Heritage survey to allow mining was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and the proposed 15.9 km long haul road.
Pit optimisation and mining studies have been initiated targeting a 500 m strike length.
Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated as is the rail network south from Leonora which all currently have capacity.
The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to the point that mining could commence immediately should there be a positive business case for its development.
The C4 proposal could be the second mining project for WWIOP and comes on the heels of the first commercialisation with the mining rights agreement for the mining of up to 3Mt executed on 3 October 2019.
GWR Group has been successfully monetising its assets with the sale of part of its tungsten assets and last month's Wiluna West gold mining and milling agreement with Blackham Resources.
GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic review of Wiluna West Iron project and has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to unlock asset value. The deposit is located on Unit C at the northern end of the Wiluna West Iron project (Figure 1). Wiluna West contains a global JORC 2004 DSO hematite Mineral Resource estimate of 131.1 Mt at 60.0% Fe, comprising of 10.1 Mt at 62.5% Fe Measured, 72.0 Mt at 59.9% Fe Indicated and 48.8 Mt @ 59.4% Fe Inferred. (refer Table 1 and to ASX announcements dated 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013).
GWR Group Limited's strategy to monetise its assets and progress its transformation from explorer to producer is gaining momentum following the successful part sale of its Hatches Creek Tungsten Project last Quarter and now through the recently announced Mining Rights Agreement over the JWD deposit and the successful completion of a strategic review which has highlighted the C4 deposit.
The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and contains a combined DSO hematite, JORC 2004 Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe, comprising 18.5 million tonnes at 61.2% Fe Indicated and 3.1 million tonnes at 58.0% Fe Inferred (refer to ASX announcement 8th July 2011).
C4 is upon a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place as is a Mining Agreement with the Wiluna Martu Native title holders. A Project Management Plan ("PMP") is the only regulatory approval not in place and it is planned to lodge a PMP shortly.
An Aboriginal Heritage survey to mining level was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and potential areas of disturbance, such as waste dumps and ROM pads etc. The survey also covered a 15.9 km long haul road designed to link the deposit with the Ullalla road to the south.
A geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed targeting a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high- grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO2, 0.9% Al2O3, 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI. Table 2 and Figure 2 summarise these results. It is planned to target this high-grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status. The C4 deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m. Figure 3 provides a schematic cross section of the deposit showing the close spaced RC drilling and the broad widths of mineralisation present
The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to a point that mining could commence immediately if there is a positive business case. As such pit optimisation and mining studies are currently being undertaken, which will use current mining costs and this should be completed in the next few months.
Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated, as is the rail network south from Leonora, which all currently have capacity.
Table 2
C4 Rock Chip Sampling Results
Sample
#
North
East
Width
Fe
SiO2
Al2O3
P
LOI
A035526
7045900
792528
2
66.5
1.8
1.1
0.05
1.7
A035527
7045848
792505
4
66.6
1.3
0.5
0.03
2.6
A035528
7045843
792527
GRAB
65.7
2.4
1.8
0.03
1.6
A035529
7045850
792495
GRAB
67.1
1.0
0.5
0.02
2.5
A035530
7045850
792477
GRAB
63.2
2.8
1.6
0.03
4.4
A035531
7045800
792480
GRAB
63.1
2.5
1.6
0.04
5.2
A035532
7045800
792503
4.3
64.5
2.7
0.7
0.04
4.2
A035533
7045793
792518
4.3
67.1
1.5
1.0
0.03
1.3
A035534
7045747
792513
5.5
65.5
2.5
1.2
0.06
2.1
A035535
7045751
792480
GRAB
62.5
3.3
2.0
0.04
4.8
A035536
7045704
792472
GRAB
68.6
0.8
0.3
0.03
0.7
A035537
7045700
792490
