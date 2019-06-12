GWR : Suspension from Official Quotation

The securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be suspended from quotation immediately under Listing Rule 17.2, at the request of GWR, pending the release of an announcement regarding a potential asset disposal.

13 June 2019

Australia Securities Exchange

Level 8, Exchange Plaza

2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

Attention: Wade Baggott By email: wade.baggott@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

REQUEST FOR VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.2 GWR Group Limited ("GWR, the Company") requests a voluntary suspension in the trading of its securities be put in place.

The Company refers to the trading halt requested on 11 June 2019 pending an announcement to the market relating to a material transaction involving a potential asset disposal.

The Company expects the suspension will be required for a period not exceeding the commencement of trading on 18 June 2019, and that an announcement will likely be made within this timeframe.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the suspension should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.

Yours faithfully

Mark Pitts

Company Secretary