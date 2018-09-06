Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GYM Group PLC    GYM   GB00BZBX0P70

GYM GROUP PLC (GYM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/06 05:29:30 pm
337 GBp   +0.25%
06:22pGYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018
PU
08/30GYM : beefs up its estate to post strong growth numbers
AQ
08/29GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

RNS Number : 0510A The Gym Group plc 06 September 2018

06 September 2018

THE GYM GROUP PLC ("THE COMPANY")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

The Company announces that it was informed on 6 September 2018 that John Treharne, Chief Executive Officer, has sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the capital of the Company, as detailed below. Following this sale, John still holds a significant shareholding in the Company and he has committed that he will not undertake any further trades in the Company's shares for the next six months. As announced on 30 May 2018, John will stand down as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 17 September 2018 and will remain on the Board as Founder Director.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

a)

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

b)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHSSEFMMFASEFU

Disclaimer

GYM Group plc published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 16:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GYM GROUP PLC
06:22pGYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018
PU
08/30GYM : beefs up its estate to post strong growth numbers
AQ
08/29GYM : Interim Results for the six month period ended 30 June 2018
PU
08/02GYM : Holding(s) in Company02 Aug 2018
PU
07/25GYM : Holding(s) in Company25 Jul 2018
PU
07/13GYM : Holding(s) in Company13 Jul 2018
PU
07/06GYM : Notice of Results06 Jul 2018
PU
07/05GYM : Completion of Acquisition05 Jul 2018
PU
06/20GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding20 Jun 2018
PU
06/18GYM : Holding(s) in Company18 Jun 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/29GYM GRP PLC ORD GBPO.0001 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 123 M
EBIT 2018 17,1 M
Net income 2018 9,43 M
Debt 2018 43,1 M
Yield 2018 0,43%
P/E ratio 2018 40,71
P/E ratio 2019 27,75
EV / Sales 2018 4,12x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 464 M
Chart GYM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
GYM Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GYM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,44  GBP
Spread / Average Target 2,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Treharne Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Penelope L. Hughes Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Henwood Operations Director
Richard Darwin CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
McIntosh Jasper Director-Information Technology & Digital
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GYM GROUP PLC52.95%595
PLANET FITNESS INC44.73%5 056
BASIC-FIT49.93%1 932
TOSHO CO LTD18.23%1 486
POWER WIND HEALTH INDUSTRY INCORPORATED--.--%341
ACTIC GROUP AB13.76%75
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.