GRAB
64.3
3.0
1.3
0.04
3.4
A035538
7045704
792501
3
66.0
1.9
1.1
0.04
2.3
A035539
7045647
792498
5
67.8
1.3
0.7
0.04
0.9
A035540
7045642
792492
4
68.5
0.7
0.4
0.07
0.7
A035541
7045645
792483
GRAB
68.6
0.9
0.4
0.03
0.5
A035542
7045603
792365
GRAB
62.9
2.7
2.2
0.03
5.1
A035543
7045589
792495
GRAB
67.6
1.3
0.5
0.03
1.3
A035544
7045600
792486
3.5
67.8
1.1
0.6
0.04
1.2
A035545
7045551
792489
3.8
68.0
1.1
0.7
0.04
0.8
A035546
7045546
792369
4.5
65.6
1.5
0.8
0.04
3.7
A035547
7045490
792369
5
65.6
2.5
1.4
0.05
1.9
A035548
7045490
792374
5
67.5
1.2
0.7
0.03
1.3
A035549
7045490
792379
5
67.0
1.5
0.9
0.03
1.6
A035550
7045490
792384
5
67.9
1.3
0.6
0.04
0.9
A035551
7045490
792389
5
65.5
1.7
1.0
0.04
3.5
A035552
7045490
792394
5
66.2
2.0
1.2
0.04
2.0
A035553
7045490
792399
5
67.7
1.4
0.5
0.04
1.2
A035554
7045490
792403
3
67.6
1.1
0.5
0.06
1.6
A035555
7045450
792360
5
66.4
3.1
0.6
0.04
1.2
A035556
7045452
792364
5
65.4
4.4
0.7
0.04
1.1
A035557
7045454
792369
5
68.2
1.0
0.4
0.04
0.9
A035558
7045455
792374
5
66.2
3.0
0.6
0.06
1.3
A035559
7045457
792379
5
65.4
4.4
0.6
0.03
1.3
A035560
7045459
792384
5
63.2
7.3
0.9
0.03
1.2
A035561
7045461
792387
5
63.2
5.9
1.2
0.03
2.2
A035562
7045462
792393
5
63.3
4.1
1.4
0.04
3.6
A035563
7045464
792397
5
67.0
1.5
0.9
0.05
1.4
Average
66.1
2.2
0.9
0.04
2.1
Figure 1 - Wiluna West Iron Ore Project
Figure 2 - Rock Chip Sampling over C4
Figure 3 - Diagramatic Cross Section
Table 1
GWR Group Limited
Wiluna West Global Fe Resources
Classification
Deposit
Calc
Cut Off
Tonnes
Fe %
SIO2 %
Al2O3 %
LOI %
P %
(Mt)
JWD
Optiro 2013
55
6.40
64.07
2.63
1.51
3.07
0.034
Measured
TOTAL
Optiro 2011
50
10.10
62.45
4.50
1.87
3.41
0.053
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
1.20
62.27
6.25
2.74
1.60
0.038
C3
Optiro 2011
50
2.50
58.38
8.46
2.39
5.14
0.107
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
Optiro 2011
50
5.90
59.86
7.76
3.44
2.65
0.054
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
Optiro 2011
50
13.00
60.50
7.18
2.91
2.89
0.048
Indicated
JWD
Optiro 2013
55
0.90
63.61
2.76
1.33
3.57
0.030
C3
Optiro 2011
50
30.40
58.47
8.35
2.39
5.22
0.076
JINDALEE JOYNERS
Optiro 2010
50
3.30
63.61
4.27
2.05
1.83
0.036
C4
Optiro 2010
50
18.53
61.17
8.08
1.97
2.22
0.034
TOTAL
72.03
59.94
7.76
2.43
3.64
0.056
BOWERBIRD NTH NTH
GWR 2009
50
2.58
60.84
5.19
2.19
3.64
0.050
BOWERBIRD NTH
Snowden 2008
50
3.90
59.70
6.50
3.80
2.60
0.040
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
Optiro 2011
50
0.80
58.15
9.48
3.83
2.86
0.045
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
Optiro 2011
50
5.20
60.03
8.33
2.42
2.36
0.038
JWD
Optiro 2013
55
3.40
63.13
3.23
1.58
3.38
0.029
JINDALEE JOYNERS
Optiro 2010
50
3.90
62.47
4.81
2.12
2.16
0.057
Inferred
C1
Snowden 2007
50
4.20
58.50
7.20
3.30
5.20
0.088
C2
GWR 2009
50
6.76
58.52
6.89
2.86
6.25
0.036
C3
Optiro 2011
50
4.40
56.70
8.97
3.25
6.13
0.069
C4
Optiro 2010
50
3.08
58.00
10.30
2.85
3.60
0.035
C5
Snowden 2007
50
4.40
59.10
8.90
2.10
3.80
0.118
CR
Snowden 2007
50
4.00
60.60
9.30
1.40
1.70
0.030
South 2
Snowden 2008
50
2.20
56.20
9.10
2.03
7.80
0.077
TOTAL
48.82
59.45
7.45
2.57
4.03
0.055
BOWERBIRD NTH NTH
GWR 2009
50
2.58
60.84
5.19
2.19
3.64
0.050
BOWERBIRD NTH
Snowden 2008
50
3.90
59.70
6.50
3.80
2.60
0.040
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
Optiro 2011
50
8.00
60.06
7.70
3.38
2.51
0.051
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
Optiro 2011
50
18.20
60.37
7.51
2.77
2.74
0.045
JWD
Optiro 2013
55
10.70
63.74
2.83
1.52
3.21
0.032
Totals
C1
Snowden 2007
50
4.20
58.50
7.20
3.30
5.20
0.088
JINDALEE JOYNERS
Optiro 2010
50
7.20
62.99
4.57
2.09
2.01
0.047
Deposit
C3
Optiro 2011
50
37.30
58.26
8.43
2.49
5.32
0.077
C2
GWR 2009
50
6.76
58.52
6.89
2.86
6.25
0.036
C4
Optiro 2010
50
21.62
60.72
8.39
2.09
2.42
0.034
C5
Snowden 2007
50
4.40
59.10
8.90
2.10
3.80
0.118
CR
Snowden 2007
50
4.00
60.60
9.30
1.40
1.70
0.030
South 2
Snowden 2008
50
2.20
56.20
9.10
2.03
7.80
0.077
Grand Total
131.10
60.00
7.40
2.40
3.80
0.060
Note: Differences may occurr due to rounding. Refer to ASX announcements 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report which relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Corporate Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the Director and principal geologist of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Mineral Resource Estimate was first prepared and disclosed under JORC 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.
