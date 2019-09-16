GWR : Wiluna West Iron Ore - Mining Rights Agreement Update 0 09/16/2019 | 10:07pm EDT Send by mail :

17 September 2019 ASX Announcement WILUNA WEST HIGH GRADE IRON ORE MINING RIGHTS AGREEMENT UPDATE Highlights Following completion of due diligence a revised Term Sheet for a Mining Rights Agreement has been executed for mining of up to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from JWD Deposit at GWR's 100% owned Wiluna West Iron Ore Project ("WWIOP").

The revised Mining Rights Agreement to Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd ("Gold Valley") is in two stages:

Stage 1 - small scale mining operation for the mining and trucking of up to 300,000 tonnes Stage 2 - option to mine and truck a further 2,700,000 tonnes from the JWD deposit, with the ability to mine and truck additional tonnes from the JWD deposit beyond this at a flat royalty rate.

GWR will receive staged payments totalling up to $1 million for Stage 1 and a further $4.25 million on exercise of the Stage 2 Option. In addition, a production royalty is payable during both stages, which is linked to the iron ore price in the range of $1 to $2 per tonne.

Due Diligence has been completed to Gold Valley's satisfaction and the final JWD Mining Rights Agreement remains subject to the signing of a formal agreement no later than 30 September 2019.

This transaction aims to provide not only a revenue stream but acts as a potential template for further exploitation of the 130 million tonne high grade Iron Ore deposit for which mining approval for the extraction of 7mtpa is in place (refer to ASX announcement 15 March 2016).

Continues GWR's success following Hatches Creek Tungsten Farm In agreement (see ASX announcement 3 June 2019). GWR general manager Adrian Costello said: "The transaction represents a significant milestone for GWR, providing an opportunity to understand the mining and project dynamics for the entire Wiluna West Iron Ore Project (WWIOP) which has 130 million tonnes of high-grade ore." "The transaction also provides immediate value from the WWIOP capitalising on the iron ore market that has recently shown good signs of growth." "Following completion of the transaction the company will receive staged cash payments and a royalty from production". The transaction, which requires the mining and trucking of 300,000 tonnes within 18 months of the Project Management Plan (PMP) being granted by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, includes staged payments as follows: Stage 1 - $250,000 on the execution of the Mining Rights Agreement and staged payments totalling $750,000, which is paid in six quarterly payments of $125,000 commencing at the end of the quarter that the PMP being granted by the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety.

Stage 2 - Upon Gold Valley exercising the option to mine and trucked a further 2.7 Million tonnes, payment of $4,250,000 and for all tonnes mined and trucked greater than 3 Million a Flat Rate Royalty of $3.50/Tonne is payable. Additionally and for both stages, the transaction provides for a production royalty linked to the iron ore price, which provides cash payments to GWR in the range of $1.00 to $2.00 per tonne (depending on the iron ore price). GWR Group Ltd 97 Outram Street PO Box 517 T +61 8 9322 6666 E admin@gwrgroup.com.au ABN 54 102 622 051 West Perth WA 6005 West Perth WA 6872 F +61 8 9322 2370 W www.gwrgroup.com.au The transaction is limited to the JWD deposit and represents only a small portion of the total WWIOP Resource of 130 M tonnes (refer to ASX announcement 8 July 2011). Gold Valley is to undertake mine design, project management, camp operations, crushing and screening, trucking and port logistics and complete rehabilitation as per the approved Mine Closure Plan. The transaction provides significant benefits to GWR including: Cash inflow with no significant outlay from GWR

