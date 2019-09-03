Log in
GWR GROUP LTD

(GWR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
0.091 AUD   -17.27%
09:47pGWR : Due Diligence period extended for Mining Rights Agreement
PU
08/14GWR : Wiluna West Gold Resource Increase
PU
08/04GWR : Reinstatement to Official Quotation
PU
GWR : Due Diligence period extended for Mining Rights Agreement

09/03/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

4 September 2019

ASX Announcement

DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD EXTENDED - MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT FOR

WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE DEPOSIT

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement to extend the time period for satisfaction of the conditions precedent to completion of the Mining Rights Agreement.

As advised on 5 August 2019, GWR had executed a Term Sheet for the Mining Rights Agreement for the mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from its John William Doutch ("JWD") deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project to private iron ore development group Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("GV"), Figure 1.

The Term Sheet was subject to the parties completing due diligence to the satisfaction of each party being satisfied (in their sole and absolute discretion) and entering into a formal Mining Rights Agreement, both within specified time periods.

The parties have agreed to extend the period by which time the conditions precedent relating to due diligence needs to be satisfied or waived until 16 September 2019 and the completion of a formal Mining Rights Agreement until 30 September 2019.

If any of the conditions are not met within the timeframes set out above either party may terminate this Term Sheet by notice in writing to the other party.

For further information:

Adrian Costello

General Manager

Ph: +61 8 9322 6666

  1. adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au

David Utting

David Utting Corporate

Ph: +61 416187462

  1. david@davidutting.com

GWR Group Ltd

97 Outram Street

PO Box 517

T +61 8 9322 6666

E admin@gwrgroup.com.au

ABN 54 102 622 051

West Perth WA 6005

West Perth WA 6872

F +61 8 9322 2370

W www.gwrgroup.com.au

- Figure 1 JWD Project Location Plan

Table 1 Wiluna West Iron Ore Project JORC 2004 Mineral Resource Estimate

GWR Group Limited

Wiluna West Global Fe Resources

Classification

Deposit

Calc

Cut Off

Tonnes

Fe %

SIO2 %

Al2O3 %

LOI %

P %

(Mt)

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

6.40

64.07

2.63

1.51

3.07

0.034

Measured

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

1.20

62.27

6.25

2.74

1.60

0.038

C3

Optiro 2011

50

2.50

58.38

8.46

2.39

5.14

0.107

TOTAL

10.10

62.45

4.50

1.87

3.41

0.053

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

5.90

59.86

7.76

3.44

2.65

0.054

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

13.00

60.50

7.18

2.91

2.89

0.048

Indicated

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

0.90

63.61

2.76

1.33

3.57

0.030

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.30

63.61

4.27

2.05

1.83

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

30.40

58.47

8.35

2.39

5.22

0.076

C4

Optiro 2010

50

18.53

61.17

8.08

1.97

2.22

0.034

TOTAL

72.03

59.94

7.76

2.43

3.64

0.056

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

0.80

58.15

9.48

3.83

2.86

0.045

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

5.20

60.03

8.33

2.42

2.36

0.038

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

3.40

63.13

3.23

1.58

3.38

0.029

Inferred

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

3.90

62.47

4.81

2.12

2.16

0.057

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

4.40

56.70

8.97

3.25

6.13

0.069

C4

Optiro 2010

50

3.08

58.00

10.30

2.85

3.60

0.035

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

TOTAL

48.82

59.45

7.45

2.57

4.03

0.055

BOWERBIRD NTH NTH

GWR 2009

50

2.58

60.84

5.19

2.19

3.64

0.050

BOWERBIRD NTH

Snowden 2008

50

3.90

59.70

6.50

3.80

2.60

0.040

BOWERBIRD CENTRAL

Optiro 2011

50

8.00

60.06

7.70

3.38

2.51

0.051

BOWERBIRD SOUTH

Optiro 2011

50

18.20

60.37

7.51

2.77

2.74

0.045

JWD

Optiro 2013

55

10.70

63.74

2.83

1.52

3.21

0.032

Totals

JINDALEE JOYNERS

Optiro 2010

50

7.20

62.99

4.57

2.09

2.01

0.047

C1

Snowden 2007

50

4.20

58.50

7.20

3.30

5.20

0.088

Deposit

C2

GWR 2009

50

6.76

58.52

6.89

2.86

6.25

0.036

C3

Optiro 2011

50

37.30

58.26

8.43

2.49

5.32

0.077

C4

Optiro 2010

50

21.62

60.72

8.39

2.09

2.42

0.034

C5

Snowden 2007

50

4.40

59.10

8.90

2.10

3.80

0.118

CR

Snowden 2007

50

4.00

60.60

9.30

1.40

1.70

0.030

South 2

Snowden 2008

50

2.20

56.20

9.10

2.03

7.80

0.077

Grand Total

131.10

60.00

7.40

2.40

3.80

0.060

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the principal of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:46:00 UTC
