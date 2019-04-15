GYM : Annual Report and Notice of AGM15 Apr 2019

RNS Number : 2629W The Gym Group plc 15 April 2019

15 April 2019

The Gym Group Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Following the announcement on 19 March 2019 of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (RNS: 2208T), the Companyannounces that it has posted its Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

The Company also announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday 4 June 2019 at the offices of Allen & OveryLLP, One Bishops Square, London, E1 6AD.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available to view on the Company's website at http://www.tggplc.com/. They have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of those documents, together with a form of proxy for use in connection with the 2019 Annual General Meeting, have been posted or otherwise made available to the Company's shareholders today.

The additional information set out below, which is extracted from the Annual Report, is included in compliance with Disclosure Guidance and TransparencyRule 6.3.5. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report as a whole:

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Risk Management

In order to gain an understanding of the risk exposure of the Group, we review each area of our business annually and use a methodology that will assist the Group in measuring, evaluating, documenting and monitoring its risks within all areas of its operations.

We use our risk management process as described to identify, monitor, evaluate and escalate risks as they emerge, enabling management to take appropriate action wherever possible in order to control them and also enabling the Board to keep risk management under review.

Principal risks

The risk factors addressed below are those which we believe to be the most material to our business model, which could adversely affect the operations, revenue, profit, cash flow or assets of the Group and which mayprevent us from achieving the Group's strategic objectives.Additional risks and uncertainties currentlyunknown to us, or which we currentlybelieve are immaterial, mayalso have an adverse effect on the Group.