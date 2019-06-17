GWR : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension

18 June 2019
Australia Securities Exchange
Level 8, Exchange Plaza
2 The Esplanade
Perth WA 6000
|
Attention: Wade Baggott
|
By email: wade.baggott@asx.com.au
Dear Mr Baggott,
REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 GWR Group Limited ("GWR, the Company") requests a continuation of the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities.
The Company refers to the trading halt requested on 11 June 2019 and the subsequent request for voluntary suspension on 13 June 2019, pending an announcement to the market relating to a material transaction involving a potential asset disposal.
The Company now expects the suspension will be required for a period not exceeding the commencement of trading on 1 July 2019, and that an announcement will likely be made within this timeframe.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.
Yours faithfully
Mark Pitts
Company Secretary
|
GWR Group Ltd
|
97 Outram Street
|
PO Box 517
|
T +61 8 9322 6666
|
E admin@gwrgroup.com.au
|
ABN 54 102 622 051
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
West Perth WA 6872
|
F +61 8 9322 2370
|
W www.gwrgroup.com.au
Disclaimer
GWR Group Limited published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 01:38:01 UTC