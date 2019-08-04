Log in
GWR GROUP LTD

(GWR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/10
0.14 AUD   +16.67%
GWR : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/04/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

Market Announcement

5 August 2019

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by GWR of an announcement.

Issued by

Wade Baggott

Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)

5 August 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 03:14:08 UTC
