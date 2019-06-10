Market Announcement
11 June 2019
GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of GWR Group Limited ('GWR') will be placed in trading halt at the request of GWR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 13 June 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Daniel Nicholson
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Dear Mr Baggott,
REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT
Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 GWR Group Limited ("GWR, the Company") requests a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement to the market relating to a material transaction involving a potential asset disposal.
The Company expects the trading halt will be required for a period not exceeding the commencement of trading on 13 June 2019, and that an announcement will likely be made within this timeframe and in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1.1 and ASX Operating Rule 16.4.2.
The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted, nor of any other information relevant to this request.
Yours faithfully
Mark Pitts
Company Secretary
