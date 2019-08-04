Market Announcement
5 August 2019
GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be lifted immediately, following the release by GWR of an announcement.
Issued by
Wade Baggott
Manager, Listings Compliance (Perth)
5 August 2019
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
GWR Group Limited published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 03:14:08 UTC