Funds for working capital and exploration

Mining JWD will allow management to understand the potential for the remainder of the WWIOP About Gold Valley Gold Valley Iron Ore Pty Ltd is part of the Gold Valley Group, a diversified Australian based company with interests in mining agriculture and energy. Gold Valley is currently developing the Yarram iron ore deposit in the Northern Territory and has the right to mine the Ridges iron ore deposit owned by Kimberly Metals Group in Western Australia. Gold Valley plans to develop small to medium scale iron ore deposits to sell into niche markets. It also holds other mineral interests including Mount Holland Mining lithium (Li and Au in WA) and Mount Hampton Pty Ltd (Au in WA). Gold Valley recently acquired the assets of Territory Resources Limited which includes the Francis Creek Iron Project. About GWR's Wiluna West Iron Ore Project and JWD The Wiluna West Iron Ore Project, is an exceptional, DSO iron ore development project, which will produce a high grade, low impurity iron ore as metallurgical tests have demonstrated. The Wiluna West project has a 2004 JORC Code compliant Resource totalling 130.3 million tonnes at an average iron grade of 60% Fe, including 69.2M tonnes of Probable Reserves at 60.3% Fe (refer Annual Resources and Reserves Statement contained in the 2018 Annual Report and as set out below). Mining approvals are in place for large scale mining operations (up to 7Mtpa) over an initial mine life of 10 years. In April 2012, GWR was granted mining approval for the JWD high grade deposit (refer to ASX announcement 20 April 2012). This Mining Approval allows for the mining of up to one million tonnes per annum for three years for a total of 3 million tonnes of iron ore. The JWD deposit is within the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project tenements and contains a DSO hematite resource of 10.7Mt at a high grade 63.7% Fe, using a cut-off of 55% Fe (Refer Table 1). For further information: Adrian Costello General Manager Ph: +61 8 9322 6666 adrianc@gwrgroup.com.au David Utting David Utting Corporate Ph: +61 416187462 david@davidutting.com Competent Persons Statement The information in this report which relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Allen Maynard, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geosciences ("AIG"), a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining & Metallurgy ("AusIMM") and independent consultant to the Company. Mr Maynard is the principal of Al Maynard & Associates Pty Ltd and has over 40 years of exploration and mining experience in a variety of mineral deposit styles. Mr Maynard has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Maynard consents to inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Wiluna West Iron Ore Project was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. It has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was last reported. Figure 1 JWD Project Location Plan GWR Group Limited Wiluna West Global Fe Resources Classification Deposit Calc Cut Off Tonnes Fe % SIO2 % Al2O3 % LOI % P % (Mt) JWD Optiro 2013 55 6.40 64.07 2.63 1.51 3.07 0.034 Measured BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 1.20 62.27 6.25 2.74 1.60 0.038 C3 Optiro 2011 50 2.50 58.38 8.46 2.39 5.14 0.107 TOTAL 10.10 62.45 4.50 1.87 3.41 0.053 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 5.90 59.86 7.76 3.44 2.65 0.054 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 13.00 60.50 7.18 2.91 2.89 0.048 Indicated JWD Optiro 2013 55 0.90 63.61 2.76 1.33 3.57 0.030 JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 3.30 63.61 4.27 2.05 1.83 0.036 C3 Optiro 2011 50 30.40 58.47 8.35 2.39 5.22 0.076 C4 Optiro 2010 50 18.53 61.17 8.08 1.97 2.22 0.034 TOTAL 72.03 59.94 7.76 2.43 3.64 0.056 BOWERBIRD NTH NTH GWR 2009 50 2.58 60.84 5.19 2.19 3.64 0.050 BOWERBIRD NTH Snowden 2008 50 3.90 59.70 6.50 3.80 2.60 0.040 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 0.80 58.15 9.48 3.83 2.86 0.045 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 5.20 60.03 8.33 2.42 2.36 0.038 JWD Optiro 2013 55 3.40 63.13 3.23 1.58 3.38 0.029 JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 3.90 62.47 4.81 2.12 2.16 0.057 Inferred C1 Snowden 2007 50 4.20 58.50 7.20 3.30 5.20 0.088 C2 GWR 2009 50 6.76 58.52 6.89 2.86 6.25 0.036 C3 Optiro 2011 50 4.40 56.70 8.97 3.25 6.13 0.069 C4 Optiro 2010 50 3.08 58.00 10.30 2.85 3.60 0.035 C5 Snowden 2007 50 4.40 59.10 8.90 2.10 3.80 0.118 CR Snowden 2007 50 4.00 60.60 9.30 1.40 1.70 0.030 South 2 Snowden 2008 50 2.20 56.20 9.10 2.03 7.80 0.077 TOTAL 48.82 59.45 7.45 2.57 4.03 0.055 BOWERBIRD NTH NTH GWR 2009 50 2.58 60.84 5.19 2.19 3.64 0.050 BOWERBIRD NTH Snowden 2008 50 3.90 59.70 6.50 3.80 2.60 0.040 BOWERBIRD CENTRAL Optiro 2011 50 8.00 60.06 7.70 3.38 2.51 0.051 BOWERBIRD SOUTH Optiro 2011 50 18.20 60.37 7.51 2.77 2.74 0.045 JWD Optiro 2013 55 10.70 63.74 2.83 1.52 3.21 0.032 Totals JINDALEE JOYNERS Optiro 2010 50 7.20 62.99 4.57 2.09 2.01 0.047 C1 Snowden 2007 50 4.20 58.50 7.20 3.30 5.20 0.088 Deposit C2 GWR 2009 50 6.76 58.52 6.89 2.86 6.25 0.036 C3 Optiro 2011 50 37.30 58.26 8.43 2.49 5.32 0.077 C4 Optiro 2010 50 21.62 60.72 8.39 2.09 2.42 0.034 C5 Snowden 2007 50 4.40 59.10 8.90 2.10 3.80 0.118 CR Snowden 2007 50 4.00 60.60 9.30 1.40 1.70 0.030 South 2 Snowden 2008 50 2.20 56.20 9.10 2.03 7.80 0.077 Grand Total 131.10 60.00 7.40 2.40 3.80 0.060 Table 1 Wiluna West Iron Ore Project JORC 2004 Mineral Resource Estimate This is an excerpt of the original content. 