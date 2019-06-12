Log in
GWR GROUP LTD

(GWR)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/10
0.14 AUD   +16.67%
10:09pGWR : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
06/10GWR : Trading Halt
PU
06/10GWR : Pause in Trading
PU
GWR : Suspension from Official Quotation

06/12/2019

Market Announcement

13 June 2019

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) - Suspension from Official Quotation

Description

The securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of GWR, pending the release of an announcement regarding a potential asset disposal.

Issued by

Anjuli Sinniah

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

13 June 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

13 June 2019

Australia Securities Exchange

Level 8, Exchange Plaza

2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Attention: Wade Baggott

By email: wade.baggott@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 GWR Group Limited ("GWR, the Company") requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities be put in place.

The Company refers to the trading halt requested on 11 June 2019 pending an announcement to the market relating to a material transaction involving a potential asset disposal.

The Company expects the suspension will be required for a period not exceeding the commencement of trading on 18 June 2019, and that an announcement will likely be made within this timeframe.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.

Yours faithfully

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary

GWR Group Ltd

97 Outram Street

PO Box 517

T +61 8 9322 6666

E admin@gwrgroup.com.au

ABN 54 102 622 051

West Perth WA 6005

West Perth WA 6872

F +61 8 9322 2370

W www.gwrgroup.com.au

Disclaimer

GWR Group Limited published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 02:08:23 UTC
