GWR : Wiluna West Gold Resource Increase

15 August 2019

ASX Announcement

WILUNA WEST GOLD PROJECT INCREASES

MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE BY 13.5%

Highlights

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wiluna West Gold Project is now 4.2 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t for 289,000 oz, representing an increase of 34,500 oz or 13.5%

Mineral Resource Estimates were updated for Golden Monarch, Eagle and Emu and a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate was completed for Joyners Find

The Emu deposit yielded the largest increase - up by 11,300 oz or approximately 40%, with the deposit open along strike

The JORC 2012 Measured and Indicated Resources total 520,000 tonnes at 2.3 g/t for 43,000 oz

Resource definition drilling at Golden Monarch is now complete, with a clearing permit recently approved by DMIRS. A Mining Proposal is currently being assessed by DMIRS and the preparation of the Project Management Plan is well advanced and will be submitted in the short term

Negotiations are well advanced for finalising the Joint Venture Agreement with Blackham Resources Limited (ASX: BLK) for potential mining and milling of Wiluna West Gold deposits at BLK's Matilda Gold project located only 40 km to north east

GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Wiluna West Gold project. The combined JORC 2004 and 2012 MRE is now 4.2 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t for 289,000 oz of gold, representing an increase of 34,500 oz on the previous estimate. (refer to June Quarter Activities Report - ASX 30 July 2019).

The updated MRE was prepared by resource consultants Optiro on behalf of GWR. The Eagle, Emu and Golden Monarch deposits (Figures, 3, 4 and 5) are updates based upon additional drilling and Joyners Find represents a maiden MRE (refer to ASX announcement 15th January 2019). The updated MRE's have been reported in accordance with the JORC code (2012 edition) and are summarised in Table 1. As there has been no additional drilling undertaken at the remaining prospect areas, these remain reported in accordance with JORC 2004. GWR confirms there has been no material change to technical assumptions since the JORC 2004 MRE's were last reported. Appendix 1 provides JORC 2012 Table 1 details.

The Wiluna West Gold project is located 40km south west of Blackham Resources ("Blackham") (ASX:BLK) Wiluna Gold Operation and processing plant. In November 2018, GWR entered into a Binding Heads of Agreement ("HoA") with BLK for the potential mining and processing of gold deposits from the Wiluna West Gold project (refer to ASX announcement 23rd November 2018).

Under the terms of the HOA with BLK, GWR is responsible for developing gold deposits to an Indicated Resource status as defined by the JORC 2012 Code and undertaking sighter metallurgical testwork at which point GWR may introduce a deposit as a Proposed Qualifying Deposit. This updated MRE has been undertaken to advance deposits to this level, in particular the Golden Monarch Deposit.

The joint venture will be a 65% (BLK) and 35% (GWR) arrangement on both costs and on the gold produced. Initial focus will be on Golden Monarch and Emu / Eagle deposits. The HoA aims to provide not only a processing solution at the Wiluna West Gold Project but will prompt further investment in exploration on the tenements, with the objective of developing a longer term project.

The project will mark another step in GWR's monetisation strategy which has recently seen the execution of a Term Sheet for a Mining Rights Agreement on the sale of iron ore from GWR's Wiluna West Iron Ore Project and a Joint Venture and Farm-in Agreement for its Hatches Creek Tungsten Project.