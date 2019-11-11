Log in
GWR GROUP LIMITED

(GWR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/10
0.09 AUD   --.--%
10:25pGWR : Wiluna West Iron Ore Project Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update
PU
10/29Energy Metals Limited - QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT
AQ
10/14BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX : BLK) Wiluna West Joint Venture Agreement
AQ
GWR : Wiluna West Iron Ore Project Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update

11/11/2019 | 10:25pm EST

12 November 2019

ASX Announcement

Wiluna West Iron Project (WWIOP)

Strategic Review Outcomes and C4 Update

Highlights

  • The rise in iron ore prices together with recent changes in port and infrastructure options provided impetus for a strategic review of the Wiluna West Iron Project.
  • The strategic review has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to initiate mining and unlock asset value in the short term.
  • C4 contains a combined DSO hematite, Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe.
  • The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and a geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed over a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO2, 0.9% Al2O3, 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI.
  • C4 forms part of the 130 Mt high grade Wiluna West Iron Ore Project.
  • It is planned to target the high grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status.
  • The deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m.
  • C4 is within a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place with DMIRS. This includes a clearing permit for southern haul road.
  • An Aboriginal Heritage survey to allow mining was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and the proposed 15.9 km long haul road.
  • Pit optimisation and mining studies have been initiated targeting a 500 m strike length.
  • Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated as is the rail network south from Leonora which all currently have capacity.
  • The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to the point that mining could commence immediately should there be a positive business case for its development.
  • The C4 proposal could be the second mining project for WWIOP and comes on the heels of the first commercialisation with the mining rights agreement for the mining of up to 3Mt executed on 3 October 2019.
  • GWR Group has been successfully monetising its assets with the sale of part of its tungsten assets and last month's Wiluna West gold mining and milling agreement with Blackham Resources.

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic review of Wiluna West Iron project and has highlighted the C4 deposit as the most attractive opportunity to unlock asset value. The deposit is located on Unit C at the northern end of the Wiluna West Iron project (Figure 1). Wiluna West contains a global JORC 2004 DSO hematite Mineral Resource estimate of 131.1 Mt at 60.0% Fe, comprising of 10.1 Mt at 62.5% Fe Measured, 72.0 Mt at 59.9% Fe Indicated and 48.8 Mt @ 59.4% Fe Inferred. (refer Table 1 and to ASX announcements dated 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013).

GWR Group Limited's strategy to monetise its assets and progress its transformation from explorer to producer is gaining momentum following the successful part sale of its Hatches Creek Tungsten Project last Quarter and now through the recently announced Mining Rights Agreement over the JWD deposit and the successful completion of a strategic review which has highlighted the C4 deposit.

The C4 deposit is 1.4 km long and contains a combined DSO hematite, JORC 2004 Mineral Resource estimate of 21.6 million tonnes at 60.7% Fe, comprising 18.5 million tonnes at 61.2% Fe Indicated and 3.1 million tonnes at 58.0% Fe Inferred (refer to ASX announcement 8th July 2011).

C4 is upon a granted mining lease where mining approvals such as a Clearing Permit and Mining Proposal are already in place as is a Mining Agreement with the Wiluna Martu Native title holders. A Project Management Plan ("PMP") is the only regulatory approval not in place and it is planned to lodge a PMP shortly.

An Aboriginal Heritage survey to mining level was completed in September 2019 over the C4 deposit and potential areas of disturbance, such as waste dumps and ROM pads etc. The survey also covered a 15.9 km long haul road designed to link the deposit with the Ullalla road to the south.

A geological mapping and rock chip sampling program has recently been completed targeting a 500 m strike length. The rock chip sampling results have confirmed high- grade mineralisation on surface with the rock chips averaging 66.1% Fe, 2.2% SiO2, 0.9% Al2O3, 0.04% P and 2.1% LOI. Table 2 and Figure 2 summarise these results. It is planned to target this high-grade outcropping mineralisation as a potential start up mining operation and the current program has focused on advancing the project to a mining ready status. The C4 deposit has widths of DSO hematite mineralisation of up to 120 m with close spaced RC drilling having previously been undertaken on a 25 m by 10 m spacing over a strike length of 200 m. Figure 3 provides a schematic cross section of the deposit showing the close spaced RC drilling and the broad widths of mineralisation present

The current plan and work program is focusing on advancing the C4 deposit to a point that mining could commence immediately if there is a positive business case. As such pit optimisation and mining studies are currently being undertaken, which will use current mining costs and this should be completed in the next few months.

