GYM : Appointment of Joint Broker26 Sep 2018

RNS Number : 9075B The Gym Group plc 26 September 2018
26 September 2018
The Gym Group Plc
("the Company")
Appointment of Joint Broker
The Gym Group plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing corporate broker Numis Securities Ltd, with immediate effect.
.
For further information, please contact
The Gym Group Richard Darwin, CEO
via Instinctif
Peel Hunt
Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley
Numis
Oliver Cardigan Toby Adcock
Instinctif
Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren
020 7418 8900
020 7260 1000
0207 457 2020
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
APPBUGDCBGDBGIU
Disclaimer
GYM Group plc published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 06:15:01 UTC