For further information:
Adrian Costello
General Manager
Ph: +61 8 9322 6666
E: adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au
David Utting
David Utting Corporate
Ph: +61 416187462
E: david@davidutting.com
Appendix 1
JORC 2012 Table 1
JORC 2012 TABLE 1
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
Rock chip samples were collected from across outcrops of
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific specialised
iron ore.
industry standard measurement tools
appropriate to the minerals under investigation,
such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should
not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of
sampling.
The rock chip samples were collected across the entire
profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west
Include reference to measures taken to ensure
direction.
sample representivity and the appropriate
All samples were submitted to an independent, ISO certified
calibration of any measurement tools or systems
laboratory for chemical analysis.
used
No measurement tools or systems were used that required
calibration.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation
that are Material to the Public Report. In cases
where 'industry standard' work has been done
Samples of approximately 0.5 kg to 4 kg weight were
this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
collected in pre-numbered and barcoded calico sample bags.
circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m
The sample was submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth
samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to
where the following was carried out;
produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other
•
Dried and pulverized
cases more explanation may be required, such as
•
XRF analysis Al2O3, As2O3, BaO, CaO, Cr2O3, CuO,
Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, NiO, P2O5, PbO, SO3,
where there is coarse gold that has inherent
Sb2O3, SiO2, SrO, TiO2, ZnO, ZrO
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or
•
Multistage LOI analysis using TGA
mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)
may warrant disclosure of detailed information
Drilling
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-
techniques
hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-
sampling bit or other type, whether core is
oriented and if so, by what method, etc).
Drill sample
Method of recording and assessing core and chip
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
recovery
sample recoveries and results assessed
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
and ensure representative nature of the samples
Whether a relationship exists between sample
recovery and grade and whether sample bias
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain
of fine/coarse material.
Logging
Whether core and chip samples have been
geologically and geotechnically logged to a level
All samples were geologically logged with lithology and
of detail to support appropriate Mineral
mineralisation recorded.
Resource estimation, mining studies and
metallurgical studies.
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in
nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)
Logging was qualitative.
photography.
The total length and percentage of the relevant
intersections logged
All the samples were logged.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sub-sampling
techniques and If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
sample quarter, half or all core taken. preparation
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.
The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. All samples were dry
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Samples were submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth where the following sample preparation procedures were carried out;
The sample was dried and crushed to -6.3 mm
Samples in excess of 2.5 kg are riffle split
Pulverized to 80% passing 75µm
These sample preparation procedures followed by the laboratory meet industry standards and are appropriate for the sample type and mineralisation being analysed.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.
No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures.
Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. No field duplicates were collected
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the
The sample size is considered appropriate to the grain size
grain size of the material being sampled.
of the material being sampled.
Quality of assay
XRF has proven to be a very accurate analytical technique
data and
for a wide range of base metals, trace elements and major
laboratory tests
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the
constituents found in rocks and mineral materials. Glass
assaying and laboratory procedures used and
fusion XRF is utilised for assaying, since it provides good
whether the technique is considered partial or
accuracy and precision; it is suitable for analysis from very
total.
low levels up to very high levels.
The assaying techniques used are total analyses.
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Since this equipment was not used, this section is not applicable.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision havebeen established.
No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures.
Verification of
The verification of significant intersections by
sampling and
either independent or alternative company
No verification procedures were carried out.
assaying
personnel.
The use of twinned holes.
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
Documentation of primary data, data entry
All field data was recorded on log sheets as per GWR
procedures, data verification, data storage
operating procedures.
(physical and electronic) protocols.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
No adjustments to the assay data were made.
Location of data
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate
The rock chip sample locations were obtained using a hand
points
drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys),
held GPS which is estimated to have an accuracy of ±5 m.
trenches, mine workings and other locations used
in Mineral Resource estimation.
Specification of the grid system used.
The grid system is MGA GDA94 Zone 50.
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
High resolution aerial photogrammetry for the entire
project area is held. The area is relatively flat.
Data spacing and
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
Samples were not collected on a regularised grid.
distribution
Results.
Whether the data spacing and distribution is
sufficient to establish the degree of geological
Rock chip samples taken cannot be used to infer grade
and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
continuity.
Resource and Ore Reserve estimation
procedure(s) and classifications applied.
Whether sample compositing has been applied.
No compositing has been applied to assay results.
Orientation of
Whether the orientation of sampling achieves
The rock chip samples were collected across the outcrop
data in relation to
unbiased sampling of possible structures and the
approximately perpendicular to the strike.
geological
extent to which this is known, considering the
structure
deposit type.
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.
Samples were collected in calico sample bags, then placed in a polyweave bag and the bag sealed with a cable tie. The individual bags were then placed on a pallet and transported by trucking contractors to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth.
Audits or reviews
The results of any audits or reviews of sampling
Assay data was not subjected to audit or review.,
techniques and data.
Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement
The Wiluna West project is located in Western Australia
and land tenure
approximately 45 km south east of the township of Wiluna
status
The tenements comprising the project are listed below;
Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.
Tenement
Holder
Expiry
Area
(Ha)
M53/971
GWR 100%
24/01/2023
9.71
M53/972
GWR 100%
24/01/2023
9.71
M53/1016
GWR 100%
29/01/2027
617.45
M53/1017
GWR 100%
29/01/2027
808.70
M53/1018
GWR 100%
29/01/2027
593.65
M53/1078
GWR 80%,
31/01/2028
745.65
Jindalee
Resources
20%
M53/1087
GWR 100%
22/09/2031
10837.00
M53/1096
GWR 100%
12/04/2037
200.00
All tenement with the exception of M53/1078 are 100%
owned by GWR Group Limited. Jindalee Resources Limited
hold a 20% free carried interest in M53/1078.
The rock chip samples within this report were collected
from M53/1087.
All tenements are covered by the granted Wiluna Native
Title Claim (WCD2013/004) and are subject to a Mining
Agreement with the Native Title Holders.
All tenements are subject to a royalty payment to the Native
Title holders.
The security of the tenure held at the time of
reporting along with any known impediments
The tenements are in good standing.
to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration done
The Wiluna West Project has been explored for gold since
by other parties
approximately 1920 and evidence of historical mine
workings and prospecting pits are found in more than 20
separate locations over a distance of 15 km confined to the
better exposed portions of the Joyners Find Greenstone Belt.
Gold exploration has been carried out within the project
area since 1980 with a peak between 1984 and 1990. In
Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration
total, approximately 23,000 metres of reverse circulation
and 15,000 metres of rotary air blast drilling was
by other parties.
completed. Detailed and regional geological mapping was
also undertaken along with aeromagnetic and aerial
photography surveys.
The ground has been held by GWR Group Limited since
2004 where the primary focus has been iron ore exploration
and more recently also gold.
Geology
Deposit type, geological setting and style of
DSO iron ore mineralisation hosted by banded iron
formation ("BIF").
mineralisation.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Drill hole
A summary of all information material to the
Information
understanding of the exploration results
including a tabulation of the following
information for all Material drill holes:
easting and northing of the drill hole collar
Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.
•
elevation or RL (Reduced Level -
elevation above sea level in metres)
of the drill hole collar
dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth
hole length.
Data aggregation
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
methods
averaging techniques, maximum and/or
Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results
minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high
reported.
grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material
and should be stated.
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
lengths of high grade results and longer lengths
of low grade results, the procedure used for
Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results
such aggregation should be stated and some
reported.
typical examples of such aggregations should be
shown in detail.
The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
No metal equivalents were calculated.
Relationship
These relationships are particularly important
between
in the reporting of Exploration Results.
mineralisation
If the geometry of the mineralisation with
widths and
respect to the drill hole angle is known, its
Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results
intercept lengths
nature should be reported.
reported.
If it is not known and only the down hole
lengths are reported, there should be a clear
statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length,
true width not known').
Diagrams
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)
and tabulations of intercepts should be included
for any significant discovery being reported
These should include, but not be limited to a
plan view of drill hole collar locations and
appropriate sectional views.
A plan showing the location and Fe intercepts is provided in the body of the report.
Balanced
Where comprehensive reporting of all
reporting
Exploration Results is not practicable,
representative reporting of both low and high
All rock chip sampling results are provided in the body of
grades and/or widths should be practiced to
the report.
avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other substantive Other exploration data, if meaningful and exploration data material, should be reported including (but not
limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.
GWR has undertaken extensive work including a pre- feasibility study, refer to previous ASX releases by the Company.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Further work
The nature and scale of planned further work
(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth
extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
Future work may include updated Resource modelling and
