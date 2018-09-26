Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GYM Group PLC    GYM   GB00BZBX0P70

GYM GROUP PLC (GYM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 05:35:01 pm
320 GBp   +0.16%
08:16aGYM : Appointment of Joint Broker26 Sep 2018
PU
09/06GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018
PU
08/30GYM : beefs up its estate to post strong growth numbers
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

GYM : Appointment of Joint Broker26 Sep 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:16am CEST

RNS Number : 9075B The Gym Group plc 26 September 2018

26 September 2018

The Gym Group Plc

("the Company")

Appointment of Joint Broker

The Gym Group plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing corporate broker Numis Securities Ltd, with immediate effect.

.

For further information, please contact

The Gym Group Richard Darwin, CEO

via Instinctif

Peel Hunt

Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley

Numis

Oliver Cardigan Toby Adcock

Instinctif

Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren

020 7418 8900

020 7260 1000

0207 457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPBUGDCBGDBGIU

Disclaimer

GYM Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:15:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GYM GROUP PLC
08:16aGYM : Appointment of Joint Broker26 Sep 2018
PU
09/06GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018
PU
08/30GYM : beefs up its estate to post strong growth numbers
AQ
08/29GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
PU
08/02GYM : Holding(s) in Company02 Aug 2018
PU
07/25GYM : Holding(s) in Company25 Jul 2018
PU
07/13GYM : Holding(s) in Company13 Jul 2018
PU
07/06GYM : Notice of Results06 Jul 2018
PU
07/05GYM : Completion of Acquisition05 Jul 2018
PU
06/20GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding20 Jun 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29GYM GRP PLC ORD GBPO.0001 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 124 M
EBIT 2018 17,2 M
Net income 2018 9,44 M
Debt 2018 42,6 M
Yield 2018 0,45%
P/E ratio 2018 39,31
P/E ratio 2019 26,14
EV / Sales 2018 3,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
Capitalization 441 M
Chart GYM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GYM Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GYM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,69  GBP
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Darwin CEO, Secretary & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Henwood Operations Director
McIntosh Jasper Director-Information Technology & Digital
John Treharne Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GYM GROUP PLC45.45%581
PLANET FITNESS INC44.82%4 935
BASIC-FIT57.63%2 035
TOSHO CO LTD28.03%1 561
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED--.--%317
ACTIC GROUP AB7.01%73
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.