Access to both the Esperance and Geraldton Ports is being actively investigated, as is the rail network south from Leonora, which all currently have capacity.

Table 2

C4 Rock Chip Sampling Results

Sample

#

North

East

Width

Fe

SiO2

Al2O3

P

LOI

A035526

7045900

792528

2

66.5

1.8

1.1

0.05

1.7

A035527

7045848

792505

4

66.6

1.3

0.5

0.03

2.6

A035528

7045843

792527

GRAB

65.7

2.4

1.8

0.03

1.6

A035529

7045850

792495

GRAB

67.1

1.0

0.5

0.02

2.5

A035530

7045850

792477

GRAB

63.2

2.8

1.6

0.03

4.4

A035531

7045800

792480

GRAB

63.1

2.5

1.6

0.04

5.2

A035532

7045800

792503

4.3

64.5

2.7

0.7

0.04

4.2

A035533

7045793

792518

4.3

67.1

1.5

1.0

0.03

1.3

A035534

7045747

792513

5.5

65.5

2.5

1.2

0.06

2.1

A035535

7045751

792480

GRAB

62.5

3.3

2.0

0.04

4.8

A035536

7045704

792472

GRAB

68.6

0.8

0.3

0.03

0.7

A035537

7045700

792490

GRAB

64.3

3.0

1.3

0.04

3.4

A035538

7045704

792501

3

66.0

1.9

1.1

0.04

2.3

A035539

7045647

792498

5

67.8

1.3

0.7

0.04

0.9

A035540

7045642

792492

4

68.5

0.7

0.4

0.07

0.7

A035541

7045645

792483

GRAB

68.6

0.9

0.4

0.03

0.5

A035542

7045603

792365

GRAB

62.9

2.7

2.2

0.03

5.1

A035543

7045589

792495

GRAB

67.6

1.3

0.5

0.03

1.3

A035544

7045600

792486

3.5

67.8

1.1

0.6

0.04

1.2

A035545

7045551

792489

3.8

68.0

1.1

0.7

0.04

0.8

A035546

7045546

792369

4.5

65.6

1.5

0.8

0.04

3.7

A035547

7045490

792369

5

65.6

2.5

1.4

0.05

1.9

A035548

7045490

792374

5

67.5

1.2

0.7

0.03

1.3

A035549

7045490

792379

5

67.0

1.5

0.9

0.03

1.6

A035550

7045490

792384

5

67.9

1.3

0.6

0.04

0.9

A035551

7045490

792389

5

65.5

1.7

1.0

0.04

3.5

A035552

7045490

792394

5

66.2

2.0

1.2

0.04

2.0

A035553

7045490

792399

5

67.7

1.4

0.5

0.04

1.2

A035554

7045490

792403

3

67.6

1.1

0.5

0.06

1.6

A035555

7045450

792360

5

66.4

3.1

0.6

0.04

1.2

A035556

7045452

792364

5

65.4

4.4

0.7

0.04

1.1

A035557

7045454

792369

5

68.2

1.0

0.4

0.04

0.9

A035558

7045455

792374

5

66.2

3.0

0.6

0.06

1.3

A035559

7045457

792379

5

65.4

4.4

0.6

0.03

1.3

A035560

7045459

792384

5

63.2

7.3

0.9

0.03

1.2

A035561

7045461

792387

5

63.2

5.9

1.2

0.03

2.2

A035562

7045462

792393

5

63.3

4.1

1.4

0.04

3.6

A035563

7045464

792397

5

67.0

1.5

0.9

0.05

1.4

Average

66.1

2.2

0.9

0.04

2.1

Figure 1 - Wiluna West Iron Ore Project

Figure 2 - Rock Chip Sampling over C4

Figure 3 - Diagramatic Cross Section

Table 1

GWR Group Limited

Wiluna West Global Fe Resources

Classification

Deposit

Calc

Cut Off

Tonnes

Fe %

SIO2 %

Al2O3 %

LOI %

P %

(Mt)

