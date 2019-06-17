GWR : Continuation of Voluntary Suspension

18 June 2019

Australia Securities Exchange

Level 8, Exchange Plaza

2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Attention: Wade Baggott By email: wade.baggott@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

REQUEST FOR CONTINUATION OF VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 GWR Group Limited ("GWR, the Company") requests a continuation of the voluntary suspension of trading in its securities.

The Company refers to the trading halt requested on 11 June 2019 and the subsequent request for voluntary suspension on 13 June 2019, pending an announcement to the market relating to a material transaction involving a potential asset disposal.

The Company now expects the suspension will be required for a period not exceeding the commencement of trading on 1 July 2019, and that an announcement will likely be made within this timeframe.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.

Yours faithfully

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary