GWS Production : Invitation to an Extra General Meeting of Safeture AB (publ)

The shareholders of Safeture AB (publ), 556776-4674, are hereby given notice of an Extra General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Friday 20th September 2019 at 10.00 a.m. (Sweden time). Location: the office of Safeture AB at Ideon Gateway, Scheelevägen 27, 223 63 Lund.

The complete invitation is published on investor.safeture.com

For additional information contact

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. Magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Safeture AB

Safeture (former GWS, Global Warning System), was founded in 2009, triggered by the experience with a global SARS epidemic, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, and the Mumbai terror attacks. The company offers a unique security platform: Safeture, which is the new, complete way to take control of employee safety with state-of-the-art technology.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.