GWR : Due Diligence period extended for Mining Rights Agreement

4 September 2019

ASX Announcement

DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD EXTENDED - MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT FOR

WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE DEPOSIT

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement to extend the time period for satisfaction of the conditions precedent to completion of the Mining Rights Agreement.

As advised on 5 August 2019, GWR had executed a Term Sheet for the Mining Rights Agreement for the mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from its John William Doutch ("JWD") deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project to private iron ore development group Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("GV"), Figure 1.

The Term Sheet was subject to the parties completing due diligence to the satisfaction of each party being satisfied (in their sole and absolute discretion) and entering into a formal Mining Rights Agreement, both within specified time periods.

The parties have agreed to extend the period by which time the conditions precedent relating to due diligence needs to be satisfied or waived until 16 September 2019 and the completion of a formal Mining Rights Agreement until 30 September 2019.

If any of the conditions are not met within the timeframes set out above either party may terminate this Term Sheet by notice in writing to the other party.