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

6.40

64.07

2.63

1.51

3.07

0.034

Measured

TOTAL

Optiro 2011

50

10.10

62.45

4.50

1.87

3.41

0.053

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

1.20

62.27

6.25

2.74

1.60

0.038

C3

Optiro 2011

50

2.50

58.38

8.46

2.39

5.14

0.107

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

5.90

59.86

7.76

3.44

2.65

0.054

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

13.00

60.50

7.18

2.91

2.89

0.048

Indicated

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

0.90

63.61

2.76

1.33

3.57

0.030

C3

Optiro 2011

50

30.40

58.47

8.35

2.39

5.22

0.076

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.30

63.61

4.27

2.05

1.83

0.036

C4

Optiro 2010

50

18.53

61.17

8.08

1.97

2.22

0.034

TOTAL

72.03

59.94

7.76

2.43

3.64

0.056

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

0.80

58.15

9.48

3.83

2.86

0.045

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

5.20

60.03

8.33

2.42

2.36

0.038

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

3.40

63.13

3.23

1.58

3.38

0.029

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.90

62.47

4.81

2.12

2.16

0.057

Inferred

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

4.40

56.70

8.97

3.25

6.13

0.069

C4

Optiro 2010

50

3.08

58.00

10.30

2.85

3.60

0.035

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

TOTAL

48.82

59.45

7.45

2.57

4.03

0.055

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

8.00

60.06

7.70

3.38

2.51

0.051

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

18.20

60.37

7.51

2.77

2.74

0.045

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

10.70

63.74

2.83

1.52

3.21

0.032

Totals

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

7.20

62.99

4.57

2.09

2.01

0.047

Deposit

C3

Optiro 2011

50

37.30

58.26

8.43

2.49

5.32

0.077

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C4

Optiro 2010

50

21.62

60.72

8.39

2.09

2.42

0.034

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

Grand Total

131.10

60.00

7.40

2.40

3.80

0.060

Note: Differences may occurr due to rounding. Refer to ASX announcements 8th July 2011 and 11th April 2013

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report which relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results and Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Corporate Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the Director and principal geologist of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 continuous years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Exploration Targets, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Mineral Resource Estimate was first prepared and disclosed under JORC 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported.

For further information:

Adrian Costello

General Manager

Ph: +61 8 9322 6666

E: adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au

David Utting

David Utting Corporate

Ph: +61 416187462

E: david@davidutting.com

Appendix 1

JORC 2012 Table 1

JORC 2012 TABLE 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Rock chip samples were collected from across outcrops of

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific specialised

iron ore.

industry standard measurement tools

appropriate to the minerals under investigation,

such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should

not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of

sampling.

The rock chip samples were collected across the entire

profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

direction.

sample representivity and the appropriate

All samples were submitted to an independent, ISO certified

calibration of any measurement tools or systems

laboratory for chemical analysis.

used

No measurement tools or systems were used that required

calibration.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation

that are Material to the Public Report. In cases

where 'industry standard' work has been done

Samples of approximately 0.5 kg to 4 kg weight were

this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

collected in pre-numbered and barcoded calico sample bags.

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

The sample was submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to

where the following was carried out;

produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other

Dried and pulverized

cases more explanation may be required, such as

XRF analysis Al2O3, As2O3, BaO, CaO, Cr2O3, CuO,

Fe2O3, K2O, MgO, MnO, Na2O, NiO, P2O5, PbO, SO3,

where there is coarse gold that has inherent

Sb2O3, SiO2, SrO, TiO2, ZnO, ZrO

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or

Multistage LOI analysis using TGA

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules)

may warrant disclosure of detailed information

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-

techniques

hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-

sampling bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

and ensure representative nature of the samples

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain

of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level

All samples were geologically logged with lithology and

of detail to support appropriate Mineral

mineralisation recorded.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in

nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc)

Logging was qualitative.

photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged

All the samples were logged.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sub-sampling

techniques and If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

sample quarter, half or all core taken. preparation

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. All samples were dry

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Samples were submitted to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth where the following sample preparation procedures were carried out;

  • The sample was dried and crushed to -6.3 mm
  • Samples in excess of 2.5 kg are riffle split
  • Pulverized to 80% passing 75µm

These sample preparation procedures followed by the laboratory meet industry standards and are appropriate for the sample type and mineralisation being analysed.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

The rock chip samples of 0.5 to 4 kg in weight were collected across the entire profile of the outcrop in an approximate east - west direction using a geopick. No field duplicates were collected

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

The sample size is considered appropriate to the grain size

grain size of the material being sampled.

of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

XRF has proven to be a very accurate analytical technique

data and

for a wide range of base metals, trace elements and major

laboratory tests

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the

constituents found in rocks and mineral materials. Glass

assaying and laboratory procedures used and

fusion XRF is utilised for assaying, since it provides good

whether the technique is considered partial or

accuracy and precision; it is suitable for analysis from very

total.

low levels up to very high levels.

The assaying techniques used are total analyses.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Since this equipment was not used, this section is not applicable.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision havebeen established.

