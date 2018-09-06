GYM : Director/PDMR Shareholding06 Sep 2018

RNS Number : 0510A The Gym Group plc 06 September 2018

06 September 2018

THE GYM GROUP PLC ("THE COMPANY")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

The Company announces that it was informed on 6 September 2018 that John Treharne, Chief Executive Officer, has sold 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each in the capital of the Company, as detailed below. Following this sale, John still holds a significant shareholding in the Company and he has committed that he will not undertake any further trades in the Company's shares for the next six months. As announced on 30 May 2018, John will stand down as Chief Executive Officer with effect from 17 September 2018 and will remain on the Board as Founder Director.

