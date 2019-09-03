GWR : Due Diligence period extended for Mining Rights Agreement

4 September 2019
ASX Announcement
DUE DILIGENCE PERIOD EXTENDED - MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT FOR
WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE DEPOSIT
GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has reached agreement to extend the time period for satisfaction of the conditions precedent to completion of the Mining Rights Agreement.
As advised on 5 August 2019, GWR had executed a Term Sheet for the Mining Rights Agreement for the mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from its John William Doutch ("JWD") deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project to private iron ore development group Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("GV"), Figure 1.
The Term Sheet was subject to the parties completing due diligence to the satisfaction of each party being satisfied (in their sole and absolute discretion) and entering into a formal Mining Rights Agreement, both within specified time periods.
The parties have agreed to extend the period by which time the conditions precedent relating to due diligence needs to be satisfied or waived until 16 September 2019 and the completion of a formal Mining Rights Agreement until 30 September 2019.
If any of the conditions are not met within the timeframes set out above either party may terminate this Term Sheet by notice in writing to the other party.
For further information:
Adrian Costello
General Manager
Ph: +61 8 9322 6666
-
adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au
David Utting
David Utting Corporate
Ph: +61 416187462
-
david@davidutting.com
|
GWR Group Ltd
|
97 Outram Street
|
PO Box 517
|
T +61 8 9322 6666
|
E admin@gwrgroup.com.au
|
ABN 54 102 622 051
|
West Perth WA 6005
|
West Perth WA 6872
|
F +61 8 9322 2370
|
W www.gwrgroup.com.au
- Figure 1 JWD Project Location Plan
Table 1 Wiluna West Iron Ore Project JORC 2004 Mineral Resource Estimate
GWR Group Limited
Wiluna West Global Fe Resources
|
Classification
|
Deposit
|
Calc
|
Cut Off
|
Tonnes
|
Fe %
|
SIO2 %
|
Al2O3 %
|
LOI %
|
P %
|
(Mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JWD
|
Optiro 2013
|
55
|
6.40
|
64.07
|
2.63
|
1.51
|
3.07
|
0.034
|
Measured
|
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
1.20
|
62.27
|
6.25
|
2.74
|
1.60
|
0.038
|
C3
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
2.50
|
58.38
|
8.46
|
2.39
|
5.14
|
0.107
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
10.10
|
62.45
|
4.50
|
1.87
|
3.41
|
0.053
|
|
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
5.90
|
59.86
|
7.76
|
3.44
|
2.65
|
0.054
|
|
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
13.00
|
60.50
|
7.18
|
2.91
|
2.89
|
0.048
|
Indicated
|
JWD
|
Optiro 2013
|
55
|
0.90
|
63.61
|
2.76
|
1.33
|
3.57
|
0.030
|
JINDALEE JOYNERS
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
3.30
|
63.61
|
4.27
|
2.05
|
1.83
|
0.036
|
C3
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
30.40
|
58.47
|
8.35
|
2.39
|
5.22
|
0.076
|
|
C4
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
18.53
|
61.17
|
8.08
|
1.97
|
2.22
|
0.034
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
72.03
|
59.94
|
7.76
|
2.43
|
3.64
|
0.056
|
|
BOWERBIRD NTH NTH
|
GWR 2009
|
50
|
2.58
|
60.84
|
5.19
|
2.19
|
3.64
|
0.050
|
|
BOWERBIRD NTH
|
Snowden 2008
|
50
|
3.90
|
59.70
|
6.50
|
3.80
|
2.60
|
0.040
|
|
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
0.80
|
58.15
|
9.48
|
3.83
|
2.86
|
0.045
|
|
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
5.20
|
60.03
|
8.33
|
2.42
|
2.36
|
0.038
|
|
JWD
|
Optiro 2013
|
55
|
3.40
|
63.13
|
3.23
|
1.58
|
3.38
|
0.029
|
Inferred
|
JINDALEE JOYNERS
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
3.90
|
62.47
|
4.81
|
2.12
|
2.16
|
0.057
|
C1
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.20
|
58.50
|
7.20
|
3.30
|
5.20
|
0.088
|
C2
|
GWR 2009
|
50
|
6.76
|
58.52
|
6.89
|
2.86
|
6.25
|
0.036
|
|
C3
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
4.40
|
56.70
|
8.97
|
3.25
|
6.13
|
0.069
|
|
C4
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
3.08
|
58.00
|
10.30
|
2.85
|
3.60
|
0.035
|
|
C5
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.40
|
59.10
|
8.90
|
2.10
|
3.80
|
0.118
|
|
CR
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.00
|
60.60
|
9.30
|
1.40
|
1.70
|
0.030
|
|
South 2
|
Snowden 2008
|
50
|
2.20
|
56.20
|
9.10
|
2.03
|
7.80
|
0.077
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
48.82
|
59.45
|
7.45
|
2.57
|
4.03
|
0.055
|
|
BOWERBIRD NTH NTH
|
GWR 2009
|
50
|
2.58
|
60.84
|
5.19
|
2.19
|
3.64
|
0.050
|
|
BOWERBIRD NTH
|
Snowden 2008
|
50
|
3.90
|
59.70
|
6.50
|
3.80
|
2.60
|
0.040
|
|
BOWERBIRD CENTRAL
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
8.00
|
60.06
|
7.70
|
3.38
|
2.51
|
0.051
|
|
BOWERBIRD SOUTH
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
18.20
|
60.37
|
7.51
|
2.77
|
2.74
|
0.045
|
|
JWD
|
Optiro 2013
|
55
|
10.70
|
63.74
|
2.83
|
1.52
|
3.21
|
0.032
|
Totals
|
JINDALEE JOYNERS
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
7.20
|
62.99
|
4.57
|
2.09
|
2.01
|
0.047
|
C1
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.20
|
58.50
|
7.20
|
3.30
|
5.20
|
0.088
|
Deposit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C2
|
GWR 2009
|
50
|
6.76
|
58.52
|
6.89
|
2.86
|
6.25
|
0.036
|
C3
|
Optiro 2011
|
50
|
37.30
|
58.26
|
8.43
|
2.49
|
5.32
|
0.077
|
|
C4
|
Optiro 2010
|
50
|
21.62
|
60.72
|
8.39
|
2.09
|
2.42
|
0.034
|
|
C5
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.40
|
59.10
|
8.90
|
2.10
|
3.80
|
0.118
|
|
CR
|
Snowden 2007
|
50
|
4.00
|
60.60
|
9.30
|
1.40
|
1.70
|
0.030
|
|
South 2
|
Snowden 2008
|
50
|
2.20
|
56.20
|
9.10
|
2.03
|
7.80
|
0.077
|
|
Grand Total
|
|
131.10
|
60.00
|
7.40
|
2.40
|
3.80
|
0.060
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the principal of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
GWR Group Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:46:00 UTC