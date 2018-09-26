GYM : Appointment of Joint Broker26 Sep 2018

RNS Number : 9075B The Gym Group plc 26 September 2018

26 September 2018

The Gym Group Plc

("the Company")

Appointment of Joint Broker

The Gym Group plc is pleased to announce that it has appointed Peel Hunt LLP as the Company's joint corporate broker, to work alongside its existing corporate broker Numis Securities Ltd, with immediate effect.

.

For further information, please contact

The Gym Group Richard Darwin, CEO

via Instinctif

Peel Hunt

Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley

Numis

Oliver Cardigan Toby Adcock

Instinctif

Matthew Smallwood Justine Warren

020 7418 8900

020 7260 1000

0207 457 2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

APPBUGDCBGDBGIU