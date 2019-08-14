GWR : Wiluna West Gold Resource Increase

Combined Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wiluna West Gold Project is now 4.2 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t for 289,000 oz, representing an increase of 34,500 oz or 13.5%
Mineral Resource Estimates were updated for Golden Monarch, Eagle and Emu and a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate was completed for Joyners Find
The Emu deposit yielded the largest increase - up by 11,300 oz or approximately 40%, with the deposit open along strike
The JORC 2012 Measured and Indicated Resources total 520,000 tonnes at 2.3 g/t for 43,000 oz
Resource definition drilling at Golden Monarch is now complete, with a clearing permit recently approved by DMIRS. A Mining Proposal is currently being assessed by DMIRS and the preparation of the Project Management Plan is well advanced and will be submitted in the short term
Negotiations are well advanced for finalising the Joint Venture Agreement with Blackham Resources Limited (ASX: BLK) for potential mining and milling of Wiluna West Gold deposits at BLK's Matilda Gold project located only 40 km to north east
GWR Group Limited (ASX: GWR) ("GWR" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Wiluna West Gold project. The combined JORC 2004 and 2012 MRE is now 4.2 million tonnes at 2.2 g/t for 289,000 oz of gold, representing an increase of 34,500 oz on the previous estimate. (refer to June Quarter Activities Report - ASX 30 July 2019).
The updated MRE was prepared by resource consultants Optiro on behalf of GWR. The Eagle, Emu and Golden Monarch deposits (Figures, 3, 4 and 5) are updates based upon additional drilling and Joyners Find represents a maiden MRE (refer to ASX announcement 15th January 2019). The updated MRE's have been reported in accordance with the JORC code (2012 edition) and are summarised in Table 1. As there has been no additional drilling undertaken at the remaining prospect areas, these remain reported in accordance with JORC 2004. GWR confirms there has been no material change to technical assumptions since the JORC 2004 MRE's were last reported. Appendix 1 provides JORC 2012 Table 1 details.
The Wiluna West Gold project is located 40km south west of Blackham Resources ("Blackham") (ASX:BLK) Wiluna Gold Operation and processing plant. In November 2018, GWR entered into a Binding Heads of Agreement ("HoA") with BLK for the potential mining and processing of gold deposits from the Wiluna West Gold project (refer to ASX announcement 23rd November 2018).
Under the terms of the HOA with BLK, GWR is responsible for developing gold deposits to an Indicated Resource status as defined by the JORC 2012 Code and undertaking sighter metallurgical testwork at which point GWR may introduce a deposit as a Proposed Qualifying Deposit. This updated MRE has been undertaken to advance deposits to this level, in particular the Golden Monarch Deposit.
The joint venture will be a 65% (BLK) and 35% (GWR) arrangement on both costs and on the gold produced. Initial focus will be on Golden Monarch and Emu / Eagle deposits. The HoA aims to provide not only a processing solution at the Wiluna West Gold Project but will prompt further investment in exploration on the tenements, with the objective of developing a longer term project.
The project will mark another step in GWR's monetisation strategy which has recently seen the execution of a Term Sheet for a Mining Rights Agreement on the sale of iron ore from GWR's Wiluna West Iron Ore Project and a Joint Venture and Farm-in Agreement for its Hatches Creek Tungsten Project.
Wiluna West Gold Project
There is no further drilling planned at the Golden Monarch deposit. A Clearing Permit was recently granted by DMIRS; a Mining Proposal has been lodged and is currently being assessed and the preparation of the Project Management Plan is well advanced and will be submitted in the short term. All other approvals are complete.
Figure 1: Wiluna West Project location plan
Infill and extensional drilling is planned for the Eagle and Emu deposits and a Program of Works ("POW") was recently approved by DMIRS. This drilling will enable these deposits to be assessed as Proposed Qualifying Deposits under the HoA with BLK.
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
Table 1 - Wiluna West Gold Project
JORC 2004 and JORC 2012 Gold Resources
JORC Status
Prospect
Resource
Tonnes
Grade
Ounces
Type
(g/t Au)
Measured
30,000
3.0
3,000
Golden
Indicated
380,000
2.1
30,000
Monarch
Inferred
390,000
2.1
30,000
Sub Total
800,000
2.2
55,000
JORC2012
Indicated
110,000
2.8
10,000
Eagle
Inferred
680,000
1.6
35,000
at 0.5 g/t cut off
Sub Total
790,000
1.8
45,000
(Optiro August
2019)
Emu
Inferred
600,000
2.2
40,000
Joyners Find
Inferred
90,000
2.6
10,000
Measured
30,000
3.0
3,000
Total
Indicated
490,000
2.3
40,000
Inferred
1,760,000
1.9
110,000
Sub Total
2,280,000
2.0
153,000
Bottom Camp
Inferred
329,000
2.0
21,100
Bowerbird
Inferred
169,000
3.1
17,000
Bronzewing
Inferred
104,000
2.4
8,000
JORC2004
Brilliant
Inferred
342,000
2.5
27,900
Wren
Inferred
61,000
2.5
4,800
at 1.0 g/t cut off
Comedy King
Inferred
183,000
1.8
10,800
(CSA June 2010)
Goldfinch
Inferred
80,000
1.4
3,600
Iron King
Inferred
481,000
2.3
35,600
Iron Hawk
Inferred
138,000
1.5
6,800
Sub Total
1,887,000
2.2
135,600
TOTAL JORC2004 & JORC2012
4,167,000
2.2
289,000
Notes
Differences may occur due to rounding. For the Mineral Resource compiled in accordance with the JORC 2004 Code refer to ASX announcement 14th June 2010. The Mineral Resource Estimates shown as JORC 2004 compliant were first prepared and disclosed under JORC 2004 and have not been updated to comply with JORC 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since they were last reported.
Figure 2: Wiluna West Gold Project prospect location plan
Figure 3: Wiluna West Gold Project - Emu Prospect