No QAQC samples such as duplicates or standards were submitted with the samples. Nagrom Laboratories carried out internal QA/QC as per their operating procedures.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by

sampling and

either independent or alternative company

No verification procedures were carried out.

assaying

personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

Documentation of primary data, data entry

All field data was recorded on log sheets as per GWR

procedures, data verification, data storage

operating procedures.

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments to the assay data were made.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate

The rock chip sample locations were obtained using a hand

points

drillholes (collar and down-hole surveys),

held GPS which is estimated to have an accuracy of ±5 m.

trenches, mine workings and other locations used

in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system is MGA GDA94 Zone 50.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

High resolution aerial photogrammetry for the entire

project area is held. The area is relatively flat.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Samples were not collected on a regularised grid.

distribution

Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

Rock chip samples taken cannot be used to infer grade

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

continuity.

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation

procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

No compositing has been applied to assay results.

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves

The rock chip samples were collected across the outcrop

data in relation to

unbiased sampling of possible structures and the

approximately perpendicular to the strike.

geological

extent to which this is known, considering the

structure

deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples were collected in calico sample bags, then placed in a polyweave bag and the bag sealed with a cable tie. The individual bags were then placed on a pallet and transported by trucking contractors to Nagrom Laboratories in Perth.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling

Assay data was not subjected to audit or review.,

techniques and data.

Section 2: REPORTING OF EXPLORATION RESULTS

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement

The Wiluna West project is located in Western Australia

and land tenure

approximately 45 km south east of the township of Wiluna

status

The tenements comprising the project are listed below;

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

Tenement

Holder

Expiry

Area

(Ha)

M53/971

GWR 100%

24/01/2023

9.71

M53/972

GWR 100%

24/01/2023

9.71

M53/1016

GWR 100%

29/01/2027

617.45

M53/1017

GWR 100%

29/01/2027

808.70

M53/1018

GWR 100%

29/01/2027

593.65

M53/1078

GWR 80%,

31/01/2028

745.65

Jindalee

Resources

20%

M53/1087

GWR 100%

22/09/2031

10837.00

M53/1096

GWR 100%

12/04/2037

200.00

All tenement with the exception of M53/1078 are 100%

owned by GWR Group Limited. Jindalee Resources Limited

hold a 20% free carried interest in M53/1078.

The rock chip samples within this report were collected

from M53/1087.

All tenements are covered by the granted Wiluna Native

Title Claim (WCD2013/004) and are subject to a Mining

Agreement with the Native Title Holders.

All tenements are subject to a royalty payment to the Native

Title holders.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments

The tenements are in good standing.

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration done

The Wiluna West Project has been explored for gold since

by other parties

approximately 1920 and evidence of historical mine

workings and prospecting pits are found in more than 20

separate locations over a distance of 15 km confined to the

better exposed portions of the Joyners Find Greenstone Belt.

Gold exploration has been carried out within the project

area since 1980 with a peak between 1984 and 1990. In

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

total, approximately 23,000 metres of reverse circulation

and 15,000 metres of rotary air blast drilling was

by other parties.

completed. Detailed and regional geological mapping was

also undertaken along with aeromagnetic and aerial

photography surveys.

The ground has been held by GWR Group Limited since

2004 where the primary focus has been iron ore exploration

and more recently also gold.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

DSO iron ore mineralisation hosted by banded iron

formation ("BIF").

mineralisation.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Information

understanding of the exploration results

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

  • easting and northing of the drill hole collar

Not applicable - no drilling undertaken.

elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres)

of the drill hole collar

  • dip and azimuth of the hole
  • down hole length and interception depth
  • hole length.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high

reported.

grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material

and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high grade results and longer lengths

of low grade results, the procedure used for

Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results

such aggregation should be stated and some

reported.

typical examples of such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

No metal equivalents were calculated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important

between

in the reporting of Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

Not applicable as individual rock chip sample results

intercept lengths

nature should be reported.

reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length,

true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

and tabulations of intercepts should be included

for any significant discovery being reported

These should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations and

appropriate sectional views.

A plan showing the location and Fe intercepts is provided in the body of the report.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high

All rock chip sampling results are provided in the body of

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

the report.

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other substantive Other exploration data, if meaningful and exploration data material, should be reported including (but not

limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

GWR has undertaken extensive work including a pre- feasibility study, refer to previous ASX releases by the Company.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Future work may include updated Resource modelling and

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

feasibility studies .

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 03:24:04 UTC
