5 August 2019

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by GWR of an announcement.

Wade Baggott

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)

