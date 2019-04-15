Log in
GYM GROUP PLC

(GYM)
04/15 11:29:55 am
229.5 GBp   +1.10%
12:58pGYM : Annual Report and Notice of AGM15 Apr 2019
PU
04/03GYM : Director Declaration03 Apr 2019
PU
03/27GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding27 Mar 2019
PU
GYM : Annual Report and Notice of AGM15 Apr 2019

04/15/2019 | 12:58pm EDT

RNS Number : 2629W The Gym Group plc 15 April 2019

15 April 2019

The Gym Group Plc (the 'Company')

Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Following the announcement on 19 March 2019 of its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (RNS: 2208T), the Companyannounces that it has posted its Annual Report and Accounts 2018.

The Company also announces that it will hold its Annual General Meeting at 11.00am on Tuesday 4 June 2019 at the offices of Allen & OveryLLP, One Bishops Square, London, E1 6AD.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts 2018 and the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting are available to view on the Company's website at http://www.tggplc.com/. They have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of those documents, together with a form of proxy for use in connection with the 2019 Annual General Meeting, have been posted or otherwise made available to the Company's shareholders today.

For further information, please contact

The Gym Group

via Instinctif Partners

Richard Darwin, CEO

Mark George, CFO

Instinctif Partners

0207 457 2020

Matthew Smallwood

Justine Warren

Appendix

The additional information set out below, which is extracted from the Annual Report, is included in compliance with Disclosure Guidance and TransparencyRule 6.3.5. This information should be read in conjunction with the Annual Report as a whole:

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Risk Management

In order to gain an understanding of the risk exposure of the Group, we review each area of our business annually and use a methodology that will assist the Group in measuring, evaluating, documenting and monitoring its risks within all areas of its operations.

We use our risk management process as described to identify, monitor, evaluate and escalate risks as they emerge, enabling management to take appropriate action wherever possible in order to control them and also enabling the Board to keep risk management under review.

Principal risks

The risk factors addressed below are those which we believe to be the most material to our business model, which could adversely affect the operations, revenue, profit, cash flow or assets of the Group and which mayprevent us from achieving the Group's strategic objectives.Additional risks and uncertainties currentlyunknown to us, or which we currentlybelieve are immaterial, mayalso have an adverse effect on the Group.

Principal risk

Definition

Impact

Mitigation

Competition

The Group mayface

The abilityof the

Arecent PwC report indicates

and Market

increased competition

Group to hold or

significant headroom in the low

Saturation

and pressure from

increase prices and

cost gym market.

competitor pricing

therefore achieve

Maintain price discipline and

decisions. This will

performance targets

leadership.

become more

could be affected.

Maintain focus on choosing the

significant if the low

best sites in a geographical area.

cost gym market

Continue to invest in the member

becomes saturated.

proposition.

Organic

Site scarcitymayaffect

Delays to our rollout

Our highlyexperienced property

Rollout

the deliveryof our

plan mayhave an

team are focussed on site

rollout plan.

adverse impact on

selection and sourcing the best

growth targets and

deals.

operational returns.

Member

Failure to provide

Reductions in actual

Monitor utilisation and member

Experience

members with a high

or perceived member

satisfaction scores.

qualityproduct and

service could result

Enhance monitoring and feedback

service would damage

in a decrease in

processes.

the Group's reputation.

membership

Ongoing review of equipment

numbers and

usage to ensure we meet

The Group also relies

revenue generation.

member requirements.

on third parties to

Explore further innovations to

provide high quality

improve the member experience.

equipment and

Service level agreements and

services.

monitoring of service levels for key

suppliers.

Staff

Loss of keystaff

Alack of experienced

The Group uses a varietyof techniques to

Retention

through retention policy

and motivated staff

attract, retain and motivate staff at all levels

and failure to manage

will have a

across the business. These techniques

succession.

detrimental impact

include:

on all areas of the

competitive remuneration

business, from

packages;

operations to central

opportunities to own shares in the

functions.

Company;

opportunities for training and

progression;

short, clear reporting lines; and

succession planning.

Economic

The result of Brexit

Incoming equipment

As part of our Brexit planning we

Conditions

could cause significant

and materials could

have stockpiled the capital

disruption to business

increase in cost due

requirements needed to be

conditions.

to currency

imported from Europe to ensure

movement and

we can continue to meet our

additional import

rollout target in the first six

costs.

months.

Information

Our abilityto enrol

Disruption in critical

Our primarydata systems are

Technology

members, carryout

IT systems could

hosted byfullyqualified

Dependency

online marketing

have a negative

organisations in suitable data

activity, process

impact on our

centres.

payments and control

reputation and our

Our primaryIT infrastructure is

gym access is

abilityto collect

fullymanaged byspecialist IT

dependent on the

revenue.

companies who provide best-

performance of our IT

practice architecture and support.

systems.

All membership and business

information is backed up using

third partylocations.

Robust disaster recoveryand

business continuityplans are in

place.

Data

The Group holds

Unauthorised

The Group's networks and

Protection

business critical and

access, loss or

systems are protected by

confidential

disclosure of this

firewalls, securitysoftware and

information

information maylead

secure passwords.

electronically. Abreach

to legal claims,

All sensitive data is captured and

of securityor data

regulatorypenalties,

presented using SSL encryption.

protection rules is a

disruption of

Our transactional website is

keyrisk.

operations and

scanned quarterlyto ensure PCI

reputational damage.

compliance.

Access to central member data

systems requires 2-Factor

authentication.

All customer payment data is

stored externallyon systems that

are PCI-DSS and/or BACS

certified.

Athird partydata securityaudit

took place in 2018.

Operational

High operational

Alimited number of

Monthlymonitoring and re-

Gearing

gearing from the fixed

corrective options in

forecasting of business

cost base

the cost base could

performance at site level.

be made to correct

Active yield management on a

any

gym-bygym basis.

underperformance in

Regular financial management by

membership

Executive Committee and Board.

numbers, which

could have an

adverse impact on

profitability.

Regulatory

Failure to adhere to

Potential reputational

The Board has oversight of the

regulatory

damage and

management of regulatoryrisk

requirements such as

penalties.

and compliance, and delegates

the Listing Rules,

specific responsibilities to senior

taxation, the Data

management.

Protection Act,

Expert opinion sought where

employment law,

relevant.

health and safety

Legal advice taken to ensure

requirements,

systems, processes and

planning regulations,

documentation conform with the

noise abatement and

Data Protection Act.

advertising and

Third partyhealth and safetyrisk

marketing regulations.

assessments and audits carried

out. Staff conduct periodic health

and safetyassessments.

Employment and continuous

training and development of

appropriatelyqualified staff.

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

MSCGGUUCCUPBGQA

GYM Group plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 16:57:03 UTC
